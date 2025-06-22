When is the Matchday 3 deadline for Club World Cup Fantasy?

What do FIFA have in store for us in Matchday 3 of Club World Cup Fantasy?!

As with assists and captaincy, questions over the deadline have left many scratching their heads.

WHAT HAPPENED IN MATCHDAY 1….

In Matchday 1, the deadline passed an hour earlier than advertised (23:00 on Saturday 14 June instead of 00:00 on Sunday 15 June).

So, Fantasy managers were locked out two hours before the tournament curtain-raiser.

…AND MATCHDAY 2

But in Matchday 2, the declared deadline of 16:00 BST on Thursday 19 June was actually accurate. That was one hour before the first game of the Matchday.

Naturally, many of us had gone early with our transfers to avoid being left marooned again!

MATCHDAY 3 DEADLINE

So, assuming Matchday 1 was a bug, we think that we’re (probably!) looking at a deadline one hour before the first Matchday 3 game.

That would work out at 19:00 BST on Monday 23 June, which is indeed what the site says.

It still might not be a bad idea to get your team locked in at 18:00 BST, of course, to avoid a repeat of the Matchday 1 debacle…