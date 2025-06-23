FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Best Matchday 3 Scouting Bonus differentials

Matchday 3 of FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy is nearing, so it’s time to once again look at some players with significant Scouting Bonus potential.

WHAT IS THE SCOUTING BONUS?

Low-owned picks are particularly important in Club World Cup Fantasy.

The scoring system encourages the selection of differentials, with additional Scouting Bonus points (+2) on offer if any player scores more than four points and is owned by fewer than 5% of all teams.

DIFFERENTIALS ALREADY IN OUR SCOUT PICKS

Eight of our Scout Picks XV are currently eligible for Scouting Bonus, although their figures could rise before the deadline. They are:

Claudio Ramos ($4.5m, GK – Porto)

($4.5m, GK – Porto) Agustín Marchesín ($4.1m, GK – Boca Juniors)

($4.1m, GK – Boca Juniors) Lautaro Blanco ($4.9m, DEF – Boca Juniors)

($4.9m, DEF – Boca Juniors) Fran Garcia ($4.9m, DEF – Real Madrid)

($4.9m, DEF – Real Madrid) Arda Guler ($6.5m, MID – Real Madrid)

($6.5m, MID – Real Madrid) Bradley Barcola ($8.2m, MID – Paris Saint-Germain)

($8.2m, MID – Paris Saint-Germain) Sergio Canales ($6.1m, MID – Monterrey)

($6.1m, MID – Monterrey) Liam Delap ($6.0m, FWD – Chelsea)

Because they’re already in our main picks, we’ll overlook these names below – but it goes without saying that we think they’re the best sub-5% owned asset this Matchday.

If you’re in need of further inspiration, however, here are some more names.

MATCHDAY 3 SCOUTING BONUS: BEST GOALKEEPERS

Club World Cup Fantasy’s top-scoring goalkeeper is a good place to start.

Weverton ($4.9m) has already secured back-to-back clean sheets and indeed is the only goalkeeper to do so.

Inter Miami isn’t the most straightforward test but both sides require just a point to qualify, so you do wonder just how hellbent on winning either club will be.

Keep an eye on his ownership figure, however, as he’s already at 4.4%.

Fábio ($4.6m) shouldn’t rise over the 5% threshold.

The Fluminense ‘keeper produced an unexpected 10-point haul against Dortmund in Matchday 1 before a disappointing two-goal concession against Ulsan HD.

Mamelodi Sundowns have shown that they know where the goal is and will have a go at their opponents, knowing that they need a win, so save points should be in the offing at the very least. A point will see Fluminense over the line, so perhaps we’ll see a more conservative approach from Fluzao in midweek.

Flamengo’s Agustín Rossi ($5.3m) has one of the best fixtures of the round, against LAFC, but with the Brazilian side already qualified and assured of top spot, there is the chance that head coach Filipe Luís rotates his regulars in Matchday 3.

MATCHDAY 3 SCOUTING BONUS: BEST DEFENDERS

Given that you’re never quite sure if Reece James ($5.8m) is going to start or last beyond an hour, Levi Colwill ($5.3m) is probably the safest Chelsea defender differential for the all-important clash with ES Tunis.

Even Colwill is on 4.6% ownership already, so keep an eye on that figure in case it rises.

Joao Mario ($4.9m) is a decent alternative low-owned route into the Porto defence, with a wing-back stationing increasing his attacking potential – even if he’s not quite at Francisco Moura ($4.1m) levels. Mario won a penalty in Matchday 2, following up his clean sheet from the opening day.

Matchday 3 opponents Al Ahly have yet to score this summer.

Thiago Silva ($4.7m) knows his way around a set-piece goal and is a 4%-owned route into Fluminense’s backline ahead of their meeting with Mamelodi, while the penalty-taking, chance-creating Joaquín Piquerez ($5.1m) remains appealing differential material for Palmeiras’ clash with Inter Miami.

Keep an eye out for any pre-deadline leaks ahead of the first Matchday 3 fixtures, namely the one that involves Paris Saint-Germain.

The 0.2%-owned Beraldo ($4.3m) started in Matchday 2 for the European champions and L’Equipe think he’ll do so again, although Le Parisien beg to differ. A PSG defender facing Seattle with a chance of Scouting Bonus certainly appeals.

MATCHDAY 3 SCOUTING BONUS: BEST MIDFIELDERS

An attacking triple-up on Boca players for their clash with Auckland certainly appeals on paper. The problem is that there aren’t too many stand-out candidates bar Scout Picks forward Miguel Merentiel ($6.2m), who himself was a slight fitness concern.

Kevin Zenón ($5.4m) is Boca’s leading player for shots and key passes combined (five) at this tournament, so he’s possibly worth a gamble. A sub-60th-minute substitution in Matchday 2 was off-putting but then again, even a half against the New Zealand part-timers might be sufficient.

Jobe Bellingham ($5.7m) took up an encouragingly advanced midfield position against Mamelodi last time out. Having seen Serhou Guirassy ($9.0m) take a goal off his head for Dortmund’s second, Bellingham opened his account for his new club with a well-taken strike 10 minutes later. He set up the cross that resulted in the own-goal for Dortmund’s fourth, too.

Against Ulsan HD, you’d hope for plenty more openings.

Matchday 2’s 14-point hero Jhon Arias ($6.2m) is teetering on 4.6%, so watch his ownership carefully. Penalties, free-kicks (he scored one last time out!) and corners are all in his locker, while Mamelodi’s need to win may leave them even more open than they were in the seven-goal thriller against Dortmund.

There are reports that Flamengo will rotate heavily for their dead rubber in Matchday 3, so Michael ($5.0m) is a bit of an uber-differential to consider for those chasing rank. The winger has chipped in with one goal and three assists in just 443 minutes of domestic football in 2025, so is capable when given the game-time.

MATCHDAY 3 SCOUTING BONUS: BEST FORWARDS

Continuing on with the Flamengo talk, Pedro ($6.8m) should be one of the beneficiaries of any rotation this Matchday. He’s delivered four goals and two assists in just 307 minutes of top-flight Brazilian football in 2025.

If you want dirt cheap, Al Hilal’s Marcos Leonardo ($4.0m) could be your man. Aleksandar Mitrovic’s ($7.5m) continued absence paves the way for Leonardo to start up top against an eliminated Pachuca side that has already conceded five goals, three to 10-man Real Madrid.

Leonardo plundered 17 goals in 24 league appearances last season.

Fluminense legend Germán Cano ($5.9m), who has over 100 goals for his club in his time there, is back from injury and could again profit from Mamelodi’s win-or-bust approach.

Alan Velasco ($6.0m) and Carlos Palacios ($5.5m) are listed as forwards despite not being strikers – but does that really matter against Auckland? Again, you’re not quite sure of how much game-time they’ll get in well-stocked areas, but Palacios has been a creative spark domestically.

If you’re really wanting to go crazy, Edinson Cavani ($7.2m) – absent for two months – is back in full training and expected to play some part. As Bayern and Benfica attackers proved, damage can be done against Auckland even in minimal game-time!