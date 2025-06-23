Matchday 3 of the FIFA Club World Cup gets underway this evening, so it’s time to nail down our Scout Picks.

READ MORE: When is the Matchday 3 deadline for Club World Cup Fantasy?

It’s not often that every single Fantasy manager is on the same page regarding transfer strategy but that’s pretty much the case in Matchday 3.

That’s because unlimited transfers await ahead of the round of 16, so everyone should purely be looking at one-game-only punts ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Handily, that’s exactly what the Scout Picks deals in.

We’ve included ‘Wildcard’ in the title here as some Fantasy managers will be activating that chip this week. Essentially, however, any Wildcard for Matchday 3 is a Scout Picks/Free Hit XI, as there’s no medium-term planning involved.

CLUB WORLD CUP MATCHDAY 3 SCOUT PICKS