21
Fantasy Club World Cup June 23

FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Matchday 3 – Scout Picks + best Wildcard team

21 Comments
Share

Matchday 3 of the FIFA Club World Cup gets underway this evening, so it’s time to nail down our Scout Picks.

It’s not often that every single Fantasy manager is on the same page regarding transfer strategy but that’s pretty much the case in Matchday 3.

That’s because unlimited transfers await ahead of the round of 16, so everyone should purely be looking at one-game-only punts ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Handily, that’s exactly what the Scout Picks deals in.

We’ve included ‘Wildcard’ in the title here as some Fantasy managers will be activating that chip this week. Essentially, however, any Wildcard for Matchday 3 is a Scout Picks/Free Hit XI, as there’s no medium-term planning involved.

CLUB WORLD CUP MATCHDAY 3 SCOUT PICKS

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

21 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Baberto
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 58 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this WC team?

    Weverton Merchesin
    Nuno Colwill A. Lucas J. Mario Bensebaini
    Barcola Doue Neto Zenon Jobe
    Merential Delap Guirassy

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Wow! Team looks like …

      Open Controls
  2. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 7 mins ago

    Alexander Bublik!!! I just became a fan. Unreal tennis last week & a trophy yesterday to cap it off. Old medvedev couldn’t stop those drop shots 😆

    Wimbledon belongs to Alcaraz or Sinner but Bublik could surprise everyone like he did last week.

    ,

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      Sinner? I doubt it.

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 5 mins ago

        Fair enough. He has been slightly rusty after the ban. Especially on grass.

        However, I wouldn’t write him off though. He made the Roland Garros final(clay) & had a spectacular showdown vs Alcaraz. Also, he is still the world’s number 1 based on the ATP ranking(s).

        Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      I honestly think Alcaraz wins Wimbledon with little bother

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        He has quietly been winning money for himself and myself over the past few weeks 😆
        Just pick Alcaraz if you want quick money.

        Open Controls
      2. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Notwithstanding, i’ll be surprised if fatigue doesn’t affect him in wimbledon

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          I don't think fatigue affects him... He went from the french open final to partying in Ibiza to winning queen's in the Spanish of 2 weeks 😆 the only time I thought he looked fatigued was against munar, but he still pulled through... He's got an inevitability about him

          Open Controls
        2. TheBiffas
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          In the span*

          Open Controls
    3. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Sinner isnt the best on grass, even lost to Medvedev at Wimbledon last year. A lot depends on the draw obviously but alcaraz is the clear favourite followed by djokovic. Grass is his best surface at this point

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Djoko?!! He is behind Sinner, Draper, Bublik etc. imo Struggling with fitness lately.

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Not really. He looked fit enough at the french. Just not as good as sinner on clay anymore cuz the rallies on clay can get too much at 38. On grass it's much easier to sustain level as u get older

          Hes still the 2nd best player on grass ATM. Alcaraz remains the only player to beat him on grass this decade and the only player to beat him at Wimbledon since 2016

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            As for bublik and draper, as good as they are djokovic will rinse them tactically if they go head to head with him

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Agreed

              Open Controls
  3. Budweiser
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    I think Cherki is gonna have a lot of hype for the FPL season and rightly so

    Open Controls
  4. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Can't be long now till FPL starts updating in preparation for the 2025-26 season.
    Last year it took ten days (from Monday 24th June to Thursday 4th July) to prepare for 2024-25.

    A week after completing this update they then teased us for another week by revealing a selection of new prices from Thursday 11th July to Thursday 18th July, announced some big changes (including being allowed to bank up to five new transfers and the new Mystery Chip) on 17th July, and then launched on 18th July.

    So the launch is getting closer, but don't get too excited till they finish the big update and start revealing new prices!

    Open Controls
  5. Last Man Standing 2024/25 Winner!
    FFScout Tom
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Congratulations to 'To Mee To You' for winning TorresMagic's Last Man Standing competition for 2024/25! As well as eternal bragging rights, your free annual membership has been added to your account this morning.

    Stay turned for plenty more competitions and prizes on FFScout as we head towards the 2025/26 Fantasy season!

    Open Controls
    1. To Mee To You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Thank you very much! Still haven't sat down since I won!!
      Thanks TM for the 2nd best league after the official FPL league!
      I'm going for both this season. 🙂

      Open Controls
  6. HVT
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Looking forward to the new season, the comeback is on!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.