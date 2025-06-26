EFL 2025/26 fixtures released: Fantasy EFL reaction

The EFL 2025/26 fixtures have been published ahead of the season launch in early August.

Our initial reaction to the opening few fixtures can be found below, but there’ll be more in-depth analysis to come soon.

And exciting news: Fantasy EFL will be returning for the new season! We’ll be covering this game in detail again in the upcoming game, with content on both this site and the official EFL channels.

JOIN OUR FANTASY EFL TEAM

We’re hoping to get you aboard this season, too! As part of our ultimate EFL fan panel, we’re looking for influencers, fanzine contributors, podcasters, or simply super passionate fans of various EFL clubs.

If you want to get involved, check out this link here.

TICKER COMING SOON!

And we’re pleased to say, our Fixture Ticker is on the way, as seen through this screenshot from last season. In terms of difficulty, red matches are hardest, and greens are supposedly easier.

Fantasy Football Scout subscribers can use this helpful tool to pick out favourable runs of matches for each club. They can also sort by rotation pairings, use their own customised fixture difficulty ratings and more.

It’s one of the many benefits available to subscribers – make sure you sign up before the 2025/26 season to give yourself all the tools you need for a successful FPL campaign.

RELEGATED PREMIER LEAGUE SIDES

An exciting Gameweek 1 is headlined by two clashes between recently-relegated and newly-promoted teams: Birmingham City v Ipswich Town, plus Southampton v Wrexham.

The Saints and Tractor Boys then face each other at Portman Road in Gameweek 2.

As for Leicester City, they start at home to Sheffield Wednesday, then travel to Preston North End and Charlton Athletic.

WREXHAM AND BIRMINGHAM CITY

After a daunting first match, the Red Dragons get consecutive home matches versus West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Blues’ second encounter is away to Blackburn Rovers and they face another relegated team, Leicester, in Gameweek 4.

The first weekend of October is when the promoted duo first meet each other.

HOW ARE THE OPENING WEEKS OF LEAGUE ONE SHAPING UP?

Luton Town begin life after their double relegation by being at home to AFC Wimbledon. Gameweek 3 takes them to newly-promoted Bradford City.

Also stepping down from the Championship, both Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle start at home to Peterborough United and Barnsley, respectively.

The Bluebirds travel to League Two’s second-placed Port Vale in Gameweek 2.

HOW ARE THE OPENING WEEKS OF LEAGUE TWO SHAPING UP?

Elsewhere, MK Dons and their high-profile signings host the National League playoff winners Oldham Athletic in Gameweek 1.

It’s the same weekend when Salford v Notts County takes place.

Last season’s 18th-placed Harrogate Town must visit relegated duo Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United by Gameweek 3.