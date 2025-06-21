Fantasy EFL 2025/26: Want to work with FFScout? Get in touch…

The EFL 2025/26 campaign is just over a month and a half away, with the release of the fixtures on Thursday 26 June the next major step towards preparations for the new season.

And with the start of a new Football League year comes the return of Fantasy EFL!

The inaugural season was a blast. We had 19 Double Gameweeks and two Triple Gameweeks. The popular play-off version of the game didn’t disappoint, either!

This season, FFScout is creating the ultimate EFL fan panel. We’re looking for influencers, fanzine contributors, podcasters, or simply super passionate fans of various EFL clubs. No matter if you’re a devoted Championship supporter or a fan of a newly promoted EFL team in Barnet or Oldham Athletic, we want to hear your thoughts!

This is your opportunity to share your insights, recommend top players, appear in our official and unofficial articles, and potentially even get a shout-out from official EFL channels.

We’re not asking for a huge time commitment. We’ll just need some quick thoughts on your club and players during the pre-season, and a few insights at key moments throughout the campaign.

In return, we’ll shine a spotlight on your channel through relevant articles on Fantasy Football Scout and the official EFL. We’ll also give you a chance to enter an exclusive FFS Pundits League. There are exciting prizes up for grabs!

Interested? Fill in your details here (mainly name, channel, club!).