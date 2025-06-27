FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy: Who the bookies think will reach the final

The group stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup was completed on Friday morning, so thoughts turn to the knockout rounds.

Managers in the official Fantasy game now get unlimited transfers. Make them count, however, as the allowance drops back down from the quarter-finals onwards.

TRANSFERS ALLOWED PER ROUND

Stage Transfers allowed Before the round of 16 Unlimited Before the quarter-finals 4 Before the semi-finals 5 Before the final 6

So, attempting to second-guess who will make it through the Club World Cup knockout rounds will be key when setting up your last-16 team. That goes especially so if you have no Wildcard remaining.

Remember, too, that the new Qualification Booster gives you +2 points for every player that makes it through to the next round.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the bookmakers’ odds for each club’s chances of qualifying for each subsequent round.

If you don’t know your Monterreys from your Miamis (which you surely do by now!), this should give you a guide as to the teams to target.

BOOKIES’ ODDS FOR EACH ROUND

We’ve divided the below odds into two tables, reflecting the two sides of the draw.

Team To reach the quarter-finals To reach the semi-finals To reach the final Palmeiras 57.6% 22.7% 7.7% Botafogo 42.4% 16.9% 5.5% Chelsea 58.9% 37.7% 16.8% Benfica 41.1% 22.7% 5.5% Inter Milan 70.9% 26.6% 15.4% Fluminense 29.1% 5.8% 3.5% Manchester City 85.4% 59.7% 42.1% Al Hilal 14.6% 7.9% 3.5%

Manchester City are the team to back, according to the bookies. They have the greatest chance of making the semi-finals and final out of any team in the last 16.

Chelsea’s quarter of the draw is the hardest to call, according to the odds-setters. The Blues and Palmeiras are the favourites to reach the quarter-finals but the bookmakers are the least convinced of those two out of all the round-of-16 ties.

Team To reach the quarter-finals To reach the semi-finals To reach the final Paris Saint-Germain 87.9% 52.5% 30.6%* Inter Miami 12.1% 3.7% 1.3% Flamengo 29.1% 9.5% 3.5% Bayern Munich 70.9% 34.3% 20.4% Borussia Dortmund 68.8% 21.0% 6.1% Monterrey 31.2% 6.1% 1.4% Real Madrid 72.3% 54.7% 30.6%* Juventus 27.7% 18.2% 6.1%

The bookies make PSG and Real equal favourites (30.6% apiece) to reach the final from the second half of the draw.

The UEFA Champions League winners have the most favourable round-of-16 clash, against Inter Miami.

They do, however, potentially have Bayern Munich standing in their way of a semi-final showdown with Real.