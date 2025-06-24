FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy adds new booster chip

As promised, FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy is introducing an extra chip for the knockout phase, called the Qualification Booster.

READ MORE: How to play the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy game

Not only is the team budget increasing by $5.0m, but managers will now be able to pick a maximum of four players per club with their brief bunch of unlimited transfers. Furthermore, the round of 16 is the first opportunity to activate this new booster.

A NEW CLUB WORLD CUP BOOSTER

Every player in your starting XI who successfully qualifies for the next round will receive an extra two points.

It can be applied to one upcoming Matchday, allowing managers to debate when it best fits around any remaining Maximum Captain, Wildcard and 12th Man boosters.

The deadline for the round of 16’s unlimited transfers is Saturday 28 June at 16:00 BST.