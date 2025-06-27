FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Matchday 4 – Scout Picks

In advance of Matchday 4 of the FIFA Club World Cup getting underway, here are our Scout Picks.
Unlimited transfers are granted ahead of the round of 16, so everyone has a clean slate this week.
While the Scout Picks are traditionally a one-week-only affair, we’ve also looked further down the road in most instances.
And rather than position by position, we’ve broken our selection down into club picks this time. Read on!
CLUB WORLD CUP MATCHDAY 4 SCOUT PICKS
