When is the Matchday 4 deadline for Club World Cup Fantasy?

We’ve reached the knockout rounds of the FIFA Club World Cup, which equates to Matchday 4 of the official Fantasy game.

Managers get unlimited transfers to overhaul their squads after the elimination of 16 clubs.

Before we discuss the deadline for the upcoming Matchday, the usual caveat…

WHAT HAPPENED IN MATCHDAY 1….

In Matchday 1, the deadline passed an hour earlier than advertised (23:00 BST on Saturday 14 June instead of 00:00 BST on Sunday 15 June).

So, Fantasy managers were locked out two hours before the tournament curtain-raiser.

…AND MATCHDAYS 2 + 3

But in Matchdays 2 and 3, the declared deadlines of 16:00 BST on Thursday 19 June and 19:00 BST on Monday 23 June were actually accurate.

That was one hour before the first game of each Matchday.

MATCHDAY 4 DEADLINE

So, assuming Matchday 1 was a bug, we should again be looking at a deadline one hour before the first Matchday 4 game.

That would work out at 16:00 BST on Saturday 28 June, which is indeed what the site says.