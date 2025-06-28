Best goalkeepers for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Fantasy

The 2025 UEFA European Women’s Championship will soon get underway – and yes, you’ve guessed it, there’s a Fantasy game to go with it.

It’s UCL Fantasy-like in the rules but there is a big difference: no prices. So, no need for cut-price gems or squeezing into a $100m budget.

Without further ado, straight into the position-by-position guides. We start, as always, with the goalkeepers.

Stats courtesy of FootyStats.org.

Catalina Coll (Spain)

As Spain are the favourites to win the Euros, Coll is a natural consideration for the main goalkeeper slot as a set-and-forget option.

Coll may only be 24 but she already has three Women’s Champions League titles, four Liga F trophies and six cups with Barcelona to her name. She has also lifted the World Cup and claimed the Nations League title, so just needs the Euros to complete the set.

Last season for Barcelona, Coll conceded only 10 goals in 22 matches and kept 13 clean sheets. However, there were no shutouts in her most recent Nations League campaign with Las Rojas, with eight goals shipped in six matches.

Spain should breeze through a group containing Italy, Belgium and Portugal, but the question is: do you really want to use up one of your three team slots from such a free-scoring team on a goalkeeper?

Catalina Coll 2024/25 stats

Barcelona Spain Apps 39 8 Goals conceded 19 8 Clean sheets 20 2

Spain’s Nations League record: WLWWWW

Hannah Hampton (England)

Hampton’s career has taken off since joining Chelsea in summer 2023.

She established herself as a first-team regular in her first season at the club and helped Chelsea win the title.

In 2024/25, she kept 13 clean sheets in the WSL as the Blues retained the title and won both domestic cups.

In recent months, Hampton has also won the battle with Mary Earps for the England no. 1 shirt at the Euros, prompting her predecessor’s retirement on the eve of the tournament.

With England fancied to go deep in this tournament and Hampton a shoo-in to play, the 24-year-old should fare well in the group matches the Netherlands and Wales, especially considering the fact that she has kept three clean sheets out of the five Nations League matches in which she played.

France is the toughest test, and they’re up first, so perhaps Hampton doesn’t have the initial appeal of the others in this article. From Matchday 2 onwards (eg for those Wildcarding then), she’s one of the stand-outs.

Hannah Hampton 2024/25 stats

Chelsea England Apps 33 11 Goals conceded 24 9 Clean sheets 17 5



England’s Nations League record: DWWWWL

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany)

Berger is an experienced goalkeeper who has been Germany’s no 1 since displacing Merle Frohms at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

In Paris, she helped her side claim a bronze medal as she conceded just five goals and kept three clean sheets in six matches.

Berger has played for a number of clubs, including PSG and Chelsea, where she won four WSL titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups and the 2020/21 Golden Glove across six seasons.

Berger also has a reputation for saving penalties, memorably saving a spot-kick from Lindsay Horan in the 2023 Champions League quarter-final shoot-out win over Lyon. She was at it again at last year’s Olympics, where she even scored the decisive penalty to take Germany into the semi-finals.

Berger is a tough customer who has twice had to overcome thyroid cancer and who is now playing for Gotham City in MLS.

She has impressed for her country this season, keeping three clean sheets in five Nations League matches. Germany have Sweden, Denmark and Poland in their group, from which they would expect to keep at least two clean sheets. With some experts tipping Germany to go all the way, Berger could play a prominent role in this defensively strong side.

Ann Katrin Berger 2024/25 stats

Gotham Germany Apps 8 5 Goals conceded 6 3 Clean sheets 2 3



Germany Nations League record: DWWWWW

Laura Giuliani (Italy)

Giuliani is one of the most experienced players at the Euros.

The 32-year-old made her debut for the Azzurre in 2014 and is one cap shy of her 80th cap.

A four-time Serie A winner during her time with Juventus, Giuliani plays in goal for AC Milan, for whom she made 25 appearances last term and conceded 39 goals.

Italy qualified for the Euros by finishing top of their group with Giuliani keeping four clean sheets (including shutouts against the Netherlands and Norway) and conceding only three goals in six matches and it is this strong defence that makes her worthy of consideration as a Fantasy asset.

Italy will almost certainly concede against Spain but their other group matches against Belgium and Portugal offer clean-sheet potential. They don’t meet La Roja till Matchday 3, so for anyone playing their Wildcard after the first two Matchdays, Guiliani is a decent differential.

Laura Giuliani 2024/25 stats

Milan Italy Appearances 28 12 Goals conceded 37 8 Clean sheets 9 7

Italy Nations League record: WLLWDW

Cecilie Fiskerstrand (Norway)

Fiskerstrand kept four clean sheets out of six in Norway’s Euros qualifying campaign.

With the Nordic nation strongly fancied to top a group devoid of big hitters, the 29-year-old can claim clean sheets in the group stage.

Fiskerstrand is a seasoned campaigner, having played in the Norwegian Toppserien, in England with Brighton and most recently in Serie A, where she had a productive campaign with Fiorentina.

Fiskerstrand conceded 27 goals in 24 league matches and kept seven clean sheets. For Norway, she conceded five goals in six Nations League matches, registering two shut-outs.

Norway could be the dark horse of this tournament and the experienced Fiskerstrand, who has 50 caps for her country, could help them go deep.

Cecilie Fiskerstrand 2024/25 stats

Fiorentina Norway Appearances 28 15 Goals conceded 37 8 Clean sheets 9 7



Norway Nations League record: LWDLDW