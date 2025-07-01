FPL promoted teams: What to expect from Sunderland boss Le Bris

Our analysis of the newly-promoted Premier League teams continues with a look at Sunderland.

The Black Cats sealed promotion back to the top flight with a 2-1 play-off final victory over Sheffield United.

This article will concentrate on manager Regis Le Bris, with stand-alone defence and attack profiles to follow.

In order to get the inside track on the Mackems, we spoke to Fantasy Football Scout users and Sunderland fans FPL Sess and 1justlookin.

WHAT TACTICS DO SUNDERLAND PLAY UNDER LE BRIS?

Le Bris arrived at Sunderland in the summer of 2024, having previously spent two years in France with FC Lorient.

His influence was felt immediately, as he instantly transformed the Mackems’ tactics.

Le Bris primarily employed a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation, but demonstrated tactical flexibility by shifting to a 4-4-2 in the play-offs.

This is how Sunderland lined up in the play-off final against Sheffield United, via SofaScore:

“Le Bris typically plays a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1, but it was the former formation we played a lot of the time. Neil as the No 6/holding midfielder, Bellingham playing box-to-box slightly to the left, then Rigg (and finally Le Fee) the most advanced of the trio on the right. In some games, that position would push right up alongside the striker. We also rolled out a 4-4-2 in some matches, most notably Sheffield United at home and the two Coventry City play-off games.” – FPL Sess

“We usually play the same system – four at the back, one defensive midfielder, two central midfielders, two wingers and one up top. Le Bris is not afraid to make substitutions and drop players if it’s not working though, which he’s very good at.” – 1justlookin

WHAT STYLE OF FOOTBALL DOES LE BRIS FAVOUR?

Le Bris is a flexible coach but brought a dynamic, direct style to the Stadium of Light, particularly in the second half of 2024/25, which is reflected in the high number of counter-attack shots.

Above: Championship teams sorted by counter-attack shots in 2024/25, via WhoScored

The Frenchman isn’t particularly bothered about his team controlling possession.

Sunderland’s average possession figure in 2024/25 (49.0%) was only mid-table in the Championship, and well below fellow promoted sides Leeds United (61.4%) and Burnley (56.8%).

“Le Bris likes to soak up the pressure and up the pace once we win back possession. Very rarely will we have more possession than our opponents, a little bit like Nottingham Forest in that way.” – 1justlookin

Instead, the Black Cats look to attack quickly down the flanks (see below), with their full-backs pushing on. It’s a tactic which is likely to be repeated in the Premier League.

“Le Bris started the season with an aggressive press and Sunderland hunting in packs. This press was particularly evident high up the pitch. Teams started working us out though and playing more direct through it, which led to a stutter in form. As the season went on we started playing more counter-attack football, conceding possession and using sharp direct forward passes and pace on the break. Le Bris is very tactically diverse and his tactics have ebbed and flowed through the season.” – FPL Sess

DOES LE BRIS LIKE A SETTLED SIDE OR WILL HE ROTATE?

Le Bris opted to heavily rotate his side ahead of the play-offs, but only because Sunderland had already guaranteed a fourth-place finish.

Their form suffered as a result, but the Frenchman was keen to ensure he had a fully-fit squad for the play-off campaign, a decision which paid off handsomely.

Jobe Bellingham and Enzo Le Fee had their game time managed carefully, with captain Dan Neil rested against Blackburn Rovers.

Le Bris largely kept a settled XI in 2024/25, however, with Luke O’Nien, Neil, Trai Hume, Anthony Patterson, Bellingham and Patrick Roberts all racking up 40+ Championship starts.

“It’s pretty simple, if you’re playing well you’ll stay in the team. If not, he’ll drop players. He doesn’t rotate as such so if he can get a tune out of the starting XI, he’ll stick with them.” – 1justlookin

Player Primary position 24/25 Starts (sub apps) Luke O’Nien CB 47 (1) Dan Neil CM 47 Trai Hume RB 46 (1) Anthony Patterson GK 45 Jobe Bellingham* CM 42 (1) Patrick Roberts RW 40 (8) Chris Rigg CM 37 (8) Chris Mepham* CB 37 (3) Wilson Isidor ST 36 (10) Dennis Cirkin LB 33 (6) Eliezer Mayenda ST 25 (15) Romaine Mundle LW 18 (6) Dan Ballard CB 15 (8) Enzo Le Fee LW 14 (4) Alan Browne CM 13 (10) Tom Watson* LW 11 (10) Aji Alese LB 8 (4) Leo Hjelde LB 5 (12) Simon Moore GK 4 Salis Abdul Samed CM 3 (7) Adil Aouchiche LW 3 (5) Milan Aleksic CM/RW/LW 3 (5) Aaron Connelly* CM/ST 2 (8) Harrison Jones CM 2 (2) Jack Clarke* LW 2 Joe Anderson LB 1 (1) Nazariy Rusyn ST 0 (8) Ian Poveda CM/RW/LW 0 (6) Jensen Seelt CB 0 (1) Nectarios Triantis CM 0 (1)

*no longer at the club

HOW DOES LE BRIS HANDLE THE PRESS – AND WILL HE GIVE US HONEST TEAM NEWS?

Although there aren’t many transparent head coaches in the Premier League nowadays, it seems that Le Bris will be upfront in his weekly press conferences.

“Le Bris is up front and honest and will usually say it how it is if a player gets injured, so there won’t be many mind games in press conferences. He’s calm and composed in interviews, and rarely shows his hand with emotions. He’ll be a really positive addition to the Premier League.” – FPL Sess

“I wouldn’t say he is sneaky. I think from an FPL perspective it’ll be pretty clear.” – 1justlookin

WHERE MIGHT LE BRIS STRENGTHEN IN THE SUMMER AND WHICH PLAYERS ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING THEIR PLACE?

Sunderland need to strengthen in many areas this summer.

It’s a young squad, too, with only Le Fee’s loan deal turned permanent so far.

Chris Mepham has gone back to Bournemouth following the conclusion of his loan, so Sunderland are almost certainly set to be in the market for at least one central defender.

Meanwhile, Bellingham’s departure to Borussia Dortmund has left a hole in midfield, with Habib Diarra recently linked as a replacement.

New wingers are also high on the priority list, with further competition/cover required at full-back and centre-forward.

“We need more options all over the park which I think will come, but our priorities have to be a new right winger to replace Roberts, a defensive midfielder to replace Neil, and at least one centre-back now that Mepham has left, which will provide some much-needed competition with Ballard and O’Nien. At least two central midfielders need to come in, too, with Diarra close to being confirmed.” – 1justlookin

“In terms of next season, we are focusing on improving the spine and being linked with some high quality players. We should sign a new goalkeeper and midfielder, but we also need a big upgrade at centre-back and a new striker to compete with Mayenda and Isidor. We desperately need a new right winger too as Roberts is very hit and miss.” – FPL Sess

Our thanks again go to FPL Sess and 1justlookin for their valuable insight, more of which will be featured in the next two follow-up articles.