7 things we learned about Man City at the Club World Cup

We thought we’d have another fortnight before writing this article – but Manchester City’s FIFA Club World Cup run is over.

A shock round-of-16 exit at the hands of Al Hilal ended City’s involvement in the bloated 32-club competition early.

Having seen the Cityzens across four matches in the States, we thought we’d put together a few takeaways ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

But first: a round-up of the minutes played, goals scored and assists registered.

APPEARANCES, GOALS + ASSISTS

1. ‘PREDICT PEP’ STEPS UP A NOTCH

If you thought trying to second-guess Pep Guardiola last season was tricky, 2025/26 looks like a real headscratcher.

City took 27 players to the States, with all bar the half-fit John Stones and new third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli getting on the field. Of the 25 who did feature, Oscar Bobb was the only one who didn’t start a game.

No one made four starts, with Guardiola keen to rotate his squad after a long 2024/25 campaign and with temperatures soaring Stateside.

“We’re going to play new players and the next game, new players too. And the second half, too. So, I made the selection tomorrow on the line-up, thinking [about] the second half, because with these conditions, we are not ready to play the rhythm we are playing for 90 minutes.” – Pep Guardiola ahead of the Juventus game

We can whittle down some of these names, of course. Many of those we expect to be fringe/lesser-used players in 2025/26 featured against the minnows of Wydad and Al Ain before disappearing to the bench; we’re talking the likes of Bobb, Nico O’Reilly, Vitor Reis, Nico Gonzalez (the jury is out on him) and, maybe, Abdukodir Khusanov. Rico Lewis and Claudio Echeverri can probably be added to that group, too, but it was suspension and injury that saw their Club World Cup appearances restricted to one.

Injuries will happen; they did to a considerable extent in 2024/25. Some players may also leave, especially as Guardiola said in May that he doesn’t want a massive squad.

The City boss has plenty of choice for the time being, as the images below show.

Man City’s starting XIs against Wydad (top left), Al Ain (top right), Juventus (bottom left) and Al Hilal (bottom right). Via BBC Sport.

2. FODEN REENERGISED?