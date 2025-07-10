Fantasy EFL: Are Birmingham City preparing a promotion charge?

In a truly historic League One campaign, Birmingham City defied all expectations last season.

Not only did they clinch the title with an astounding six games to spare, setting a new league record, but they also smashed the League One points record previously held by Wolves.

The season culminated in a new overall EFL points record of 106, surpassing Reading’s previous mark, and a remarkable world-best points tally of 111 for a professional season under Chris Davies’ leadership, alongside achieving the most wins in a single season.

Now, the burning question for fans and Fantasy EFL enthusiasts alike: can this extraordinary momentum translate into continued success in the Championship?

Back-to-back promotions from League One are a rare feat in recent history, with Ipswich Town’s consecutive rise from 2022-2024 being the most recent example.

This article will delve into what lies ahead for the Blues as they embark on their Championship challenge

For a fan’s view, we’ve turned to Birmingham City supporter @DanDave1989.

LATEST SIGNINGS

Last season in League One, the owners—including NFL legend Tom Brady—demonstrated their ambition by breaking the League’s transfer record, signing Jay Stansfield (F) from Fulham.

This year, they haven’t held back either, and have so far made nine signings, many of which are names recognisable to fans outside of the EFL:

Player Signed from FEFL Position Primary position 24/25 Fee Kyogo Furuhashi Rennes FWD ST Undisclosed Demarai Gray Al-Ettifaq FWD LW/RW Free transfer Bright Osayi-Samuel Fenerbahce DEF RB/RM Free transfer Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City DEF RB/CDM/LM Undisclosed Kanya Fujimoto Gil Vincente MID CAM Free transfer Phil Neumann Hannover 96 DEF CB Free transfer Tommy Doyle Wolves MID CM Season-long loan James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion GK GK Season-long loan Alfons Sampsted Twente FC DEF RB Undisclosed

Here’s a brief overview of the above:

Kyogo (F)

The Japan international brings a stellar record of 104 goal contributions in 165 games at Celtic, nine Scottish trophies, and significant European experience to St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park. Leaves Rennes following a disappointing January 2025 move.

Gray (F)

The 29-year-old Birmingham-born winger, a key part of Leicester City’s 2016 Premier League-winning squad, brings a wealth of experience to the Blues. Featured 25 times last season for Al-Ettifaq.

Osayi-Samuel (D)

The Nigeria international could be an out-of-position cheat code in the game, able to play not only defensively, but also on the wing. Featured 39 times last season [all comps] for the Turkish giants. Has previous Championship experience at QPR.

Gardner-Hickman (D)

Another out-of-position asset, the 23-year-old is listed as a defender but regularly played in midfield and on the wing for Blues last season. Signed permanently following his loan, scoring three goals and providing three assists from “defence”.

Fujimoto (M)

His most productive season in Liga Portugal last year, providing 10 goal contributions in 30 appearances last season for the Portuguese outfit. Regularly deployed as a number 10.

Neumann (D)

Agreed a deal in January on a free transfer. Featured 34 times last season, providing three goal contributions from centre-back alongside defensive contributions.

Doyle (M)

Joins from Midlands rivals on a season-long loan. Exciting young prospect, provided 11 in 38 games [all comps] for Sheffield United in their 2022/23 promotion-winning campaign.

Beadle (GK)

An England U21 international, the 20-year-old scored 132 Fantasy points last season at Sheffield Wednesday, keeping nine shutouts in 38.

Sampsted (D)

Signed following the conclusion of his loan deal last campaign at the club. The Iceland international made 17 appearances, but started just four times in League One.

WHO IS THE STANDOUT FANTASY ASSET?

Without a doubt, one name overshadowed all others in our conversation:

“Kyogo excites me the most if he can reproduce his form at Celtic. He had a great goalscoring record and we know that in the first season [of the game] there weren’t too many viable forward options. Kyogo also has a good eye for a pass so isn’t just a goal threat.” – DanDave1989

The 30-year-old struggled to make an impact in Ligue 1 after his January move, making just one start and six total appearances. His decision to leave the Scottish giants for a French side battling relegation raised eyebrows, not to mention the manager turmoil Rennes faced last season.

There was a time Kyogo was linked with significant transfers, even a potential move to Manchester City. Ultimately, though, he ended up in England’s second-biggest city by population, not its third.

Irrespective of other factors, his quality as an elite forward is clear. He’s proven himself by consistently delivering on the biggest stages, from Scottish league play to challenging UEFA matches. There’s a strong case to be made that he’ll be the standout signing of the entire Championship window, providing the minutes are there.

OTHER NOTABLE ARRIVALS?

“Doyle is another player I think could flourish, but under the right circumstances. If we do ever play with a three in midfield, and he is the attacking midfielder, then he could have multiple routes to points. His 2022/23 campaign with Sheffield United impressed me.” – DanDave1989

Doyle’s playing time has been restricted under Vitor Pereira, evidenced by his mere three Premier League starts last season. Nonetheless, his experience of over 50 top-flight appearances means he remains a viable option for Chris Davies.

The established strength of the Paik Seung-Ho (M) and Tomoki Iwata (M) midfield pairing, however, casts doubt on the 23-year-old’s expected minutes.

IS ROTATION STILL A CONCERN?

Much like Pep Guardiola’s infamous rotation nightmare for FPL managers, Chris Davies’ approach at Birmingham City last season brought its own brand of selection headaches.

Only two players consistently featured, making over 40 starts: defenders Christoph Klarer (D) and Alex Cochrane (D). They truly were the defensive mainstays.

Even star striker Alfie May (F), signed from promotion rivals Charlton Athletic with the expectation of leading the line, found his playing time impacted by the arrival of Stansfield. Despite this, May still managed a magnificent 24 goal contributions in just 44 appearances, only 27 of which were starts.

“This season, there is going to be a fair bit of rotation but it’ll be based on the opposition. The one thing I would say in terms of minutes is that Stansfield’s work-rate and pressing is excellent – Davies will most likely want to start with him more often than not.This season is a big one for him; there’s certainly a lot to prove, and it will be fascinating to watch his individual progress.” – DanDave1989

PREDICTED XI

It’s tough to make a definitive call this early in the summer. Fantasy EFL managers should pay close attention to Blues’ pre-season results and line-ups to see if Davies’ preferred starting XI begins to take shape.

However, based on signings, here’s how Blues could line up for their opening game in Gameweek 2 against Ipswich Town (H):

WHERE ARE THE CLUB HEADED THIS SEASON?

Given the significant signings made this summer, it’s clear Tom Wagner and his team are sending a clear message, aiming to compete with the Championship’s elite. Birmingham City aren’t just looking to participate; they’re gunning for glory.

While Fantasy Football managers can’t select any Blues players until after Gameweek 1’s deadline, the anticipation is building.

“The recent transfer activity has exceeded expectations, clearly demonstrating the owners’ ambition. Last season, despite comfortably winning League One, the team lacked pace, physicality, and attacking depth. The signings of Gray, Kyogo, and Fujimoto directly address these crucial areas.

With the significant investment in the squad, the owners’ expectation is undoubtedly promotion. While Birmingham fans may not be accustomed to high hopes, aiming for the play-offs seems a realistic goal, provided a few more final touches are made to the squad. It’s shaping up to be a very exciting season.” – DanDave1989

In summation, Birmingham City are shaping up to offer some of the best Fantasy assets this season. With just a few more strategic acquisitions, they’ll be even stronger contenders to make our teams on a regular basis.