We’ve already written about Saturday’s pre-season friendlies – and now it’s your turn to watch the highlights.

Below we’ve embedded video footage from the warm-up matches involving Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

There’s also a link to the Brighton and Hove Albion friendly action.

No clips exist yet from the Burnley and Newcastle United games.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Millwall

Brighton and Hove Albion 6-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Match highlights here (playback disabled on other sites)

Chesterfield 0-0 Nottingham Forest

SOUTH SHIELDS 0-4 SUNDERLAND