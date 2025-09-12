Fantasy EFL Gameweek 7 gets underway on Friday evening, so there is not long left to finalise our 7+2’s!

We are back from the international break, meaning all 72 EFL clubs are in action this weekend.

After careful consideration of the Scout Squad submissions from FPL Reactions, plus contributors Danny, Dan Dave and Merlins, we finalised our selections.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

READ MORE: Fantasy EFL Gameweek 7 Injury News

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 7 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

The top pick for most of our experts, Luke Southwood (G) is our selected shotstopper for gameweek 7. The summer signing has immediately made an impact for Bristol Rovers, keeping clean sheets in his last three games.

Scoring just five goals in seven games, Barrow pose little threat to the Gas defence.

Despite these strong figures, Southwood is selected by just 1.6% of managers.

DEFENDERS

Another low-owned star, Ryan Johnson (D), takes his place as our top defender.

The Wimbledon stalwart has been converting his solid defensive presence into incredible Fantasy returns. He has registered two clean sheets (+10) alongside 72 clearances (+15) in six games.

Rotherham at home is a dream matchup, with the side scoring just five goals in their first six games. An ownership of just 1.1% does not do him justice.

Nathaniel Phillips (D) looks set to explode for another haul this Gameweek as he takes on Derby County (H).

He managed a goal (+7), a clean sheet (+5) and 14 clearances (+3) in his last fixture. With West Bromwich Albion conceding only three goals in four games, Phillips is a prime pick.

The Rams meanwhile remain winless thus far, making the Baggies the strong favourite in this bout.

Nathan Smith (D) is an undeniably strong pick this gameweek.

His 40 Fantasy points in six games largely come from two clean sheets (+10), a goal (+7) and 54 clearances (+11). He now has his best fixture of the season so far, facing Newport County at home.

The Exiles have struggled hugely this campaign and are currently on a five-game losing streak.

MIDFIELDERS

Barnsley’s Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) was unanimously chosen by our experts as the top midfield option this Gameweek and therefore captains our side. He registered his third double-digit haul of the season in Gameweek 5 and now averages 8.2 Fantasy points.

He has impressed on both sides of the ball, recording four goals (+24) and three interceptions (+6) in six games.

Reading have not won on the road so far this season, conceding five goals in three away games.

Jack Rudoni (M) is off to an excellent start, averaging 8.5 Fantasy points across four games this season. He has four goal contributions in four games (+18) alongside two interceptions (+4).

Norwich City have conceded the fourth-most expected goals in the Championship so far and have kept just one clean sheet in four games.

FORWARDS

Omari Patrick (F) is the clear standout forward this season as he looks to score in his sixth game in a row. No player has more than his 10 shots on target this season (+10), five of which he has converted into goals (+25).

Patrick is unsurprisingly a popular pick this Gameweek, currently selected by 10.1% of managers.

Northampton Town have let in five goals across their three away games so far this season.

CLUB PICKS

Swindon Town was the most popular club pick amongst our experts. They have won each of their last three games, scoring eight goals in that period.

Harrogate Town are in the opposite trajectory as they aim to avoid a fourth loss in a row. Their nine goals conceded puts them amongst the worst defences in the division.

Bristol Rovers were our second club pick, likely owing to their blistering form. They have also claimed victory in three consecutive games, keeping three clean sheets in their last four.

Barrow have had a more challenging start to the campaign as they have been on the losing end in five of seven games. They failed to score in four of these losses.