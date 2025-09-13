West Ham v Spurs team news: Simons debut, Richarlison a sub

Wake up! There are two more Premier League matches to come today.

The goal-starved 3pm kick-offs may have been a good advert for a Saturday afternoon trip to the garden centre but the penultimate game of the day will, hopefully, be a bit spicier.

It’s West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium, where kick-off is at 5.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

No side’s games have seen more goals than those involving West Ham United this season (12).

Their boss, Graham Potter, makes one change to the side that beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in Gameweek 3.

It’s seemingly enforced, as Niclas Fullkrug was a doubt for this match with a calf issue and drops to the bench.

Crysencio Summerville comes in for a start.

As for Spurs, Thomas Frank hands a debut to Xavi Simons following his recent move.

Mathys Tel and Lucas Bergvall also start as Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison and Brennan Johnson make way. International exertions may have played a part in those decisions.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Diouf, Kilman, Mavropanos, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Fernandes, Paqueta, Bowen, Summerville.

Subs: Areola, Julio, Wilson, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Magassa, Wan-Bissaka, Potts, Irving.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Spence, Van de Ven, Romero, Porro, Sarr, Palhinha, Bergvall, Simons, Tel, Kudus.

Subs: Kinsky, Danso, Richarlison, Udogie, Johnson, Odobert, Bentancur, Davies, Kolo Muani.