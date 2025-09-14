Scout Notes

FPL notes: Wissa + Strand Larsen injury latest, Woltemade goal

14 September 2025 62 comments
Fantasy forwards present and absent were the main talking point after Newcastle United’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Nick Woltemade (£7.0m) marked his Magpies debut with a goal, while there were updates on the unavailable Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m) and Yoane Wissa (£7.5m) after full-time on Tyneside.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off our Gameweek 4 Scout Notes.

WISSA INJURY UPDATE

Eddie Howe said after full-time that he had “no news” on Wissa, who was ruled out on Friday with a knee injury.

But the Evening Chronicle’s Lee Ryder had an important update on the DR Congo international in the aftermath of the game, claiming Wissa would be out for 4-5 weeks.

The same timeline was being widely touted by the national media on Saturday evening.

The former Brentford striker could be on track for a Gameweek 8 return, then.

WOLTEMADE OFF AND RUNNING

That leaves Woltemade in pole position for the striker’s role up until the October international break.

How he copes with the unrelenting schedule (Thursday’s clash with Barcelona is followed by a trip to Bournemouth less than 72 hours later) and against tougher opposition remains to be seen. Wolves are, even if the Premier League table didn’t already suggest it, perhaps the division’s weakest team at present.

“He was certainly feeling it physically, I think. He said he’s never got cramp before and he had it after 60 minutes! There’s a physical adjustment, as we know, with this league, it’s relentless.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Woltemade

But it was a promising league bow all the same. For a player not meant to be a ‘proper’ out-and-out striker, his debut goal was one a classic number nine would have been proud of: a thumping close-range header from a Jacob Murphy (£6.3m) cross.

“Great moment for Nick. I think I was very pleased with how he played today. You saw his qualities, his technical qualities that we’ve been discussing. His intelligence, but most importantly for a striker when the ball comes in the box, you need to be there. And he was today. It was a great finish. Really, really pleased for him personally because that just settles him down and relaxes him. Very humble guy, wants to do well. He’s delighted to be here. I think it’s a great start.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Woltemade

Woltemade had three efforts in all, two of them headers and all of them in the box. But, as many of the scouting reports had suggested, he’s not your archetypal goal-hanger. While 20 touches was the lowest of any Newcastle starter on Saturday, those touches were intelligent.

He could certainly be good for the Magpies’ wingers’ goal threat, with his link-up play. One lay-off nearly resulted in a Murphy goal, while another chipped through-ball set Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) away for a disallowed Murphy strike.

MURPHY PREFERRED TO ELANGA AGAIN

Murphy has been written off multiple times in his eight-year Newcastle career. The summer signing of Anthony Elanga (£7.0m) seemed to be another blow to his game-time.

But Murphy has now been preferred to Elanga twice in succession. He delivered an excellent performance on Saturday, linking well with Woltemade.

Murphy even topped the day’s non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) table, seeing a close-range effort of his own saved.

In truth, however, Newcastle wingers are a continuing FPL ‘avoid’ with the game-to-game minutes risk this autumn.

Saturday’s back four have remained unchanged all season (Howe is more reluctant to tinker with his defence) and they clocked up their third clean sheet in four games here.

Fabian Schar (£5.5m) delivered ‘DefCon’ returns for the second time in 2025/26 on Saturday, too.

Above: Newcastle have the best xGC record this season

But now’s not the time to buy Schar et al, with an in-form Bournemouth and Arsenal up next.

STRAND LARSEN “DAY BY DAY”

Wolves remain point-less and rooted to the bottom of the table. Second-bottom for xGC, they’re 20th for xG at the other end of the pitch.

They actually began brightly on Tyneside, with left wing-back Rodrigo Gomes (£4.5m) looking dangerous and going close on three occasions.

Hwang Hee-chan (£5.9m) also tested Nick Pope (£5.0m) in the first minute before very nearly teeing up debutant Tolo Arokadare (£5.5m), who played alongside the Korean up front in a 3-5-2.

But, from minute 38 to 88, not a sausage. The performance grew limp, with the attack regressing to their previous blunt worst.

“Score goals when we have the chance, because we have the chances, and if we start to score our goals, we have more chance to [win].” – Vitor Pereira on what Wolves need to improve on to end their losing run

The absence of Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m) is, of course, mitigation.

There is a glimmer of hope – and it’s only a glimmer – that the big Norwegian might be fit for the Gameweek 5 visit of Leeds United, based on post-match reports.

Vitor Pereira handed a debut to Ladislav Krejcí (£4.5m), an FPL defender who here lined up in central midfield.

“We had one training with Tolu. He’s a different player, he’s physically strong, he gives us the possibility to play long ball and to hold this ball and to give time for us to appear. He did well, of course, he is not in the physical condition to do better.

“Krejci can play as a midfielder, can play as a central defender, with quality, with good decisions, because he has the skills and is good for us because he is a player that can do more than one position.” – Vitor Pereira

62 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JAC THE CAT
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Mateta to Haaland in GW6.

    Will be downgrading Salah, maybe to Bruno.

    Open Controls
  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Wissa to Woltemade?

    Open Controls
  3. lilmessipran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Dubravka Stach Senesi Gudmundsson ..is this good to bench boost?

    Open Controls
    1. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      In which Game Week?

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Gw5

        Open Controls
    2. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers, hard to find okish fixtures for Bur and Leeds players otherwise

        Open Controls
  4. flyinhawaiian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Is the FPL site down or just me? Draft works but fantasy doesn’t!

    Open Controls
    1. It's Fergie Time
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      down for me as well

      Open Controls
    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yeah it’s down for me too

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        At least I got Semenyo in done in time.

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Now I don’t what to do. Scared and getting shakes

          Open Controls
    3. More Tragic
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      they have to stop Semenyo being brought in somehow

      Open Controls
    4. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      I have 2FT and two scheduled to fall. FPL blocking my ability to kneejerk!

      Open Controls
  5. More Tragic
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Price changes will be delayed for 1 hour after site is back up 'n running

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      for me too!

      Open Controls
    2. ☈☾
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Who said they will be delayed?

      Open Controls
      1. More Tragic
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Me.
        It's only fair

        Open Controls
  6. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    down for me too!

    Open Controls
  7. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    FPL live dies too when FPL site is down?

    Open Controls
    1. ☈☾
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Yeah API must be down

      Open Controls
      1. Onz
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Non of the fpl api's are working for me.

        Open Controls
  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    So Zoph gets to tell everyone to keep faith with Aston Villa players and when that turns out to be utterly appalling FPL advice absolutely sweet FA happens. He gets to continue being a pro pundit; our membership fees continue to flow into his bank account; and he gets to tell everyone to stick with Rodgers and Watkins because of their fixtures. There are no words to express how angry I am. FPL content creators are frauds. The lot of them.

    Open Controls
    1. More Tragic
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      grow up

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        How can anyone defend this.

        "I do trust Unai Emery to get it right eventually. They have the talent, they have the manager and I am backing Villa to turn it around ..."

        Open Controls
        1. More Tragic
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          That's his opinion. You don't have to agree.

          Open Controls
    2. ☈☾
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Don’t get membership, everything is available for free nowadays

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        One day we will all float off to Nirvana and then and only then we will hear an FPL content creator say ...

        "Sorry guys, I got it wrong."

        Until that beautiful moment, they will just keep saying "make your own decisions" while cashing the cheques.

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Doubt I'll get invited.

          Open Controls
    3. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Get a life and make your decisions dont be relying on someone else to make them for you.

      Open Controls
    4. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      How many times have you fallen for the Nigerian Prince email?

      Open Controls
      1. Travel Notes
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'll soon be richer than Elon Musk.

        Open Controls
    5. shorey143
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Haha you for real? It’s catch myself thinking why am I listening to these guys when they finish 1m+, or echo chamber each others wrong stats. But at the end of the day that’s a shame on me, not a shame on them. I listen to them to help form, or not form, my instincts but ultimately it’s your choice.

      The funniest bit is you’re so angry yet still keep paying money. Just listen and read free content and make your own decision.

      Crazy to pay to be angry

      Open Controls
    6. noquarternt
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      You don’t have to consume ‘content’ that has been created. Although fair play that in 9 years you’re still going strong.

      Open Controls
  9. ☈☾
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    How are we suppose to make transfers with the site down?

    Open Controls
    1. Sam Jammers
        45 mins ago

        Email to fpl towers

        Open Controls
      • noquarternt
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Send them a stamped, addressed envelope in the post, should back to you in 6 to 8 weeks.

        Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Best Johnson replacement here? Budget 8.5m

      Gakpo semenyo Johnson reijnders Anderson
      Haaland Watkins pedro

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Caicedo

        Open Controls
    3. ☈☾
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Price changes cancelled tonight since site is down?

      Open Controls
      1. More Tragic
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        they better frigging be or there'll be trouble

        Open Controls
      2. Fabreghastly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I tried to get Watkins out a few hours back ahead of his price fall...

        ...and the site went down

        Sorry guys, all my fault, I know

        Open Controls
    4. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      I need to stop taking hits to bench players like Van Der Ven and Reijnders. Hits for defenders too. Granted all the ones I brought in did get clean sheets, just so did the ones I took out! Either than or goals, or ten pointers from Diouf or whatever. Palace and Arsenal defence you keep rewarding me!

      Open Controls
    5. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      The site being down is doing everyone here a massive favour. There’s midweek Europe games and a million things could happen by the end of the week where what you want to do now is less important than what you need to do at the deadline.

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Perhaps but, assuming price changes occur as predicted, I'm financially blocked from making my planned transfer.

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Make other plans?

          What if you make your planned transfer and 2 of your other players get injured midweek in Europe?

          Information over team value, always

          Open Controls
          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            You play your game, and if FPL will let me, I'll play mine.

            Open Controls
            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              I have 2FT, a FH and a WC if disaster struck after making 1FT.

              Open Controls
            2. Casual Player
              • 4 Years
              49 mins ago

              Yep fair enough.

              I also forgot Liverpool and Man City have two games before the next deadline

              So for me worrying about transfers now when 4-5 of my key players are in that scenario is like asking me to lock in GW7 transfers before GW5.

              Appreciate for others it’s much less of an issue having that dice roll.

              Open Controls
      2. ☈☾
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        If you have 4 FTs stacked, then no it’s not doing us a favour

        Open Controls
      3. Fabreghastly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        52 mins ago

        While you still have your WC, early transfers isn't such a risk

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          45 mins ago

          I don’t agree, unless you don’t have any plans formed for using a WC at all. I think using your WC when you dont want to because you went early on transfer is worse than losing 0.2-0.3 team value because you went late on transfers.

          Open Controls
    6. ☈☾
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Wake me up when the website is back…

      Open Controls
    7. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I assume the FPL site went in to auto shutdown after it detected some irregular interference with Pedro's stats

      Open Controls
    8. La Roja
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      VDV on bench and started to Cucu. Cruel stuff

      Open Controls
      1. Never Captain Nicky Butt
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Transferred in VDV for Diouf before the site went down. Lord knows how they're at the same price point.

        Open Controls
      2. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Rough. Took him out of my WC late doors but he would've been on my bench too which makes it slightly less annoying

        Open Controls
    9. Sam Jammers
        57 mins ago

        Wood down?

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          FPL is down

          Open Controls
          1. Jack Frost
            • 15 Years
            8 mins ago

            FPL down for at least a bit over two hours now..

            Open Controls
            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              ...which is precisely why we can't, at this moment, answer Sam's question.

              Open Controls
      • Mighty Duck
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Gonna regard the inability to do Wood –> Woltemade in the last hour before price changes as a divine sign that the New Zealander will hit two hatties in the next two games. Game, you owe me.

        Open Controls

