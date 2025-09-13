Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 4: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

13 September 2025 91 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 4 action, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points, too.

GAMEWEEK 4: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 4: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

HomeScoreAway
Brentford2 – 2Chelsea
West Ham United0 – 3Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United1 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham1 – 0Leeds United
Everton0 – 0Aston Villa
Crystal Palace0 – 0Sunderland
Bournemouth2 – 1Brighton and Hove Albion
Arsenal3 – 0Nottingham Forest
91 Comments
  martynteresa
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Wildcard
      Just used it
      It says pending
      and something about then going to active
      so is it in play/use until its status is active
      how long does it take to go from pending to active

      Open Controls
      AAAFootball
          42 mins ago

          Peninding means you haven't made any transfers on it yet.it is locked once you make transfers on it.

          Open Controls
        • GCHILD2K16
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Whilst pending = You have not made any transfer. So you won't benefit from any prices increases and price decrease will impact you.
          Best to pick your WC team then activate the WC by making transfer if you want to avoid price drops or benefit from increaseses.

          Open Controls
      2. Koflok
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Watkins to who? No hit
        - Haaland
        - Mateta
        - Richarlison

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          Haaland

          Open Controls
        2. Herger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          If you can't work out which of those 3 is the best option on your own, I don't think we can help you

          Open Controls
        3. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          Depends what you can do with the funds if not going Haaland. Personally I much prefer 2-3 other great options over Haaland.

          Open Controls
      3. Will
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        I don’t see Chalobah being discussed much?

        Seems a bit of a DC monster, attacking threat playing for a good team.

        Am I missing something?

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Nope. You're right, but Cucurella's hair gets in the way.

          Open Controls
      4. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Will you do kudus to palmer for free?

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          Not sure. Maybe someone else than Kudus? Both him and Spurs looks solid

          Open Controls
          1. Letsgo!
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 26 mins ago

            But kudus 3-0 no assist or goal??

            Open Controls
            1. Royal5
              • 14 Years
              3 hours, 16 mins ago

              Could easily have been a goal and an assist. That disalowed goal from his corner was crazy

              Open Controls
      5. pocketcroc
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Looking at these three options -
        1) Sarr(/Rogers) -> Semenyo [Newcastle (H)]
        2) Diouf -> Lacroix [West Ham (A)]
        3) Watkins -> Gyokeres [City (H)]

        Any advice?

        Planning FH6 WC7.
        0.9 ITB, 1FT.

        Sanchez - Dubravka
        Porro - Murillo - Konsa - Diouf - Esteve
        Salah - Wirtz - Rogers - Sarr - Reijnders
        Watkins - Joao Pedro - Mateta

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Isak

          Open Controls
          1. pocketcroc
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            not got the funds would need to -4

            Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.