Semenyo up, Wood down? FPL price change predictions for September 14

The widget on the sidebar and our *new* filterable price predictions page detail the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works but Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is falling or rising.

And here are the players who are close to a price change at 02:30 BST on Sunday 14 September…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: SEPTEMBER 14

Price Change Predictions Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Virgil LIV 6.0m 114.7% Very Likely Semenyo BOU 7.4m 113.4% Very Likely Mateta CRY 7.5m 108.2% Very Likely Cucurella CHE 6.1m 106.9% Very Likely Vicario TOT 5.0m 96.2% Maybe M.Salah LIV 14.5m 94.5% Unlikely Raya ARS 5.5m 93.0% Unlikely Cash AVL 4.5m 87.3% Unlikely Kudus TOT 6.6m 71.4% Unlikely Isak LIV 10.4m 70.9% Unlikely L.Paquetá WHU 5.9m 70.8% Unlikely Richarlison TOT 6.7m 66.7% Unlikely Neto CHE 7.0m 66.4% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 5.0m 62.4% Unlikely Enzo CHE 6.6m 61.5% Unlikely Romero TOT 5.0m 58.0% Unlikely Burn NEW 5.0m 58.1% Unlikely Guéhi CRY 4.6m 57.4% Unlikely João Pedro CHE 7.7m 55.2% Unlikely Livramento NEW 5.1m 55.1% Unlikely Cullen BUR 5.0m 52.7% Unlikely Gabriel ARS 6.1m 51.7% Unlikely Reinildo SUN 4.0m 50.4% Unlikely Lewis MCI 5.0m 47.9% Unlikely King FUL 4.5m 45.2% Unlikely Tavernier BOU 5.5m 43.8% Unlikely Gakpo LIV 7.7m 43.1% Unlikely Johnson TOT 7.1m 42.9% Unlikely Caicedo CHE 5.5m 41.2% Unlikely Szoboszlai LIV 6.5m 41.0% Unlikely Pope NEW 5.0m 40.4% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.5m 40.1% Unlikely Pedro Porro TOT 5.6m 38.2% Unlikely Gudmundsson LEE 4.0m 37.3% Unlikely Mayenda SUN 5.5m 36.5% Unlikely Eze ARS 7.5m 34.9% Unlikely Senesi BOU 4.6m 34.8% Unlikely B.Fernandes MUN 9.0m 34.4% Unlikely Grealish EVE 6.8m 34.0% Unlikely Dúbravka BUR 4.0m 33.5% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Connecting to LiveFPL... We can't connect to LiveFPL right now, check back shortly Player Team Price Progress Tonight H.Bueno WOL 4.5m 167.9% Very Likely Aznou EVE 4.4m 146.1% Very Likely Marmoush MCI 8.4m 144.9% Very Likely Piroe LEE 5.4m 131.6% Very Likely Onana AVL 5.0m 128.0% Very Likely Lewis-Skelly ARS 5.4m 125.1% Very Likely Harrison LEE 5.4m 124.2% Very Likely Igor Jesus NFO 5.9m 122.2% Very Likely McNeil EVE 5.8m 120.3% Very Likely Wood NFO 7.7m 118.6% Very Likely Malen AVL 5.3m 116.7% Very Likely Awoniyi NFO 5.4m 113.4% Very Likely Hato CHE 4.9m 112.0% Very Likely Watkins AVL 8.9m 110.5% Very Likely Diouf WHU 4.5m 108.7% Very Likely Raúl FUL 6.4m 106.3% Very Likely Buonanotte CHE 4.9m 105.7% Very Likely Ugochukwu BUR 5.0m 104.8% Very Likely Weiss BUR 4.5m 104.1% Very Likely Ajer BRE 4.5m 103.2% Very Likely Saliba ARS 6.1m 102.0% Very Likely Endo LIV 5.0m 102.0% Very Likely Malacia MUN 4.0m 101.9% Very Likely Barry EVE 5.9m 101.7% Very Likely Fredricson MUN 4.0m 101.4% Very Likely Gruev LEE 5.0m 101.4% Very Likely Kone MUN 4.5m 100.5% Very Likely H.Jones SUN 4.5m 99.7% Maybe Krafth NEW 4.5m 99.6% Maybe Trésor BUR 4.5m 97.9% Maybe Fitzgerald MUN 4.5m 97.3% Maybe Bowen WHU 7.8m 97.1% Maybe Sosa CRY 5.0m 96.3% Maybe Pivas NEW 4.0m 96.3% Maybe Heaven MUN 4.0m 95.7% Maybe Lucas Pires BUR 4.0m 95.5% Maybe Wheatley MUN 4.5m 94.5% Unlikely Doherty WOL 4.5m 93.7% Unlikely Kuol NEW 4.5m 92.8% Unlikely Ashby NEW 4.0m 92.3% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Connecting to LiveFPL... We can't connect to LiveFPL right now, check back shortly

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day, responding to transfer market activity on FPL. So, keep checking back here!