Semenyo up, Wood down? FPL price change predictions for September 14

13 September 2025 0 comments
The widget on the sidebar and our *new* filterable price predictions page detail the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works but Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is falling or rising.

And here are the players who are close to a price change at 02:30 BST on Sunday 14 September

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: SEPTEMBER 14

Price Change Predictions

Risers
Fallers
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
VirgilLIV6.0m
114.7%
 Very Likely
SemenyoBOU7.4m
113.4%
 Very Likely
MatetaCRY7.5m
108.2%
 Very Likely
CucurellaCHE6.1m
106.9%
 Very Likely
VicarioTOT5.0m
96.2%
 Maybe
M.SalahLIV14.5m
94.5%
 Unlikely
RayaARS5.5m
93.0%
 Unlikely
CashAVL4.5m
87.3%
 Unlikely
KudusTOT6.6m
71.4%
 Unlikely
IsakLIV10.4m
70.9%
 Unlikely
L.PaquetáWHU5.9m
70.8%
 Unlikely
RicharlisonTOT6.7m
66.7%
 Unlikely
NetoCHE7.0m
66.4%
 Unlikely
LacroixCRY5.0m
62.4%
 Unlikely
EnzoCHE6.6m
61.5%
 Unlikely
RomeroTOT5.0m
58.0%
 Unlikely
BurnNEW5.0m
58.1%
 Unlikely
GuéhiCRY4.6m
57.4%
 Unlikely
João PedroCHE7.7m
55.2%
 Unlikely
LivramentoNEW5.1m
55.1%
 Unlikely
CullenBUR5.0m
52.7%
 Unlikely
GabrielARS6.1m
51.7%
 Unlikely
ReinildoSUN4.0m
50.4%
 Unlikely
LewisMCI5.0m
47.9%
 Unlikely
KingFUL4.5m
45.2%
 Unlikely
TavernierBOU5.5m
43.8%
 Unlikely
GakpoLIV7.7m
43.1%
 Unlikely
JohnsonTOT7.1m
42.9%
 Unlikely
CaicedoCHE5.5m
41.2%
 Unlikely
SzoboszlaiLIV6.5m
41.0%
 Unlikely
PopeNEW5.0m
40.4%
 Unlikely
SpenceTOT4.5m
40.1%
 Unlikely
Pedro PorroTOT5.6m
38.2%
 Unlikely
GudmundssonLEE4.0m
37.3%
 Unlikely
MayendaSUN5.5m
36.5%
 Unlikely
EzeARS7.5m
34.9%
 Unlikely
SenesiBOU4.6m
34.8%
 Unlikely
B.FernandesMUN9.0m
34.4%
 Unlikely
GrealishEVE6.8m
34.0%
 Unlikely
DúbravkaBUR4.0m
33.5%
 Unlikely
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
H.BuenoWOL4.5m
167.9%
 Very Likely
AznouEVE4.4m
146.1%
 Very Likely
MarmoushMCI8.4m
144.9%
 Very Likely
PiroeLEE5.4m
131.6%
 Very Likely
OnanaAVL5.0m
128.0%
 Very Likely
Lewis-SkellyARS5.4m
125.1%
 Very Likely
HarrisonLEE5.4m
124.2%
 Very Likely
Igor JesusNFO5.9m
122.2%
 Very Likely
McNeilEVE5.8m
120.3%
 Very Likely
WoodNFO7.7m
118.6%
 Very Likely
MalenAVL5.3m
116.7%
 Very Likely
AwoniyiNFO5.4m
113.4%
 Very Likely
HatoCHE4.9m
112.0%
 Very Likely
WatkinsAVL8.9m
110.5%
 Very Likely
DioufWHU4.5m
108.7%
 Very Likely
RaúlFUL6.4m
106.3%
 Very Likely
BuonanotteCHE4.9m
105.7%
 Very Likely
UgochukwuBUR5.0m
104.8%
 Very Likely
WeissBUR4.5m
104.1%
 Very Likely
AjerBRE4.5m
103.2%
 Very Likely
SalibaARS6.1m
102.0%
 Very Likely
EndoLIV5.0m
102.0%
 Very Likely
MalaciaMUN4.0m
101.9%
 Very Likely
BarryEVE5.9m
101.7%
 Very Likely
FredricsonMUN4.0m
101.4%
 Very Likely
GruevLEE5.0m
101.4%
 Very Likely
KoneMUN4.5m
100.5%
 Very Likely
H.JonesSUN4.5m
99.7%
 Maybe
KrafthNEW4.5m
99.6%
 Maybe
TrésorBUR4.5m
97.9%
 Maybe
FitzgeraldMUN4.5m
97.3%
 Maybe
BowenWHU7.8m
97.1%
 Maybe
SosaCRY5.0m
96.3%
 Maybe
PivasNEW4.0m
96.3%
 Maybe
HeavenMUN4.0m
95.7%
 Maybe
Lucas PiresBUR4.0m
95.5%
 Maybe
WheatleyMUN4.5m
94.5%
 Unlikely
DohertyWOL4.5m
93.7%
 Unlikely
KuolNEW4.5m
92.8%
 Unlikely
AshbyNEW4.0m
92.3%
 Unlikely
These numbers will keep changing throughout the day, responding to transfer market activity on FPL. So, keep checking back here!

