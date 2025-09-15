UCL Fantasy 2025/26: Tips, chip strategy + captains

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign begins on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage in preparation for the big kick-off, plus regular articles throughout the season.

Here, one of our Pro Pundits, FPL Milanista (aka Obay), shares some expert tips on the game. Obay knows what he’s talking about, too, with finishes of 344th, 141st and 31st in recent seasons.

The changes introduced to the UCL Fantasy format last season brought about a subtle yet impactful shift in how managers must approach the game. With no easy groups to target and teams meeting only once, strategic planning has become more crucial than ever.

Given the tournament’s relatively short duration (in terms of Matchdays), success now hinges on being sharp, proactive, and willing to act quickly to make meaningful decisions. The margin for error in this game is quite thin, and those who start slow often find themselves chasing too much ground in too little time.

In a game where each point is golden, starting strong is non-negotiable. In other words, UCL Fantasy is more of a sprint, not a marathon. The group stage is where savvy managers separate themselves from the pack. There is a significant gap in quality between the top teams and the weaker ones, which often leads to big hauls for the right players.

This is not the time to be conservative – this is when you make bold picks, target favourable fixtures, and hunt for explosive returns. Therefore, don’t be afraid to take risks, especially when it comes to captaincy or targeting players from dominant teams facing weaker opposition.

UCL Fantasy 2025/26: Get StatsBomb player data today!

CHIP STRATEGY

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE