UCL Fantasy 2025/26: Best goalkeepers

The league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) is set to commence shortly – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of coverage on UCL Fantasy in preparation for the big kick-off, as well as articles throughout the season.

If you’re new to the game or just need a reminder of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide here.

For everything else, bookmark our UCL Fantasy 2025/26 comprehensive guide for content as it’s added.

Our series of preview articles starts by looking at the best UCL Fantasy goalkeepers on offer.

YANN SOMMER (€6.0m)

Inter were the definition of water-tight in last season’s competition as Sommer returned seven clean sheets in eight league phase matches to rack up more Fantasy points (48) than any other goalkeeper.

The Switzerland shot-stopper continued to produce heroics in the knock-out stage, including a memorable performance against Barcelona to ensure they reached the final.

The Nerazzurri have a dream opening four matches before the likes of Atletico, Liverpool and Arsenal come calling, so alternating Sommer, rightly the joint-most expensive keeper in the game, with someone like Juventus’s Michele Di Gregorio (€4.5m) might be the way forward.

DAVID RAYA (€5.5m)

Arsenal had the best defensive record in the Premier League last season and boasted one of the best backlines in the Champions League as well. Key to that was David Raya, who kicked off their European campaign with a memorable double-penalty save from Atalanta’s Marco Retegui and went on to keep six clean sheets in the league phase matches.

Raya managed two more shutouts against Real Madrid and PSG before the Gunners narrowly missed out on the final.

Mikel Arteta has invested heavily in new players this summer, with the arrivals of Martin Zubimendi (€6.0m) and Piero Hincapié (€5.0m) strengthening their defensive options, and Raya has already managed two clean sheets in three Premier League matches. Throw in arguably the easiest Champions League fixture list of any team, and Raya looks a safe bet between the posts.

GUGLIELMO VICARIO (€5.0m)

Under their previous manager, a Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper is the last player you would consider in Fantasy, but Spurs are a different beast under Thomas Frank, who has focused on making them harder to beat.

Two clean sheets in their first two league matches are a testament to their new defensive resolve.

As well as keeping the joint-most clean sheets in the Premier League so far, Vicario has also made the most saves (13) and has picked up more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points than any other goalkeeper. The fixtures also look great for the north Londoners, PSG and Dortmund aside.

MARCO CARNESECCHI (€4.5m)

Atalanta had a fabulous league campaign last season as they came third in Serie A. Carnesecchi played a major role in that feat, making the fifth-most saves (97) of any goalkeeper in the division.

La Dea also impressed in the Champions League, with their rearguard particularly strong in the league phase. Carnesecchi collected five clean sheets in eight matches, the fourth most by any keeper.

Atalanta have had two 1-1 draws with Parma and Pisa this season, but should fare better in the Champions League as they have one of the best fixture lists of any team. Once PSG are out of the way in Matchday 1, Club Brugge, Slavia Praha, Marseille and Frankfurt follow. Carnesecchi will fancy his chances of at least running last season’s shutout tally close and could be excellent value at €4.5m.

MICHELE DI GREGORIO (€4.5m)

Juventus have always taken pride in a solid defence and the return to the back three of Gleison Bremer (€5m) is a welcome reinforcement to their spine.

Di Gregorio, like last year, is priced at €4.5m, and two clean sheets from his first two Serie A matches suggest that price is generous.

Juve have a tricky opening three fixtures with Borussia Dortmund (six goals in two league matches this season) at home, followed by trips to Villarreal (eight in three) and Real Madrid (six in three), but thereafter it should be comfortable enough for the Old Lady, who have Pafos, Bødo/Glimt and a Victor Gyökeres-less (€9m) Sporting Lisbon among their subsequent opponents.

VITEZSLAV JAROS (€4.0m)

Managers looking for a budget goalkeeper should consider the merits of Vítězslav Jaroš. The Czech goalkeeper has joined Ajax on a season-loan from Liverpool, who rate the 24-year-old highly.

Jaroš spent the second half of last season on loan at Sturm Graz, who won the Austrian title, recently made his debut for the Czech national team and has made a promising start to the season, keeping two clean sheets in four matches.

Jaroš is a left-field selection, but he will not be owned by many, and the devil here is in the fixture detail. After facing Inter, Marseille and Chelsea in their opening matches, the Dutch side have a relatively smooth ride against Galatasaray, Benfica, Qarabag, Villarreal and Olympiacos. Not too bad for a side that had the best defensive record in the Eredivisie last season.

ALEX MERET (€4.0m)

Alex Meret had the best defensive record of any goalkeeper in Serie A last season, as he conceded only 27 goals to help Napoli win the Scudetto. Meret’s average of 0.75 goals conceded per match was comfortably ahead of the field, and he even saved two penalties.

Napoli have started the season with two clean sheets and expected goals conceded (xGC) figures of 0.4 and 0.5 suggest they will be a tough nut to crack this time around.

After a testing opening fixture against Manchester City, it should be plain sailing for the Italian champions, who could shut out the likes of PSV Eindhoven, Qarabag and Copenhagen. Meret could be a steal at €4.0m.

NICK POPE (€5.0m)

Two clean sheets in three matches is an indication that, while Newcastle have been trying to address their striking dilemmas, they have been doing a decent defensive job.

Vicario is the only goalkeeper to have amassed more FPL points than Pope’s 18.

Importantly, the fixtures are favourable as well. Once the baptism of fire that is Barcelona has been negotiated, their matches ease up with only the final match against PSG anything to cause them undue concern.