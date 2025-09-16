Champions League

UCL Fantasy 2025/26: Best goalkeepers

16 September 2025 76 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
The league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) is set to commence shortly – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of coverage on UCL Fantasy in preparation for the big kick-off, as well as articles throughout the season.

If you’re new to the game or just need a reminder of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide here.

For everything else, bookmark our UCL Fantasy 2025/26 comprehensive guide for content as it’s added.

Our series of preview articles starts by looking at the best UCL Fantasy goalkeepers on offer.

YANN SOMMER (€6.0m)

Inter were the definition of water-tight in last season’s competition as Sommer returned seven clean sheets in eight league phase matches to rack up more Fantasy points (48) than any other goalkeeper.

The Switzerland shot-stopper continued to produce heroics in the knock-out stage, including a memorable performance against Barcelona to ensure they reached the final.

The Nerazzurri have a dream opening four matches before the likes of Atletico, Liverpool and Arsenal come calling, so alternating Sommer, rightly the joint-most expensive keeper in the game, with someone like Juventus’s Michele Di Gregorio (€4.5m) might be the way forward.

DAVID RAYA (€5.5m)

Arsenal had the best defensive record in the Premier League last season and boasted one of the best backlines in the Champions League as well. Key to that was David Raya, who kicked off their European campaign with a memorable double-penalty save from Atalanta’s Marco Retegui and went on to keep six clean sheets in the league phase matches.

Raya managed two more shutouts against Real Madrid and PSG before the Gunners narrowly missed out on the final.

Mikel Arteta has invested heavily in new players this summer, with the arrivals of Martin Zubimendi (€6.0m) and Piero Hincapié (€5.0m) strengthening their defensive options, and Raya has already managed two clean sheets in three Premier League matches. Throw in arguably the easiest Champions League fixture list of any team, and Raya looks a safe bet between the posts.

GUGLIELMO VICARIO (€5.0m)

Under their previous manager, a Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper is the last player you would consider in Fantasy, but Spurs are a different beast under Thomas Frank, who has focused on making them harder to beat.

Two clean sheets in their first two league matches are a testament to their new defensive resolve.

As well as keeping the joint-most clean sheets in the Premier League so far, Vicario has also made the most saves (13) and has picked up more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points than any other goalkeeper. The fixtures also look great for the north Londoners, PSG and Dortmund aside.

MARCO CARNESECCHI (€4.5m)

Atalanta had a fabulous league campaign last season as they came third in Serie A. Carnesecchi played a major role in that feat, making the fifth-most saves (97) of any goalkeeper in the division.

La Dea also impressed in the Champions League, with their rearguard particularly strong in the league phase. Carnesecchi collected five clean sheets in eight matches, the fourth most by any keeper.

Atalanta have had two 1-1 draws with Parma and Pisa this season, but should fare better in the Champions League as they have one of the best fixture lists of any team. Once PSG are out of the way in Matchday 1, Club Brugge, Slavia Praha, Marseille and Frankfurt follow. Carnesecchi will fancy his chances of at least running last season’s shutout tally close and could be excellent value at €4.5m.

MICHELE DI GREGORIO (€4.5m)

UCL Fantasy 2025/26: Best goalkeepers 1

Juventus have always taken pride in a solid defence and the return to the back three of Gleison Bremer (€5m) is a welcome reinforcement to their spine.

Di Gregorio, like last year, is priced at €4.5m, and two clean sheets from his first two Serie A matches suggest that price is generous. 

Juve have a tricky opening three fixtures with Borussia Dortmund (six goals in two league matches this season) at home, followed by trips to Villarreal (eight in three) and Real Madrid (six in three), but thereafter it should be comfortable enough for the Old Lady, who have Pafos, Bødo/Glimt and a Victor Gyökeres-less (€9m) Sporting Lisbon among their subsequent opponents.

VITEZSLAV JAROS (€4.0m)

Managers looking for a budget goalkeeper should consider the merits of Vítězslav Jaroš. The Czech goalkeeper has joined Ajax on a season-loan from Liverpool, who rate the 24-year-old highly.

Jaroš spent the second half of last season on loan at Sturm Graz, who won the Austrian title, recently made his debut for the Czech national team and has made a promising start to the season, keeping two clean sheets in four matches. 

Jaroš is a left-field selection, but he will not be owned by many, and the devil here is in the fixture detail. After facing Inter, Marseille and Chelsea in their opening matches, the Dutch side have a relatively smooth ride against Galatasaray, Benfica, Qarabag, Villarreal and Olympiacos. Not too bad for a side that had the best defensive record in the Eredivisie last season.

ALEX MERET (€4.0m)

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 10 1

Alex Meret had the best defensive record of any goalkeeper in Serie A last season, as he conceded only 27 goals to help Napoli win the Scudetto. Meret’s average of 0.75 goals conceded per match was comfortably ahead of the field, and he even saved two penalties.

Napoli have started the season with two clean sheets and expected goals conceded (xGC) figures of 0.4 and 0.5 suggest they will be a tough nut to crack this time around.

After a testing opening fixture against Manchester City, it should be plain sailing for the Italian champions, who could shut out the likes of PSV Eindhoven, Qarabag and Copenhagen. Meret could be a steal at €4.0m.

NICK POPE (€5.0m)

Two clean sheets in three matches is an indication that, while Newcastle have been trying to address their striking dilemmas, they have been doing a decent defensive job.

Vicario is the only goalkeeper to have amassed more FPL points than Pope’s 18.

Importantly, the fixtures are favourable as well. Once the baptism of fire that is Barcelona has been negotiated, their matches ease up with only the final match against PSG anything to cause them undue concern.

  1. Ze_Austin
    • 6 Years
    11 days, 7 hours ago

    Alex Meret is 4.0

    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      11 days, 7 hours ago

      Thanks Ze_Austin, will amend.

      Feels a bit too cheap for the Napoli keeper, but a nice enabler.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 6 Years
        11 days, 6 hours ago

        Cheers 🙂

  2. El Presidente
    • 5 Years
    11 days, 7 hours ago

    Does anyone has a Fantasy Europa League predict 6 league?

    1. HenryL
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      2Q0XNAQ9QS

  3. Underdogs11
    • 4 Years
    11 days, 6 hours ago

    So Cole Palmer has been sold by 4 mn managers since the game started. His price have fallen by 0.1. Gittens (CHE) have been sold by 18 000 managers, and his price have fallen by 0.2. Is there an easy explanation for this?

    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      11 days, 6 hours ago

      % of owners + flag/no flag perhaps.

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      11 days, 6 hours ago

      Drawing Lots

    3. el polako
      • 8 Years
      11 days, 6 hours ago

      Towers tariffs.

      1. mookie
        • 12 Years
        11 days, 5 hours ago

        One shook Trump's hand the other not ❓

    4. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 days, 6 hours ago

      How many WC/FH transfers?

  4. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    11 days, 5 hours ago

    My WC is feeling more inevitable. The only changes which aren't obviously better are:
    Bruno to Gakpo (1/2 week punt)
    Watkins to Mateta
    What do you think?

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 9 Years
      11 days, 5 hours ago

      Both of those look a lot better to me

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        11 days, 4 hours ago

        Cheers, I'm very tempted

  5. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    11 days, 5 hours ago

    With Isak up front, I think this is going to open up space for Salah. Salah owners I would keep and I'm going to try get him in with Isak.

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 9 Years
      11 days, 5 hours ago

      Hope it helps Wirtz too ffs

  6. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    11 days, 5 hours ago

    Would you rather keep Dorgu who didnt start the last game but with some nice fixtures to come or DeCuyper with bad fixtures but safe place?

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 9 Years
      11 days, 5 hours ago

      To me that looked like Dorgu was dropped last week, I’d probably sell but wait and see if Amorim says anything

    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      11 days, 5 hours ago

      Maybe see how long Dalot is out for.

      https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/diogo-dalot-withdraws-from-portugal-duty-for-september-internationals

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      11 days, 5 hours ago

      Dalot got injured on international duty, so Dorgu should start.

    4. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      11 days, 4 hours ago

      Cheers guys, wasnt aware of Dalot

    5. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      11 days, 4 hours ago

      Surely there's better than De Cuyper. That Bournemooth chap for instance (unless you got Petrovich of course).

      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        11 days, 4 hours ago

        It's about selling one 😉

        1. jayzico
          • 14 Years
          11 days, 4 hours ago

          Oh. Sorry. Dorgu 100%

  7. Ask Yourself
    • 9 Years
    11 days, 5 hours ago

    2FTs, used my free hit already, is it worth getting Haaland in now or take a couple of punts and get Haaland in 6 ? x

    Watkins + Saka to:
    A) Haaland + King
    B) Gyokeres/Mateta + Xavi/Semenyo

    Sanchez
    Porro Andersen Richards
    Saka* Salah Wirtz Reijnders
    Watkins* Pedro Evanilson

    Dubravka Anderson Gudmundsson Neco

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      11 days, 5 hours ago

      A

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      11 days, 5 hours ago

      A

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      11 days, 5 hours ago

      Jealous of you getting to play King this week. I have to bench one of KDH, Reijnders and King. Benching King atm.

    4. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      11 days, 4 hours ago

      A easily. I know it sounds mad but I want Palmer back over Enzo too.

      Open Controls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    11 days, 5 hours ago

    Watkins to Isak? Or wait a week?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      11 days, 4 hours ago

      Wait

    2. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      11 days, 4 hours ago

      Wait. Dying to get the big Swede in myself. May even cover Salah (here's hoping)

  9. jayzico
    • 14 Years
    11 days, 4 hours ago

    We've only just have GW3.

    I've been good this year - trying to keep my transfers to a minimum. Being in recovery and not doing so many transfers as a result of vodka and substances feels much better.

    Hoping to get in the top 1k this year. Currently placed under 700,000 (early days I know)

    Yet to f it all up I just did a -12 point transfer. Caught all the risers and fallers and slowly adding more and more cast to the bank for Isak over Etikete and Salah/Palmer over Enzo/Gakpo.

    If it works out I'm laughing.

    Anyway, anyone else done a -12 (or worse) so far this season. Oh, I used my WC GW2 too.

    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      11 days, 4 hours ago

      cash not cast

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      11 days, 4 hours ago

      Haven't taken a hit in three seasons now and stopped using substances eight years ago. Do have myself a beer now and then though...

      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        11 days, 4 hours ago

        Lucky you.

    3. z13
        11 days, 4 hours ago

        Bowen to Wood (c) as part of a -8 that cost me 15pts

        1. jayzico
          • 14 Years
          11 days, 4 hours ago

          Wow. It's when the seemingly obvious moves backfire. That's tough. Been putting me off transfers but just too trigger happy. Esp at the boring IB times

      • All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        11 days, 4 hours ago

        It's about having fun with the game. Don't feel guilty about a few points embrace your new team!

        1. jayzico
          • 14 Years
          11 days, 4 hours ago

          I like that response All Hail K. Made my day mate. Cheers.

    4. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      11 days, 4 hours ago

      Here she currently stands:

      Petrovic.
      Gabriel. Cucurella. Munoz.
      Gakpo. Enzo. Reindeer. Semenyo.
      Haaland. Etiteke. JP.

      Dub - King. Rodon. Renaldo.

      A crazy 4.9MILLION in bank for Et>Isaak and Enzo to Palmer.

      Toughts?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        11 days, 4 hours ago

        Good team and you'll need one to make up for those 12 points 😛

        1. jayzico
          • 14 Years
          11 days, 4 hours ago

          Thanks BD. Here's hoping. Getting rid of Wood, Kudus and Dorgu feels good. Must admit -12 or not

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            11 days, 4 hours ago

            I still have dead weight like Konsa, Sels and Watkins, but willing to see the good fixtures through.

          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 days, 4 hours ago

            Just hope the ones you have pull through injury free in the next international game or two.

            1. jayzico
              • 14 Years
              11 days, 4 hours ago

              If they don't I'll freehit. Sadly I'd get back my Dorgu, Wood and Kudus dross though.

      2. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        11 days, 4 hours ago

        GTG

        1. jayzico
          • 14 Years
          11 days, 4 hours ago

          Cheers Atimis 😉

    5. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      11 days, 4 hours ago

      Site is slow af for me again...

      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        11 days, 4 hours ago

        Me too. Thank God you said that. Was going to call my pishy broadband service, again, but no need. Cheers

      2. mookie
        • 12 Years
        11 days, 3 hours ago

        +1

    6. Ser Davos
      • 10 Years
      11 days, 4 hours ago

      Mateta + Salah (+ Cucurella)

      Haaland + Semenyo (+ Virgil)

      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        11 days, 4 hours ago

        Haaland, Semenyo + Cuc. Surely?

        1. Ser Davos
          • 10 Years
          11 days, 4 hours ago

          yep, that's the one I'm on, though Virgil over Cucu. You prefer Cucu?

          1. jayzico
            • 14 Years
            11 days, 4 hours ago

            100% Ser. Not convinced on the motley pool defence yet.

            1. Ser Davos
              • 10 Years
              11 days, 3 hours ago

              makes sense, just Virgil's CBIT

              Chelsea have been very lucky CS wise though with the Eze and King ghost goals

    7. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      11 days, 4 hours ago

      If Isak plays 60 tonight and 60 at the start of next week, would you be tempted?

      1. La Roja
        • 13 Years
        11 days, 4 hours ago

        Yeah

        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          11 days, 4 hours ago

          I’ve got the funds to upgrade Watkins and if he plays an hour in both, it’ll be hard to resist.

      2. Ser Davos
        • 10 Years
        11 days, 3 hours ago

        I do think it'll be Ekitike for the next 1-2

        Could Wirtz drop out for Isak

        4-2-2-2?

        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          11 days, 3 hours ago

          Ekitike is the obvious one to drop out because he’s young, Gakpo is important now, Salah obviously starts, can see Ekitike being the odd one out.

          Be interesting to see how Slot handles this.

      3. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        11 days, 3 hours ago

        I don't see any way Isak plays 60 mins, maybe 20. He hasn't played a competitive game since the end of last season and hasn't trained in a group setting with other players until he arrived in Sweden. He also has a history of soft tissue injuries so he's not the type of player who can ramp things up and be pushed to the limit.
        With the amount of money Liverpool paid for him, the last thing they need is an Isak injury setback.

        1. martynteresa
            11 days, 1 hour ago

            re - "With the amount of money Liverpool paid for him, the last thing they need is an Isak injury setback."

            ISAK injury might be the last thing Liverpool want.

            Me I want him injured so I dont have to mess around with my Salah Gakpo Ekitike trifecta

      4. Barry St Germain
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 days, 3 hours ago

        Why not Chevalier? PSG Keeper at £4.5 seems a steal - is it just because you might want other PSG assets or am I missing something?

        1. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          11 days, 3 hours ago

          You answered your own question. Three PSG outfielders is what most people will go for.

        2. Mother Farke
          • 1 Year
          11 days, 3 hours ago

          PSG's fixtures look too difficult from a defensive perspective for my liking.

        3. z13
            10 days, 23 hours ago

            With keepers if you go Raya + Atlanta keeper you get to pick every time because they only play at the same time once, if that makes sense (apart from Matchday 8)

        4. z13
            10 days, 23 hours ago

            this article hasn't been linked to the UCL guide page.

            1. z13
                10 days, 23 hours ago

                Doesn't affect me, just for the website

            2. Leo14CFC
                10 days, 23 hours ago

                Gw4 Watkins or Cucurela please ?

                1. z13
                    10 days, 23 hours ago

                    stick with watkins, attacker over defender and Watkins has more potential with Sancho and Ramsey

                    1. Leo14CFC
                        10 days, 20 hours ago

                        Cheers mate

                  • ball c
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    10 days, 23 hours ago

                    Pick two for my wc midfield enablers:

                    A) Stach
                    B) Dewsbury Hall
                    C) King

                    Will BB in gw 5.

                    1. z13
                        10 days, 23 hours ago

                        KDH but he has Liverpool in GW5, so King

                    2. aapoman
                      • 11 Years
                      1 day, 7 hours ago

                      What is the consensus on Salah vs Haaland? Thinking about using transfers to have both in gw6

                    3. iFash@FPL
                      • 1 Year
                      12 hours, 55 mins ago

                      One week punt:
                      Yeremy Pino (whu), Kamada (whu) or Caicedo (mun)??

