Fantasy EFL Gameweek 8 gets underway on Friday evening, so there is not long left to finalise our 7+2’s. To help you with your selections, here are the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 8 Scout Picks.

There are some excellent Fantasy options across all three divisions for this weekend.

After careful consideration of the Scout Squad submissions from FPL Reactions, Danny, Dan, Dave and Merlins, we finalised our selections.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 8 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Craig MacGivillray (G) is the selected ‘keeper after a strong defensive start by MK Dons. They have conceded just seven goals in eight games, with MacGivillray saving 19 shots (+6).

Accrington Stanley (H) is an excellent fixture, with the Reds scoring just four goals so far this season.

Despite this perfect clean sheet opportunity, the shot-stopper is selected by just 3.5% of managers.

DEFENDERS

Ross McCrorie (D) is unanimously selected as the top defender pick by our experts this Gameweek. He has been excellent offensively, assisting teammates three times (+9) and scoring once (+7).

Oxford United (H) are 22nd in the division standings as they remain winless.

He leads all eligible defenders with 8.8 Fantasy points per game.

Stevenage’s Carl Piergianni (D) consistently provides Fantasy points, registering 71 clearances (+16) and three clean sheets (+15) in seven games

He faces Exeter City (H), a side who have just one goal on the road this season.

Conversely, Stevenage have not conceded at home this season.

MIDFIELDERS

Anis Mehmeti (M) is on fire, recording a goal (+6) and assist (+3) in each of his last two games.

Oxford are vulnerable at the back, conceding in all five games this season.

This offensive brilliance has earned Mehmeti 9.8 Fantasy points per game, the most of any eligible Fantasy EFL player.

Amario Cozier-Duberry (M) is having an impressive breakout season, returning in seven of eight games this season.

He has been running the Bolton attack, registering 13 key passes (+4) and 12 shots on target (+12) already.

Wigan Athletic (H) have struggled on the road, surrendering seven goals in four away games.

FORWARDS

Norwich City’s Josh Sargent (F) has scored in all but one game this season and now faces a struggling Wrexham side at home.

The American averages 8.4 Fantasy points and was chosen by all of our experts as the top attacking pick, making him our captain.

The Red Dragons are 21st in the Championship standings and average 2.0 goals conceded per game.

Lorent Tolaj (F) is solidifying himself as Plymouth Argyle’s main man after goal involvements in two consecutive games.

The Pilgrims have scored seven in their last two and now face bottom-of-the-division Peterborough United at home.

Darren Ferguson’s side have let in 15 goals in eight games, providing a perfect opportunity for Tolaj to continue his impressive offensive displays.

CLUB PICKS

Bristol City was the top club pick for our experts this Gameweek, as the Robins aim for their third consecutive win. No club beats their 7.8 Fantasy point average as they have been in fine form all season. Expect a dominant win against the U’s.

MK Dons have had a strong start, notably scoring 2+ goals in four of their eight games so far. Their fourth win of the season is likely to come against Accrington, as John Doolan’s side have shown little improvement coming into this season. They have won just one of seven games, scoring an underwhelming four goals in total.