Liverpool v Everton team news: Isak + Wirtz subs

20 September 2025 392 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
The 247th Merseyside derby gets Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway.

Liverpool v Everton kicks off at Anfield at 12.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

As many suspected would happen, Alexander Isak is only on the bench for Liverpool this afternoon.

More surprising is the demotion of Florian Wirtz to substitute duty.

Wirtz and Isak are two of four players who drop out of the Liverpool starting XI from the midweek win over Atletico Madrid.

Andrew Robertson and Jeremie Frimpong also make way.

Hugo EkitikeAlexis Mac AllisterConor Bradley and Milos Kerkez are the quartet that return to the Reds’ line-up.

Wirtz’s benching will presumably see the versatile Dominik Szoboszlai play in a more advanced role.

As for the Toffees, there’s just the one change from Gameweek 4.

Vitalii Mykolenko is back from injury, so Tim Iroegbunam drops out.

James Garner had been deputising as a makeshift left-back but Mylolenko’s return to fitness means that Garner can return to his usual central midfield role.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Wirtz, Isak, Jones, Robertson, Frimpong, Ngumoha.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Beto.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam.

392 Comments
  1. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Gakpo makes 60!!

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mind blowing 😆

    2. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Hallelujah!

  2. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    GAKPO 2 POINTER SECURED

  3. JBG
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Wood starts.. genuinely worried he wouldn't.

    Also Gakpo mighe be a sell finally.

  4. Pedersen
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Got that 60 minut and 1 second before subbing xD

  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Crapko leaving my team imminently.

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    60:25 mins subs

    ON: Wirtz, Jones
    OFF: Gakpo, Mac Allister

    1. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Gakpo Wirtz sharing minutes. Lovely

  7. Granville
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    3 mins ago

    Gakpo gets his first mention all game - as he is subbed.

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      😆

    2. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Just discovered how I'm going to get Isak into my team.

  8. Porkchops Johnson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Where is the chap with all the lineups?

  9. chocolove
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Another victim, Xavi Simons. Lol

  10. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Gakpo cappers in the mudd

  11. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Prioritise Gakpo or Johnson out first? 2FT so I could ditch both.

    Other mids are Semenyo Mbeumo Paqueta

  12. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    isak coming on soon 😎

  13. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Ekitike about to be subbed on 11 DC’s 🙁

