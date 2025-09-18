Scout Notes

FPL notes: Salah bites back, Palmer’s groin + Slot on Isak

18 September 2025 21 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Reports of Mohamed Salah‘s (£14.5m) demise may have been greatly exaggerated…

The Egyptian scored and assisted as Liverpool edged Atletico Madrid 3-2 on Wednesday, a match that saw Alexander Isak (£10.4m) make his Reds debut.

Meanwhile, in Munich, Cole Palmer (£10.4m) shrugged off his groin niggles to find the net twice – albeit with one goal disallowed – as Chelsea fell to defeat.

Here are our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) takeaways from both matches.

The graphics and data in this Scout Notes piece come from Statsbomb.

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
ChelseaBayern Munich (a)1-3 lossPalmerGusto
LiverpoolAtletico Madrid (h)3-2 winRobertson, Salah, van DijkSalah, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW4Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Chelsea4Sanchez (90), Tosin (90), Chalobah (90), Caicedo (90), Pedro (90), Fernandez (81), Neto (68)Gusto (90), Cucurella (90), Palmer (90), James (68), Santos (22), Garnacho (22), Estevao (9)
Liverpool3Alisson (90), Van Dijk (90), Konate (90), Gravenberch (90), Szoboszlai (90), Salah (90), Wirtz (74), Gakpo (58)Robertson (86), Frimpong (58), Isak (58), Bradley (32), Mac Allister (32), Ekitike (32), Ngumoha (16), Kerkez (4)

It was all change at full-back for Chelsea, with Marc Cucurella (£6.2m) and Malo Gusto (£4.9m) coming in, while Reece James (£5.5m) started in midfield. That allowed Enzo Fernandez (£6.6m) to push forward into the ’10’ role.

Palmer meanwhile started his first match since Gameweek 1.

Liverpool fielded fresh full-backs, too, with Andrew Robertson (£5.9m) and Jeremie Frimpong (£5.9m) recalled. Milos Kerkez (£6.0m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£6.4m) dropped out, with Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.5m) moving from right-back to central midfield.

Isak for Hugo Ekitike (£8.8m) was like-for-like up top.

SLOT ON ISAK

Isak got through 58 minutes at Anfield, understandably looking rusty initially but growing in confidence and understanding as the game wore on.

His link-up play with Florian Wirtz (£8.4m) was especially encouraging. It was the probing German who teed up Isak for his two shots, the £125m striker gliding in from the left and firing two efforts from the edge of the box – one wide, one tamely on target.

Isak Slot

The undoubted class was visible at times; now, the fitness just needs working on.

It’s likely that Ekitike will be back to lead the line in the Merseyside derby, which follows less than 63 hours after full-time in Wednesday’s epic. Isak will probably get on the pitch, and Arne Slot didn’t explicitly say he wouldn’t make the line-up on Saturday, but two starts in under three days would surely be dicing with danger after so long out of action.

“I was positively surprised by how fit he was during those 60 minutes but that maybe, probably, tells you that it might be a difference to sign a 20-year-old from a different league or a 25- or 26-year-old that is used to playing in this league. Although he only trained for two weeks, he has so many games under his belt that he is probably more able to be ready for 60.

“But I was positively surprised how fit he was, I wasn’t surprised by his quality because that’s what we all know. You don’t have to be a manager to recognise how much quality he has. But it’s always nice to see if a player starts the way he starts, like Hugo Ekitike [who], started the same as he did. Yeah, a good start, only 60 minutes and now we have to build him up from here. But I can tell you he is not going to play 90 again on Saturday.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

THE BEST OF WIRTZ

This was Wirtz’s best display since his big-money move, with the German creating a match-best five chances. Not one of them was from a set piece, either.

As well as the two opportunities teed up for Isak, Wirtz had two other big chances created spurned. A lovely one-two between the German and Isak resulted in Frimpong miskicking from close range, while Salah crashed against the post following Wirtz’s lay-off on the counter.

Liverpool’s £100m man started off in the ’10’ behind Isak but moved to the left after an hour, with Cody Gakpo (£7.7m) coming off.

A breakthrough display, then? Time will tell, as a stubborn Everton are up next, but his relationship with Isak looks promising.

“He was indeed a few times close to scoring a goal and he was also a few times close to assisting a goal – I think he was the one who created most chances for us today. So I can see with him also that he is getting fitter and fitter and adjusting more and more to us, which is normal. You need a bit of time to adjust. We all know how much quality he has but sometimes people forget that he is a 22-year-old who goes for the first time abroad.” 

“Combine that with going to a new club, a new playing style because [Bayer] Leverkusen played 3-4-3 and we play 4-3-3, and so we ask a bit more from him off the ball and defensively as well. But I can see him growing, growing, growing more and more and more, and I think that is what you can expect from a quality player, who always adjusts to what he needs. And he and the team will get better and better, but I liked his performance today already a lot.” – Arne Slot on Florian Wirtz

SALAH BOUNCES BACK

Isak Slot

Just when you thought you were out, he pulls you back in.

Salah had more shots against Atletico (six) than he had registered in Gameweeks 1-4 combined (five).

The Egyptian’s free-kick, fortuitously deflected in by Robertson, brought him his first attacking return of the night. The second was pure, vintage Salah. Cutting in from the right flank, he played a one-two with Ryan Gravenberch (£5.5m), defying a defensive swarm to stay on the ball and slot in his first open-play Liverpool goal in a month.

Look at Frimpong’s role in the goal, though – the fit-again right-back making the run that drags one of Salah’s markers away and sets the wheels in motion. There’s certainly a school of thought that the Dutchman’s searing pace and overlaps will benefit Salah more than any other right-back alternative.

MARESCA ON PALMER’S FITNESS

Another premium FPL midfielder was simultaneously starring in Munich.

Palmer followed up his goal off the bench in Gameweek 4 with another fine strike in the Allianz Arena, finishing off a sweeping Chelsea move. He thought he had another, too, only for his well-taken 89th-minute effort to be ruled out for a narrow offside.

A real threat in transition, he should have had an early assist too when Enzo took too long to get his shot away from close range.

Chelsea’s main, and only, outlet on the night, he was the stand-out performer when pretty much all other Blues outfielders were subdued.

One Big Keith-sized word of warning, however: Palmer, who completed 90 minutes, was nursing his troublesome groin at the end of the match. Maresca said afterwards it wasn’t an issue but it might be worth hanging on for Friday’s pre-match presser just to get that prognosis rubber-stamped.

“Cole, I think he’s okay. I asked him at the end, he said that he’s okay.” – Enzo Maresca, speaking after full-time on Wednesday

MARESCA ON ROTATION

There’s no shame in losing to Bayern away. It was a deserved loss, it has to be said, but the Blues had their occasional moments, and Manchester United are a far less formidable proposition than the Bavarian giants.

Indeed, in a Gameweek of hard-to-call matches, you could argue that Chelsea have one of the more favourable fixtures.

But as we saw in Gameweek 4, the rotation a-cometh.

It’s a bit different from last year, when Maresca fielded his B team in the UEFA Conference League. This time, the regulars are being asked to play in midweek.

Speaking ahead of the Bayern game, Maresca promised rotation – even in goal, where Robert Sanchez (£5.0m) had a good game on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow, Robert [Sanchez] will start, but for sure with the amount of games that we have, Filip [Jorgensen] is going to play games in the Premier League, in the Champions League, in the FA Cup, in the Carabao. We have so many games that, for sure, Robert cannot play all of them.” – Enzo Maresca, speaking on Tuesday

“It helps a lot if you are able to rotate players, especially probably at the beginning of the season. Okay, you can probably go with the same [ones but] it is a long season, many games, so I think you have to do that because you are also saving players, avoiding injury. But it is something that is dictated game by game. It is not something that you can plan because probably you plan something and then any problem or any injury is not possible. We are going to try to rotate players knowing that, as you said, the Champions League is a bit different from last season’s competition.” – Enzo Maresca, speaking on Tuesday

Next Tuesday’s League Cup third round tie against Lincoln City is, of course, a great opportunity in which to rest some of the regulars.

21 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Hello there, who is the best def to replace AWB ideally no more than 5.5
    other defenders currently owned are: Van de Ven - Dorgu- N.Williams - Rodon

    Open Controls
  2. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    So Slot saying Isak "wont play 90 minutes again" means .......he starts and comes off early again, right, RIGHT?

    Open Controls
  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Not sure Salah really needed to bite back at Palmer's groin.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Had to shorten the title to Salah Bites Palmer's Slot for mobile

      Open Controls
  4. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    To WC or not?

    2 FT, £3.9 itb.

    Sels / Dúbravka
    Gabriel, Porro, De Cuyper / Estève, Rodon
    Salah, Wirtz, Rogers, Kudus, Reijnders
    Gyökeres, Pedro / Guiu

    Open Controls
  5. timPgoodwin
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    I think its WC time for me with Ait-Nouri injured, triple Forest, Gordon banned and playing Arsenal next week, Solanke injured, Kerkez hauled off on 37 mins. Cucurella only played 45 mins too so a worry. 1 player on the bench

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yeah definitely get the WC activated.

      Open Controls
  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Prediction here please

    Man City v Napoli
    Newcastle v Barcelona

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      2-1
      0-3

      Open Controls
    2. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Man City 3 - 1 Napoli
      Newcastle 1 - 2 Barcelona.

      Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      2-1
      1-1

      Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      2-2
      2-3

      Open Controls
  7. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Fellow Gonçalves owners what’s the play?

    Open Controls
    1. Westfield Irons ⭐️
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      There’s no certainty he’ll start (or not) the only news I found is that he was in the gym, hence not showing on last training ground photo. I’m tempted to play him and swap for Barcola’s 5-pointer, because his odds to return tonight are so high. His next match is Monday, also home and it’s Sporting (2nd) v Moreirense (3rd). Not sure if that means they might rest him tonight for Mondays league match. What are you doing?

      Open Controls
    2. Wolverine
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Hard one. If I bring him in, its for 4 points. Feel it's worth the risk

      Open Controls
  8. Swerve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Joao Pedro feels like a dodgy pick to me, I am certain rotation is coming, or at the very least some very early subs. I may be wrong.

    Open Controls
  9. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    10 mins ago

    I'd like to watch a CC who isn't committed to holding their poor picks forever because of "fixtures", but is there even one out there? LTFPL Andy at least used his wildcard, but somehow kept Bruno.

    Open Controls
  10. Kodap
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    With 1.8m in the bank, what changes would you look at here? I'm debating using my BB this week too to get it out the way, Gudmondsson to Richards, or something else?

    Sanchez
    Cucu - Gabriel - Munoz
    Semenyo - Kudus - Reijnders - Gakpo
    Wood - Joao Pedro - Haaland

    Dubravka - Grealish - Van de Berg - Gudmondsson

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gud has a decent game this week imo.

      Open Controls
    2. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      just now

      I'm thinking of doing Cucu to Virgil or Senesi

      Dub
      Cucu - Gabriel - Porro - Reinildo
      Semneyo - Gakpo - Kudus
      Haaland - Pedro - Wood

      Vicario - Grealish - Reijnders - Tarkowski

      Open Controls
  11. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any input on this WC?

    Dub
    Senesi Guehi Alderete Gudmundsson
    Salah Mbeumo Xavi Semenyo
    Haaland Pedro

    Raya Reijnders VDV Guiu

    0 ITB

    Cheers!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.