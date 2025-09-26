Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 9 gets underway on Friday evening, so it’s time to lock in our Scout Picks.

After careful consideration of the Scout Squad submissions from Lewis P, FPL Reactions, Danny, Dan Dave and Merlins, we finalised our selections.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 9 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

The most popular goalkeeper amongst the experts, Cardiff City’s Nathan Trott (G), is also the most-selected ‘keeper with over 12% ownership.

He has been in commanding form, recording five shutouts (+25) in seven matches while conceding just four goals. Having blanked only once, his next fixtures are against Wigan Athletic (A) and Burton Albion (H).

Notably, the latter sit 24th in the table, and have scored just five goals in that time.

A consistent source of points, the number one is projected to deliver a double-digit haul and is virtually guaranteed to secure save points.

DEFENDERS

Jannik Vestergaard (D) is unanimously selected as the top defender by our experts this Gameweek. He has excelled for Leicester City, helping them keep three clean sheets (+15) in six games, while also banking returns at both ends of the pitch.

He’s the highest-averaging Foxes asset at 7.3 points per game, and takes on WBA (A) and Wrexham (H).

WBA have scored just two goals at home, while Wrexham’s proficient offence should guarantee defensive returns.

Lloyd Jones (D) continues to fly under the radar for Charlton Athletic, backed by just over 2% of managers. He’s helped the Addicks to three clean sheets and 53 clearances (+13), blanking just once.

Blackburn Rovers (H) should prove a tough test, but Derby County (A) sit 21st in the division and are yet to win at home.

MIDFIELDERS

Coventry City’s Victor Torp (M) is currently one of the game’s elite assets, averaging 9.5 points – the third-highest among available players.

He has five goal returns (+27) and five interceptions (+10) in his last six matches, resulting in a massive 57 points – the second-most in the game.

He has been instrumental in the team scoring 15 goals, contributing to the Championship’s most efficient offence. Their next fixtures are against Birmingham City (H) and Millwall (A).

Even if Sheffield Wednesday have struggled, Barry Bannan (M) continues to shine for the Owls.

At 35 years old, the veteran playmaker averages a superb 7.8 points. His involvement in all set-pieces and his status as an all-around contributor mean he’s in tremendous form.

Facing QPR (H) and Birmingham City (A) – two teams sitting inside the division’s top 10 – managers can expect returns, even against tough opposition.

Cardiff’s creative engine is Rubin Colwill (M), who has four goal contributions in eight. His 16 key passes rank second in League One.

He is an excellent pick facing the Latics, who have shipped 13 goals in nine, while the Brewers have lost two of their three away games.

Forwards

The only asset backed by all five experts, Oliver McBurnie (F) of Hull City, is in tremendous form.

Averaging 7.7 points, the number nine has scored three goals (+15) and provided four assists for the Tigers.

He faces Watford (A) and PNE (H). The Hornets sit 21st in the division, combined with McBurnie’s four-goal returns in three, averaging 0.93xGI per 90 minutes.

He’s a must-have, selected by less than 6% at present.

CLUB PICKS

QPR and Cardiff City were the joint-favourite club picks for our experts this Gameweek.

Banking 23 points on the strength of seven goals scored and only two conceded, the R’s are the only team with three consecutive Championship wins, and are aiming for their fourth and fifth.

Both of their opponents, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United, reside in the bottom five of the Championship, combining for just two wins in their last 12 matches.

The Bluebirds are soaring, currently sitting fourth in League One after winning five of their first eight games. Their success is built on a stellar defence, which has recorded five shutouts and conceded just five goals.

They face two struggling sides: Wigan have been notably poor defensively, while Burton are rock-bottom of the division. The Brewers’ struggles are evident in their offence, having lost four of seven games and scoring a joint-division-low five goals.