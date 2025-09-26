Isak fitness latest ahead of FPL Gameweek 6

As you’ll no doubt know by now, Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m) will miss Gameweek 6 after being sent off for two bookable offences in the midweek EFL Cup tie against Southampton.

The big question now: will Alexander Isak (£10.5m) be ready to start against Crystal Palace?

Arne Slot discussed the fitness of Isak in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“Yeah, yeah, he’s able to play minutes again. I still feel 90 is… it depends also on the pace and intensity of the game, but it might be a bit too much. But not only that, also for the long term. So, you can give a player maybe one, I would call, ‘stupid hit’ to bring him to 90 and then his body is completely… you’ve brought him too far over the line. So, I don’t think it’s smart to play him 90 yet. “He’s further into his ‘pre-season’ now. Normally, after two or three weeks in pre-season, players go to 60-70 minutes. At some clubs, they even bring them to 90, but if you look at our pre-season, we mainly bring them to 60-70 minutes.” – Arne Slot, when asked if Alexander Isak is ready to start

