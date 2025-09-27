Dugout Discussion

Brentford v Man Utd team news: Cunha starts

27 September 2025 430 comments
Bryan Mbeumo makes a first return to Brentford since his move from west London to Manchester United over the summer.

Kick-off in the Gameweek 6 curtain-raiser at the Gtech Community Stadium is at 12.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

Mbeumo is joined in the visitors’ starting XI by Matheus Cunha, who made his return from a hamstring injury as a substitute last weekend.

That means that Rubem Amorim unites his big-money front three in a starting line-up for the first time, with Benjamin Sesko set to lead the line.

Cunha for the absent Amad Diallo, who has suffered a family bereavement, is one of three changes to United’s Gameweek 5 team.

Manuel Ugarte comes in for the suspended Casemiro in midfield, while the fit-again Diogo Dalot replaces the injured Noussair Mazrouai at wing-back.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews has made two alterations.

Aaron Hickey makes his first Premier League start in not far off two years, replacing Keane Lewis-Potter at left-back.

In an attacking move, Dango Ouattara comes in for Ethan Pinnock. That will see the Bees move to a 4-3-3, having used a 3-5-2 in recent weeks.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Hickey, Henderson, Damsgaard, Yarmolyuk, Schade, Ouattara, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Ajer, Jensen, Onyeka, Milambo, Janelt, Lewis-Potter.

Manchester United XI: Bayindir, De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw, Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko.

Subs: Heaton, Lammens, Fredricson, Heaven, Leon, Yoro, Mainoo, Mount, Zirkzee.

430 Comments
  FPL Blow-In
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    1 min ago

    All the Bruno whingers waa waa waa he will be in top 5 mids at season end

    Open Controls
  My heart goes Salalalalah
    8 Years
    1 min ago

    Isak starts

    Open Controls
  tbos83
    4 Years
    1 min ago

    Pen Man U

    Open Controls
  z13
      1 min ago

      Bruno in next week i don't care

      Open Controls
    TyroneGAA
      8 Years
      just now

      What is going on that's a fn red card

      Open Controls
    NoOneCares
        just now

        Bruno owners get lucky after terrible decisions.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.