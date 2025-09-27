How many Triple Captained Haaland in FPL Gameweek 6?

Unsurprisingly, Gameweek 6 is the most popular Fantasy Premier League (FPL) round of 2025/26 so far for Triple Captain usage.
Over 800,000 managers deployed the chip this week, the majority of them on Erling Haaland (£14.3m).
GAMEWEEK 6 TRIPLE CAPTAIN: TOP 10
|Name
|Team
|Total
|Haaland
|MCI
|715,943
|M.Salah
|LIV
|18,566
|João Pedro
|CHE
|12,213
|Semenyo
|BOU
|11,526
|Richarlison
|TOT
|8,136
|B.Fernandes
|MUN
|5,800
|Isak
|LIV
|4,863
|Foden
|MCI
|3,803
|Gyökeres
|ARS
|2,793
|Virgil
|LIV
|2,742
Haaland’s total captaincy figure for Gameweek 6 is 3.9 million.
Haaland's effective ownership in different rank tiers:
Top 100: 199%
Top 1k: 196.6%
Top 10k: 193.38%
Top 100k: 189.5%
and keeps dropping to 150% in the top million, 120% in the top 4 million. pic.twitter.com/oAMWeBHKPQ
— LiveFPL (@LiveFPLnet) September 27, 2025
GAMEWEEK 6 TRANSFERS IN: TOP 10
The Norwegian was brought in by 1.58 million managers this week, making him the most-bought player of the round.
|Name
|Team
|Total
|Haaland
|MCI
|1,586,377
|Senesi
|BOU
|976,836
|Semenyo
|BOU
|937,535
|Reijnders
|MCI
|719,479
|Richarlison
|TOT
|698,297
|Donnarumma
|MCI
|586,897
|B.Fernandes
|MUN
|530,073
|Isak
|LIV
|485,591
|Ndiaye
|EVE
|483,243
|Foden
|MCI
|474,360