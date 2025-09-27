How many Triple Captained Haaland in FPL Gameweek 6?

Unsurprisingly, Gameweek 6 is the most popular Fantasy Premier League (FPL) round of 2025/26 so far for Triple Captain usage.

Over 800,000 managers deployed the chip this week, the majority of them on Erling Haaland (£14.3m).

GAMEWEEK 6 TRIPLE CAPTAIN: TOP 10

Name Team Total Haaland MCI 715,943 M.Salah LIV 18,566 João Pedro CHE 12,213 Semenyo BOU 11,526 Richarlison TOT 8,136 B.Fernandes MUN 5,800 Isak LIV 4,863 Foden MCI 3,803 Gyökeres ARS 2,793 Virgil LIV 2,742

Haaland’s total captaincy figure for Gameweek 6 is 3.9 million.

Haaland's effective ownership in different rank tiers: Top 100: 199%

Top 1k: 196.6%

Top 10k: 193.38%

Top 100k: 189.5%

and keeps dropping to 150% in the top million, 120% in the top 4 million. pic.twitter.com/oAMWeBHKPQ — LiveFPL (@LiveFPLnet) September 27, 2025

GAMEWEEK 6 TRANSFERS IN: TOP 10

The Norwegian was brought in by 1.58 million managers this week, making him the most-bought player of the round.