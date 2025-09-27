Metrics

How many Triple Captained Haaland in FPL Gameweek 6?

27 September 2025 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Unsurprisingly, Gameweek 6 is the most popular Fantasy Premier League (FPL) round of 2025/26 so far for Triple Captain usage.

Over 800,000 managers deployed the chip this week, the majority of them on Erling Haaland (£14.3m).

GAMEWEEK 6 TRIPLE CAPTAIN: TOP 10

NameTeamTotal
HaalandMCI715,943
M.SalahLIV18,566
João PedroCHE12,213
SemenyoBOU11,526
RicharlisonTOT8,136
B.FernandesMUN5,800
IsakLIV4,863
FodenMCI3,803
GyökeresARS2,793
VirgilLIV2,742

Haaland’s total captaincy figure for Gameweek 6 is 3.9 million.

GAMEWEEK 6 TRANSFERS IN: TOP 10

The Norwegian was brought in by 1.58 million managers this week, making him the most-bought player of the round.

NameTeamTotal
HaalandMCI1,586,377
SenesiBOU976,836
SemenyoBOU937,535
ReijndersMCI719,479
RicharlisonTOT698,297
DonnarummaMCI586,897
B.FernandesMUN530,073
IsakLIV485,591
NdiayeEVE483,243
FodenMCI474,360
price change predictions

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.