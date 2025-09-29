The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) resumes with Matchday 2 on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage before the deadline to help you with your teams.

Here, one of our Pro Pundits, FPL Milanista (aka Obay), shares his Matchday 2 team and some expert tips on the game. Obay knows what he’s talking about, too, with finishes of 344th, 141st and 31st in recent seasons and a current rank of 333rd.

After an explosive start to the UCL Fantasy season, it’s time to shift gears and prepare for Matchday 2.

Matchday 1 saw me rack up an impressive 119 points, placing me at 333rd overall – a beautifully symmetrical number to kick things off! Now, the real challenge begins: building consistency and setting the foundations for success through the group stages.

My initial approach was to treat Matchday 1 like a Free Hit, go aggressive, and then Wildcard into a balanced squad for the long haul. Day 1 of Matchday 1 looked like a flop at first. Heavy favourites like Benfica and PSV both crashed, making for a rocky start. But days 2 and 3 turned it around spectacularly, with PSG, Bayern, and Sporting combining for 11 goals and breathing life into the Matchday.

Enough about the past – let’s now talk Matchday 2.

MATCHDAY 2 STRATEGY

Your approach to Matchday 2 heavily depends on your chip strategy. If you built your initial squad to cover multiple weeks, now’s the time to fine-tune using your two free transfers.

However, if you’re hitting the Wildcard, like I am, then Matchday 2 is all about laying a strong base for Matchdays 2–4 and 6–8.

Why not include Matchday 5? Because I’m still firmly in the Limitless camp that week, given the tough Matchday 5 fixtures for the players I’d like to target now.

So let’s break down the key teams and players on my radar.

TEAMS I’M TARGETING

BAYERN MUNICH

Bayern are as fixture-proof as it gets until Matchday 5, where they face Arsenal (which we can skip with the Limitless chip). With a mix of early green fixtures and strong attacking form, I’m comfortable bringing in 2–3 Bayern assets right away.

NAPOLI

Napoli’s upcoming run is arguably the best of any team. While there’s a bit of uncertainty around their goalkeeper and defence, their midfielders are absolute value. I’m eyeing Kevin De Bruyne (€8.0m), Matteo Politano (€5.5m) and even Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (€5.5m) for my Wildcard side. If their defence settles before the deadline, I might sneak in a defender, too.

INTERNAZIONALE

Inter’s fixture run won’t wow you for the full group stage. But between Matchday 2 and 4, they face Slavia Prague (H), Union SG (A), and Kairat (H). That’s a dream run designed perfectly for short-term gains.

REAL MADRID

Moving on, Real Madrid is a tricky team for Wildcarders. Los Blancos play Juventus and Liverpool in Matchdays 3 and 4, so you might be tempted to stay away.

But they face Kairat in Matchday 2, and that could be a goal-fest. Am I missing out on that? Definitely not. It’ll be very difficult to enter this week with fewer than three Real Madrid players, especially since we’ll have official team news before the deadline, allowing last-minute pivots depending on whether Vinicius Junior (€9.5m) or Arda Guler (€6.0m) starts.

GOALKEEPERS

My last topic here will be goalkeepers. Goalkeeper transfers are never fun, so proper rotation planning is key.

After studying the Fixture Ticker, I’m leaning towards one of David Raya (€5.5m) or Lucas Chevalier (€4.5m), and one of Geronimo Rulli (€4.5m) or Marco Carnesecchi (€4.5m). This combination gives you alternate play days in Matchdays 2–4 & 6–7, and works very well if you’re using your Limitless in Matchday 5.

MY MATCHDAY 2 WILDCARD TEAM

Good luck to everyone – may your punts land, your captains haul, and your green arrows rise!