UCL Fantasy Matchday 2: Milanista’s Wildcard team + top tips

29 September 2025 59 comments
milanista10 milanista10
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) resumes with Matchday 2 on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage before the deadline to help you with your teams.

Here, one of our Pro Pundits, FPL Milanista (aka Obay), shares his Matchday 2 team and some expert tips on the game. Obay knows what he’s talking about, too, with finishes of 344th, 141st and 31st in recent seasons and a current rank of 333rd.

After an explosive start to the UCL Fantasy season, it’s time to shift gears and prepare for Matchday 2.

Matchday 1 saw me rack up an impressive 119 points, placing me at 333rd overall – a beautifully symmetrical number to kick things off! Now, the real challenge begins: building consistency and setting the foundations for success through the group stages.

My initial approach was to treat Matchday 1 like a Free Hit, go aggressive, and then Wildcard into a balanced squad for the long haul. Day 1 of Matchday 1 looked like a flop at first. Heavy favourites like Benfica and PSV both crashed, making for a rocky start. But days 2 and 3 turned it around spectacularly, with PSG, Bayern, and Sporting combining for 11 goals and breathing life into the Matchday.

Enough about the past – let’s now talk Matchday 2.

MATCHDAY 2 STRATEGY

Your approach to Matchday 2 heavily depends on your chip strategy. If you built your initial squad to cover multiple weeks, now’s the time to fine-tune using your two free transfers.

However, if you’re hitting the Wildcard, like I am, then Matchday 2 is all about laying a strong base for Matchdays 2–4 and 6–8.

Why not include Matchday 5? Because I’m still firmly in the Limitless camp that week, given the tough Matchday 5 fixtures for the players I’d like to target now.

So let’s break down the key teams and players on my radar.

TEAMS I’M TARGETING

BAYERN MUNICH

Bayern are as fixture-proof as it gets until Matchday 5, where they face Arsenal (which we can skip with the Limitless chip). With a mix of early green fixtures and strong attacking form, I’m comfortable bringing in 2–3 Bayern assets right away.

NAPOLI

Napoli’s upcoming run is arguably the best of any team. While there’s a bit of uncertainty around their goalkeeper and defence, their midfielders are absolute value. I’m eyeing Kevin De Bruyne (€8.0m), Matteo Politano (€5.5m) and even Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (€5.5m) for my Wildcard side. If their defence settles before the deadline, I might sneak in a defender, too.

INTERNAZIONALE

Inter’s fixture run won’t wow you for the full group stage. But between Matchday 2 and 4, they face Slavia Prague (H), Union SG (A), and Kairat (H). That’s a dream run designed perfectly for short-term gains.

REAL MADRID

Moving on, Real Madrid is a tricky team for Wildcarders. Los Blancos play Juventus and Liverpool in Matchdays 3 and 4, so you might be tempted to stay away.

But they face Kairat in Matchday 2, and that could be a goal-fest. Am I missing out on that? Definitely not. It’ll be very difficult to enter this week with fewer than three Real Madrid players, especially since we’ll have official team news before the deadline, allowing last-minute pivots depending on whether Vinicius Junior (€9.5m) or Arda Guler (€6.0m) starts.

GOALKEEPERS

My last topic here will be goalkeepers. Goalkeeper transfers are never fun, so proper rotation planning is key.

After studying the Fixture Ticker, I’m leaning towards one of David Raya (€5.5m) or Lucas Chevalier (€4.5m), and one of Geronimo Rulli (€4.5m) or Marco Carnesecchi (€4.5m). This combination gives you alternate play days in Matchdays 2–4 & 6–7, and works very well if you’re using your Limitless in Matchday 5.

MY MATCHDAY 2 WILDCARD TEAM

Good luck to everyone – may your punts land, your captains haul, and your green arrows rise!

  1. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    What to do? 2FT 2.3ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel Tarkowski Sensei
    Bruno Semenyo Ndiaye Reijnders
    Haaland J Pedro Richarlison

    Dubravka Gvardiol Stach Gudmundsson

    A) Richarlison to Gyokeres
    B) Roll
    C) Something else

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      wait for pedro news. otherwise b

      Open Controls
  2. Khalico
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Would you do Grealish to Kudus? Looking how Everton played today and their upcoming fixtures

    Already own Saka, Semenyo, Minteh, I.Sarr, Grealish*

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      nice mid. i would keep one more week at least.

      Open Controls
      1. Khalico
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Don’t see them getting result against Palace with Kudus against Leeds looking more appealing

        Open Controls
  3. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Would you Free hit this team:

    Raya (Dubravka)
    Richards Esteve VdV Andersen (Tosin)
    Salah Bruno Semenyo Reijnders (KDH)
    Haaland JPedro (Guiu)

    Was 50/50 but with KDH ban and JPedro doubtful I quite like the idea of Free hitting this week.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      No way

      Open Controls
    2. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I wouldnt

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    If I wanted to see how many DefCons Tarko got in the members area, I'd have to wait 10 minutes for the page to load.

    This is instant https://fpl.page/defcon

    This is why this site is dying.

    Open Controls
    1. NoOneCares
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        If you stopped posting with your embarrassing trolling, the site might pick up again.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          If the members area was free, I wouldn't complain.

          I'm literally being charged to access a members area that doesn't work.

          Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      finally got rid of bruno on wc...

      pope (dub)
      gab lacroix senesi (diouf alderete)
      saka semenyo enzo sarr (xhaka)
      gyo haaland wolte

      0.2 itb (low team value) and bb gw8

      spot I really am not sure about is enzo...

      any thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Roshen
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        team looks like it should be Haaland + Salah but it somehow isn't

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          not so good then....as I said low tv....couldnt afford gyo and semenyo with salah though.

          Open Controls
          1. Roshen
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            I don't like Xhaka. Yes, he get's some returns, but he is kind of player you will never know when to start and it will be just burned value and points on the bench. You can pick King with his safe 1-pointers and spend 0.5 anywhere else

            Woltemade rotation risk

            Saka rotation risk

            Enzo you already mentioned

            Diouf on WC doesn't look like convincing move

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              thanks for input.

              Open Controls
            2. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              wolte shouldbe safe until wissa comes back .
              cant see saka rotated.
              if nuno turn things with w ham defensively they have great fixtures coming up and diouf gets assists too.

              but to be honest I am not that keen on this draft either...

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                also xhaka is for bb gw8 only. king has arsenal gw8 so not great fixture or I defo would have considered him 🙂

                Open Controls
      2. Saka Punch
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Yeah solid. My draft is fairly similar, but just spread value a bit more:

        Pope Roefs
        Gabriel Senesi Burn Guehi Alderete
        Eze Sarr Semenyo Doku Minteh
        Haaland Gyok Bowen

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          v nice. i like the bowen pick. gl

          Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Don't like Enzo personally.

        Prefer Kudus, Minteh, even Doku.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          why?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Because he's just not that naturally attacking and relies on pens. Chelsea also not in great form right now.

            The other 3 are all much more involved in attacking play.

            Open Controls
    3. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Kudus or Ndiaye to I Sarr?

        Open Controls
      • Roshen
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        would you consider any Arsenal def bar Gabriel?

        Open Controls
        1. Manani
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          only Raya

          Open Controls
      • TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Is Reijnders really worth it anymore?! Midfielders like Enzo looking like much better options.

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Yeah coz he is cheao, nailed for a good City team and will eventually haul imo.

          Open Controls
      • Manani
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        on WC, will you keep Diouf? (already lost .1m on him)

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          yes

          Open Controls
        2. Roshen
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          with so many decent 4.0 I would pick 3 strong defenders and enjoy 0.4 value from selling Diouf

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            i w ham get tight defensively he will be a great pick with the upcoming fixtures. a bit more exciting to own as well 🙂

            Open Controls
      • Vasshin
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Which group of Players are better
        1. Saka, Isak, Sarr(Palace), Raya
        2. Gyok, Gapko, Bruno, Pope

        Option 1 is using WC and saving 3ft
        Option 2 is using 3FT and saving WC

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          1 but Isak isnt nailed. So I would switch him to someone like Mateta/Gyok

          Open Controls
      • ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Sarr, Minteh, Doku all on form. Ndiaye to one of those? And who?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Sarr for me. I like all 3 of them though.

          Open Controls
      • marpy016
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        51 mins ago

        Which option noting I already have Raya and 3 FT:

        A) Andersen, Salah & Mateta to Gabriel, Sarr & Gyok

        B) Elliott, Salah & Mateta to Sarr, Saka & Gyok

        Open Controls
        1. Hutchiniho
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Mateta is better than gyokeres

          Open Controls
        2. Mr. Eko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Keep

          Open Controls
      • Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        49 mins ago

        Best use of ~6m

        Thiago
        Sarr
        Mintah

        Open Controls
      • The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        49 mins ago

        Porro > Senesi?

        I’ve already made the trade, if that helps? Accidentally hit confirm before the GW even ended.

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          My advice for you is to go through with the transfer if you already hit confirm

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yep, it’s done.

            Open Controls
      • Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        45 mins ago

        Top 400k. Imagine if I hadnt tripled up on Man United

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          Precise rank please.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            20 mins ago

            355,520 here.

            Open Controls
            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              just now

              383,627

              Open Controls
      • Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        43 mins ago

        318k

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          just now

          You are the highest ranked nudist! Well done.

          Open Controls
      • AAAFootball
          40 mins ago

          about 500k here, haaland scoring officially 71% of my points last week

          Open Controls
        • AAAFootball
            38 mins ago

            Best mid and def for ucl fantasy?

            Any budget (selling raphinha + rodinei but already had 3m itb

            Open Controls
          • Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            33 mins ago

            Pretty much no chance of a retrospective ban for Gabriel right? I'm thinking of transferring him in
            https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPKBnWWCHXo/
            GW could have been very different if Woltemade had gone down and VAR checked it!

            Open Controls
            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              VAR definitely checks stuff like that during the game.

              Open Controls
            2. Herger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              It’s being discussed apparently

              Open Controls
          • have you seen cyan
            • 6 Years
            31 mins ago

            If it wasn't for Haaland carrying my team with his bad back, this gw would have been a stinker. Only other returns were Semenyo and Senesi.

            Worrying.

            Open Controls
          • sirmorbach
            • 9 Years
            24 mins ago

            3 FT. What do you suggest?

            Donnarumma
            Virgil, Calafiori, Van de Ven
            Bruno, Semenyo, Kudus, Reijnders
            Haaland, Gyökeres, Pedro

            Dúbravka / Dewsbury-Hall*, Senesi, Rodon

            Open Controls
          • MikeLowrey
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            Current team - 3FT

            Kelleher
            Williams, Van De Ven, Truffert
            Salah, Gakpo, Foden, Semenyo, Reijnders
            Haaland, Wood

            (Dubravka, Rodon, Esteve, Guiu)

            A) Williams, Gakpo & Wood to Andersen, Sarr & Gyokeres
            B) Wildcard

            Leaning to B as I've got a few problem players

            Open Controls
          • Cheeky Reijnders
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Am I mad to give Mbuemo another shot at SUN?

            Open Controls
            1. Cheeky Reijnders
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              The answer is yes. SUN will beat MUN, and he'll blank again.
              He's gone.

              Open Controls

