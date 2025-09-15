UCL Fantasy 2025/26: Plan transfers + chip strategy with our Fixture Ticker

Last week, we put together a basic ticker for UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy 2025/26.

But we’ve gone one better over the weekend.

Thanks to Reece and TopMarx, this ticker is now in our Members Area and can be sorted by difficulty, filtered by individual Gameweeks/range and more.

The tool can help Fantasy managers plan their transfers and chip strategy for the eight group stage Matchdays ahead.

HOW TO USE THE FILTER ON THE UCL FANTASY TICKER

When you’ve loaded up the UCL Fantasy ticker, you’ll be able to see four drop-down menus – as ringed in red below.

FDR Type : Choose between Overall, Attack or Defence

: Choose between Overall, Attack or Defence Sort By : Choose from Name (alphabetical order), Gameweek (fixture difficulty by individual Gameweek) or Difficulty (fixture difficulty by all Gameweeks in the outlook)

: Choose from Name (alphabetical order), Gameweek (fixture difficulty by individual Gameweek) or Difficulty (fixture difficulty by all Gameweeks in the outlook) Direction : Choose between Asc (ascending) or Des (descending)

: Choose between Asc (ascending) or Des (descending) FDR Colors: Choose from the FPL colours, the original FFScout scheme or a colour-blind-friendly option

Individual Matchdays/Gameweeks can be removed by using the ‘x’.

ALL 36 TEAMS ON THE TICKER

In alphabetical order, here are the schedules of all 36 league phase clubs: