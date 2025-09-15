Champions League

UCL Fantasy 2025/26: Plan transfers + chip strategy with our Fixture Ticker

15 September 2025 22 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Last week, we put together a basic ticker for UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy 2025/26.

But we’ve gone one better over the weekend.

Thanks to Reece and TopMarx, this ticker is now in our Members Area and can be sorted by difficulty, filtered by individual Gameweeks/range and more.

The tool can help Fantasy managers plan their transfers and chip strategy for the eight group stage Matchdays ahead.

ACCESS THE NEW TICKER HERE

HOW TO USE THE FILTER ON THE UCL FANTASY TICKER

When you’ve loaded up the UCL Fantasy ticker, you’ll be able to see four drop-down menus – as ringed in red below.

  • FDR Type: Choose between Overall, Attack or Defence
  • Sort By: Choose from Name (alphabetical order), Gameweek (fixture difficulty by individual Gameweek) or Difficulty (fixture difficulty by all Gameweeks in the outlook)
  • Direction: Choose between Asc (ascending) or Des (descending)
  • FDR Colors: Choose from the FPL colours, the original FFScout scheme or a colour-blind-friendly option

Individual Matchdays/Gameweeks can be removed by using the ‘x’.

ALL 36 TEAMS ON THE TICKER

In alphabetical order, here are the schedules of all 36 league phase clubs:

  1. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Andre Onana in his first match with 10-man Trabzonspor against Fenerbahce:

    - 29 shots faced
    - 8 saves 4 diving saves
    - 1.63 goals prevented
    - 8.7 rating
    Is Manchester United really cursed???

    1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes.

    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Check onana performance for Cameroon last week before posting this lol

    3. el polako
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cursed - no
      Just an average team, that’s all.

    4. Pariße
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Can't tell you enough about the dimwits employed at agency that represents Šeško.

    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      No Haaland in Fenerbache ...

    6. ☈☾
      • 8 Years
      just now

      They lost the match 1-0 because of Onana’s error

      Please don’t copy paste just like that

  2. No Kane No Gain
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Play Dubravka or Sels this week?! Had it on Sels but having second thoughts after weekend matches

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Going sels

  3. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Looking at a Wildcard, not quite sure how to fit Salah & Haaland in though..

    Dubravka / Vicario
    Esteve / Rodon / Chalobah / Senesi / Van de Ven
    Salah / Semenyo / Grealish / Caicedo / Zubimendi
    Haaland / JP / Woltemade

    DF & MF are a little light, admittedly. Esteve & Rodon rotate well and Caicedo / Zubimendi are high impact, low budget MF options.

    Woltemade may be a punt, but I feel he's going to light it up in the coming months, especially with Wissa's injury.

    Any thoughts?

    1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Current team btw:

      Dubravka / Vicario
      VDV / Esteve / Nilliams / Gudmundsson / Virgil
      Salah / Grealish / Wirtz / Semenyo / Reijnders
      JP / Richy / Watkins

  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who will be your preferred third ARS, beyond Gabriel and Gyokeres, for the coming 'good fixtures' triple up?
    A. Raya - over Donnarumma
    B. Timber - over Lacroix/Munoz
    C. Rice - over Ndiaye, Reijnders
    D. Eze - over Gakpo
    E. Others

  5. el polako
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Aston Villa - 4 games without a goal.
    Pro pundits before the season - with those fixtures Watkins is nailed in my team.

    Just shows fpl is a guessing game, some just guess better than others.

    1. Swerve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Suppose fixtures are all we have before the season kicks off, with no idea about form.

    2. Pariße
      • 10 Years
      just now

      There's always plenty of available information to predict the outcomes. Easy fixtures proclaimed as such by a lazy algorithm aren't always easy without some extra perspective. Villa are quite famously in PSR trouble, and that team looks much worse than it did just a few months ago.

  6. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Start tavernier or damsgaard coming gw5?

  7. Swerve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    "Today we had to go to places not many human beings go to" - Scott Parker to MOTD2.

    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah, their own half for the whole game.

      1. Swerve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thought the first reply would be "Burnley?"

        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          just now

          When’s the last time they played Luton away?

  8. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best cap pick this gw?

    A. Haaland
    B. Semenyo
    C. Gakpo
    D. Pedro
    E. Palmer

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Tempted by Palmer if I had him, otherwise A or B due to form

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A or b

