UCL Fantasy 2025/26: Best Matchday 2 captains

30 September 2025 22 comments
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) continues on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Unlike in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), where it’s hands-off management after the deadline passes, there are changes UCL Fantasy managers can make midway through a Matchday, including captaincy.

Below, we’ve put together a guide to the league phase calendar so you can see who the best armband candidates are every day.

There’s more focus on Matchday 2 but we’ve namechecked players who could be made skipper in future Matchdays to come.

DAY-BY-DAY CAPTAINCY PICKS: MATCHDAY 2

TUESDAY 30 SEPTEMBER

Real Madrid are set to play against Champions League newcomers Kairat Almaty on Tuesday.

The Kazakhstan-based team conceded four goals in Matchday 1, while Xabi Alonso’s side came back to beat Marseille 2-1.

Penalty-taker Kylian Mbappe (€10.5m) has found his rhythm early in the season, scoring 10 goals and providing one assist in just eight matches in all competitions.

Harry Kane (€10.5m) is an appealing alternative against Pafos.

Bayern Munich have scored at least three goals in each of their last seven matches, while this season alone, Kane has found the net 15 times.

Other options include Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (€10.5m) against Galatasaray and Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram (€8.5m) going up against Slavia Prague.

WEDNESDAY 1 OCTOBER

One of the best choices on Wednesday is undoubtedly Erling Haaland (€10.5m).

He’s netted nine goals in his first seven matches across all competitions this season and visits Monaco next.

Arsenal’s home fixture against Olympiakos also carries appeal, with Viktor Gyokeres (€9.0m) and Bukayo Saka (€9.5m) the standout options from Mikel Arteta’s attack.

Newcastle United’s clash against Union SG could also present opportunities for Anthony Gordon (€7.0m), who scored against Barcelona in Matchday 1.

DAY-BY-DAY CAPTAINCY PICKS: MATCHDAY 3-8

Looking further ahead, here’s a briefer look at some of the most eye-catching fixtures and captains in Matchdays 3-8.

Plenty can change between now and then, of course.

However, for planning purposes, here are some of the best options.

MatchdayTuesdayWednesday
3Dumfries – Union SG (a)
Haaland – Villarreal (a)
Hakimi – Leverkusen (a)
Raphinha – Olympiakos (h)		Kane – Club Brugge (h)
Palmer – Ajax (h)
Salah – Frankfurt (a)
Williams – Qarabag (h)
4Alvarez – Union SG (h)
Saka/Gyokeres – Slavia Prague (a)
Porro/Kudus – Copenhagen (h)		Dumfries – Kairat (h)
Haaland – Dortmund (h)
Palmer – Qarabag (a)
Raphinha – Club Brugge (a)
5De Bruyne – Qarabag (h)
Haaland – Leverkusen (h)
Williams – Slavia Prague (a)
Yildiz – Bodo/Glimt (a)		Goncalves – Club Brugge (h)
Mbappe – Olympiakos (a)
Salah – PSV (h)
6Kane – Sporting (h)
Porro/Kudus – Slavia Prague (a)
Raphinha – Frankfurt (h)		Guirassy – Bodo/Glimt (h)
Hakimi/Dembele – Athletic Club (a)
Saka/Gyokeres – Club Brugge (a)
Yildiz – Pafos (h)
7De Bruyne – Copenhagen (a)
Haaland – Bodo/Glimt (a)
Hakimi/Dembele – Sporting (a)
Mbappe – Monaco (h)		Kane – Union SG (h)
Palmer – Pafos (h)
Raphinha – Slavia Prague (a)
Salah – Marseille (a)
8Haaland – Galatasaray (h)
Raphinha – Copenhagen (h)
Saka/Gyokeres – Kairat (h)
Salah – Qarabag (h)

You need to be logged in to post a comment.