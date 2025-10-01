Fantasy EFL Gameweek 10 gets underway on Thursday night, so it’s time to lock in our Scout Picks.

After careful consideration of the Scout Squad submissions from Lewis P, Edgeworth, Danny, Dan Dave and Merlins, we finalised our selections.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 10 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

The Cardiff City number one, Nathan Trott (G), is a reliable fixture in the Scout selections this week, riding the momentum of his nine-point return in Double Gameweek 9.

While the Bluebirds surprisingly fell 0-1 to Burton Albion, he managed to secure his sixth clean sheet away at Wigan Athletic.

His Gameweek 10 fixture against 18th-placed Leyton Orient (H), a side that poses an attacking threat, practically guarantees him save points in addition to any clean sheet potential.

DEFENDERS

Sonny Bradley (D) of Lincoln City is the only player unanimously backed by all five experts. Despite this, his ownership stands at just over 1%.

The centre-back averages over seven points per game and has amassed 27 points in his last three outings. This includes two goals (+14) already this season.

Facing 18th-placed Exeter City (H), whose weak away form has seen them score just two goals in five road games, Bradley is tipped for a high score.

Partnering him is Port Vale’s Connor Hall (D), another excellent low-ownership pick at just over 1%. Hall has been crucial to Port Vale’s backline, contributing to four clean sheets (+20) in nine games and 81 clearances (+20).

He faces 13th-placed Northampton Town, who have scored just two goals in four away matches, losing three of them.

MIDFIELDERS

With an impressive 17-point haul in Double Gameweek 9, Barry Bannan (M) continues to be the key man for Sheffield Wednesday, who are now three games unbeaten.

The midfielder’s value stems from his diverse scoring potential, as evidenced by his four goal contributions (+18), nine interceptions (+18), and 22 key passes (+11), which have made him a prolific Fantasy asset.

His upcoming fixture against high-flying Coventry City (H) promises returns from all possible routes.

The EFL’s leader in shots on target (+14), Amario Cozier-Duberry (M), makes the side.

The Bolton Wanderers’ winger has been in top form, contributing five goal returns, five interceptions, and 16 key passes.

His fixture against 24th-placed Peterborough United (H) is highly appealing. The Posh have conceded 18 goals and lost 10 times, making Cozier-Duberry a must-have against a struggling backline.

Despite having a second match yet to play in Double Gameweek 9, Victor Torp (M) remains a top pick.

The Coventry City star is averaging an incredible 9.6 points per match – the highest of any active player in the Championship – thanks to six goal involvements in seven games.

The Sky Blues have a highly attractive away fixture in store against Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls have conceded 15 goals in eight matches.

FORWARD

Aaron Drinan (F) is the EFL’s most in-form striker with eight goals and nine total goal contributions in 10 games for Swindon Town. That includes seven goal involvements in his last five matches.

Averaging an impressive 7.5 points per match, he faces 22nd-placed Newport County (A). The Exiles’ defence has conceded a massive 20 goals in 10 matches.

Notably, Newport are yet to win a home game, having lost four out of five matches on their own turf. Swindon, on the other hand, have scored 13 of their 21 goals on their travels.

CLUB PICKS

The expert consensus favours second-placed Swindon Town in League Two, and for good reason. With seven wins in their last 10 games, they’re currently on a tear, having won four of their last five.

Their opponents, Newport, have won just once all season and hold the worst home record in the division. In contrast, Ian Holloway’s side have won three of five away games and scored 2+ goals in eight matches.

Completing the club picks is Lincoln City, who sit third in League One and boast the second-most club pick points – 63. Unbeaten in eight, the Imps have five wins in that run, including three in a row.

They host an Exeter side that are completely out of sorts, having lost four matches in a row, alongside four of their five away games.