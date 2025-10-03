Ekitike fitness latest ahead of FPL Gameweek 7

Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m) was forced off in the second half of Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday.

The Frenchman seemed to strain his hamstring, but was hopeful it was just a bout of “cramp”.

He will train and be assessed along with Federico Chiesa (£6.4m), who sat out the UEFA Champions League loss to Galatasaray with a “little niggle”.

“Hugo is going to train today again and let’s see where he is, and the same can be said for Federico. “We have to wait and see after the session where exactly they are.” – Arne Slot

