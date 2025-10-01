Scout Notes

FPL notes: Alisson/Ekitike injury updates + why Salah was a sub

1 October 2025 114 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Tuesday’s trip to Turkey was a costly one for Liverpool, as they not only fell to a second successive defeat but also suffered a couple of injury scares in doing so.

Here are our Scout Notes from the 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray.

ALISSON INJURY HANDS £4.3M ‘KEEPER A CHANCE

Those aforementioned injury blows, both of them muscular, concern Alisson (£5.5m) and Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m).

Liverpool’s influential ‘keeper, who kept them in the match at Selhurst Park last Saturday, seems to be the more serious worry of the two.

Indeed, Arne Slot has all but ruled the Brazilian out of this weekend’s clash with Chelsea.

“You can be sure that he’s not playing on Saturday and let’s wait how long it is going to take. But he’s definitely not going to play on Saturday.” – Arne Slot on Alisson, to Amazon Prime

“If my player is on the floor, I nine out of 10 times fear the worst – and by the worst I mean he cannot continue. That’s what happened with Alisson.

“Normally, he will not be able to play Saturday. That’s 99.9 per cent – I’ve already said 100 per cent, but let’s make it 99.9 [although] I think it’s 100.” – Arne Slot on Alisson in his post-match presser

That hands the dirt-cheap understudy Giorgi Mamardashvili (£4.3m) a chance to impress. Slot will hopefully know by Friday’s presser just how long the Georgian will be deputising between the posts.

EKITIKE JUST CRAMP?

As for Ekitike, he too seemed to strain his hamstring in the second half.

The player himself seems to think it’s just “cramp”.

Player confidence and actual medical diagnosis are very different things, of course, as Slot reminded us after full-time.

“He felt something when he had to reach for the ball. I think we all know which one it was when we were trying to force something.

“After the game, that’s always the difficult thing with these moments when players feel like it is not too bad, but when you just walk around, it is something different than when you make a sprint or have to shoot on target.

“He said he couldn’t continue, so we had to take him off. Let’s see how he is for the weekend.” – Arne Slot on Hugo Ekitike

FRIMPONG ‘OOP’ AS SALAH BENCHED

Away from injuries, Slot continued with his policy of rotation in his frontline.

Out of the attack went Alexander Isak (£10.6m) and, more surprisingly, Mohamed Salah (£14.5m). In came Ekitike, Cody Gakpo (£7.6m) and, playing ‘out of position’ on the right wing, Jeremie Frimpong (£5.9m). Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.5m) instead started at right-back.

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW6Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Liverpool4Konate (90), van Dijk (90), Kerkez (90), Szoboszlai (90), Wirtz (90), Gravenberch (62), Alisson (56)Jones (90), Ekitike (68), Gakpo (62), Frimpong (62), Mamardashvili (34), Isak (28), Salah (28), Bradley (28), Mac Allister (22)
FPL notes: Alisson/Ekitike injury updates + why Salah was a sub 1

We’d witnessed Frimpong on the right wing in pre-season and, when Salah departs for the Africa Cup of Nations, there’s a very good chance of us seeing the Dutch defender operate there again for the Reds.

Slot explained that Salah’s accumulation of minutes was behind his first ‘proper’ benching of the campaign, ignoring last week’s EFL Cup clash with Southampton.

“Jeremie [Frimpong] played a lot of times as a wing-back or a right winger at [Bayer] Leverkusen. He played there in pre-season for us. He is one of the players that can replace Mo [Salah] in that position. I don’t see many others that can play in that position which is favoured to them, and I think it is one of Jeremie’s favourite positions. He plays there for the national team always.

“Normally, normally, normally they [Galatasaray] play with the left winger inverted and the full-back really high. So, the left winger goes in the midfield and Dom [Szoboazlai] is in the midfield and Jeremie is some kind of a wing-back, but they did it the opposite today, which happens more to us that they change something.

“But I think both of them can play really well in that position and I’ve just explained also that Conor [Bradley] missed out quite a lot in pre-season. So that also means he cannot play every single game so you consider which game is best for which player. Mo has played a lot of minutes already, so we decided to do it like this today and in the first, half I was quite happy.” – Arne Slot

LIVERPOOL AGAIN SHORT OF THEIR BEST

Frimpong didn’t really do much to impress in an advanced role but he wasn’t alone. The sprightly Ekitike was the only real attacker to stand out, with Florian Wirtz (£8.2m) again floundering. The German looks a bit like he’s trying too hard now, with the confidence slowly ebbing away.

It’d be harsh to overly criticise Wirtz, who is still new to this Liverpool team, when so many of the more well-established figures are underperforming. Ibrahima Konate (£5.5m) has had a real up-and-down season, with Tuesday’s game one of troughs. Alexis Mac Allister (£6.4m) and Conor Bradley (£5.0m) look undercooked, too.

Another game full of errors (one culminating in Galatasaray’s match-winning penalty) and misplaced passes ensued in Istanbul.

“There can be so many reasons why an individual makes an error pass or a mistake. What you see is, and I think I explained this many times, is that there are a few players from us that missed pre-season, so you simply cannot play them every single [game]. Well, you can but then that could become a risk of players becoming injured. We have seen this more and more because the demands go up more and more, and if the demands go up, you have to prepare players for these demands. That means it is not always that I want to rotate but sometimes I need to because a player is not ready to play three times 90 minutes in seven or eight days.

“I like my squad so much but we don’t have 25 or 26 [players]. So, if we end up with two, three or four injuries, 15 or 16 players, where Rio [Ngumoha] and Trey [Nyoni] are two of these 15 or 16, need to play almost all the minutes and then things can become complicated. But this is a decision we have made together, I completely believe in this, because if you have 25, it’s very hard to manage your squad. But as a result of that, with Hugo[Ekitike], Alex [Isak], Conor [Bradley] and [Alexis] Mac Allister not having the pre-season a player should have, that also results in the fact that I cannot play them every time.” – Arne Slot on if rotation is causing the spate of individual errors

Even when Liverpool are playing below their best, which they very much are at present, they still have chances to score. Ekitike should have done better with an early one-on-one, with Gakpo wasting the follow-up. Ekitike nearly scored with a Firmino-esque flick after the break, with a rusty Isak shinning the ball when sent clear midway through the second half. Even the disappointing Wirtz had three shots.

This is definitely a slump from Liverpool that we’re witnessing right now, with the Reds still not settled after the summer shake-up (even the opening league wins weren’t convincing), but a dip where you’re still top of the Premier League table doesn’t quite equal a full-blown crisis.

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT AT THE 2025 FCAS!

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE

114 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Top 2 mids for this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Only for this GW:
      Bruno
      Saka

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Semenyo and Anthony probably

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      50 mins ago

      Doku and Saka.

      Really like Doku against low blocks and he looks like he has found some end product. Reckon he's going to haul in this one.
      Saka is due a really big performance and up against a marauding Diouf should be able to get something. One of him or Eze is probably going to put up a big score soon.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        38 mins ago

        I like Rice. He’s on set pieces for Arsenal, so you know he’s going to get assists plus defcon points.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          31 mins ago

          Unlikely to get defcons against easier opposition imo

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27350223

          Open Controls
  2. Totti
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    need your help guys

    watkins to:

    A) gyokeres
    B) leave watkins this week

    gakpo to:

    1) eze
    2) sarr

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Leave both this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Totti
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        can't leave gakpo
        liverpool are awful

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Gakpo > Eze if he gets through the game today.

      Would leave Watkins one more week.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  3. estheblessed
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    WC draft:
    0.5m ITB.

    Petrovic
    Gabriel, VDV, Guehi
    Salah, I.Sarr, Semenyo, Reijnerds
    Thiago, Haaland, JP

    Dubravka, Cullen, Rodon, Alderete

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Looks v good

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      But do you really need Salah? He's not firing at all and cost so much.gl

      Open Controls
      1. estheblessed
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        He's still up there! I get what you're saying tho.

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      - I don’t think just having Gabriel is sufficient from Arsenal.
      - I'm not a huge fan of Spurs defence
      - missing Senesi

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Agreed with the upcoming fixtures

        Open Controls
      2. estheblessed
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        VDV has done really well but good point. Thanks

        Open Controls
    4. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Gonna be wanting some Arsenal attack there matey.

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Senesi is borderline essential.

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        come on now with the 'essential'

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          20 mins ago

          He kind of is though. He starts every game on 4 points, has goal threat, plays for a good defensive team with decent fixtures.

          He is the most valuable player in the game right now imo.

          Open Controls
          1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
              just now

              There’s a big blonde Norwegian who might have something to say about that 🙂

              Open Controls
      2. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        55 mins ago

        VDV to Senesi. Current highest scoring FPL defender, has hit the target for DCs every week, pretty much essential in any WC.

        Open Controls
      3. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
          44 mins ago

          I’m not on board the JP train

          Open Controls
          1. estheblessed
            • 10 Years
            15 mins ago

            He started really well but yea gone down hill a bit. Thanks.

            Open Controls
            1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                just now

                I think downgrading Salah to Saka/Eze and upgraingJP to Gyok looks good though

                Open Controls
        • Fuddled FC
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          1FT - I was planning on using WC this week, should I hold until next week?

          Dub(AVL)
          VDV(LEE), Senesi(FUL), Lacroix(EVE)
          Semenyo(FUL), Reinders(BRE), Bruno(SUN), Rogers(BUR)
          Wood(NEW), Haaland(BRE), Pedro(LIV)

          Sels, Wirtz, Esteve, Ait-Nouri*

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            You can maybe delay the WC. Sell Wirtz or Wood

            Open Controls
        • nolard
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          2 Arsenal defenders, or 2 Arsenal attackers?

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Gab Saka gyo for me

            Open Controls
            1. nolard
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Saka costs, so wonder if he is worth it.
              Is he on pens?

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                It is unclear, as some suggest that since Saka had the ball against Newcastle, he will be the pen taker. However, Arsenal typically employs a tactic where another player has the ball to protect the taker. Rice done this for Gyokeres pen against Leeds.

                Open Controls
                1. nolard
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 15 mins ago

                  I see. Thanks for the info.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    Gyo should be on pens it was confirmed pre season

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                      Saka easy to move to Palmer if things don't work out

                      Open Controls
                    2. Tonyawesome69
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      It was not confirmed in preseason by Arsenal/Arteta...

                      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/08/20/is-gyokeres-taking-over-pens-from-saka-at-arsenal/

                      Open Controls
        • bdca
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Why is Salah not getting a price drop, seems that PL and keeping him at 14.5 for some reason despite him being number 1 sell for 2 weeks in a row?!

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Maybe most of the transfers out are made using the WC, this doesn't affect price changes

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Certainly the case for last GW WC6

              Open Controls
        • Tom
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Aside from Gabriel’s, who do you think is the best Arsenal defender on a WC?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Still think it's Calafiori.

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Saliba when fully fit

            Open Controls
          3. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Timber!

            Open Controls
            1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                52 mins ago

                This ^

                Open Controls
              • Ser Davos
                • 10 Years
                12 mins ago

                Ben White could be a 5.0 bargain next pre season

                Open Controls
          4. G Banger
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            With games turning and Liverpool underperforming, looking to full port across to Arsenal, I have 3 FT, which ones would you do:
            a) VVD => Gabriel
            b) Gakpo => Eze
            c) Etikite => Gyokores

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Do it

              Open Controls
            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              42 mins ago

              All of them.

              Open Controls
            3. nico05
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              31 mins ago

              A & D hold B for 1 more week imo

              Open Controls
            4. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                8 mins ago

                I’d roll the dice on all of them

                Open Controls
            5. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              On WC

              A SL and petrovic (own senesi)
              B Thiago and pope

              Cheers and gl

              Open Controls
              1. juicewagz
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                B

                Open Controls
            6. juicewagz
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              A) Tark > Calafiori
              B) Anderson > Minteh

              1FT 0.6ITB
              Raya
              Munoz, VdV, Tarkowski, Senesi
              Salah, Bruno, Reijnders, Anderson,
              Haaland (C), JPedro
              Bench: Dubravka, Dewsbury-Hall, Esteve, Guiu

              Open Controls
              1. nico05
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                8 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
            7. SomeoneKnows
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Who should I bring instead of Gakpo on my 1FT?

              A) Sarr
              B) Enzo
              C) Eze
              D) Other ideas (8.1 max)

              Vicario
              Gabriel, Senesi, Lacroix
              Bruno, Semenyo, XXX, Anthony
              Haaland, Gyokeres, J.Pedro

              (Dubrovka, Reijnders, Porro, Gudmunson)

              Open Controls
              1. juicewagz
                • 9 Years
                59 mins ago

                C

                Open Controls
              2. Ausman
                • 2 Years
                52 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              3. Dynamic Duos
                • 12 Years
                48 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              4. nico05
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                41 mins ago

                A. Now Ode back it may impact Eze mins a little

                Open Controls
              5. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                  16 mins ago

                  A, assuming that’s Palace’s Sarr

                  Open Controls
                • TheBiffas
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Minteh, Kudus?

                  Open Controls
              6. OneTeamInBristol
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Please can I have your opinions on the below; really struggling to decide!

                Sanchez
                Senesi Andersen Porro
                Salah Reijnders Anderson Bruno Semenyo
                Haaland Pedro

                Subs: Dub, Agbadou, Guiu, Esteve
                0itb, 2ft

                a) Sanchez and Porro to Raya and Roden (leaves 0.8itb and can do Bruno to Saka following week
                b) Porro and Agbadou to Timber/Calafori and Roden (can't get Saka following week)

                Thanks all!

                Open Controls
                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Sanchez > Pope, Porro > Richards.

                  And then you should have the money for Bruno > Saka next week.

                  Prefer Pope to Raya straight up.

                  Open Controls
                  1. nico05
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Agree with this, although dont mind Raya as a route into Arsenal def

                    Open Controls
                  2. Nomar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Find myself agreeing with thee again!

                    Open Controls
              7. nico05
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                53 mins ago

                Any advice would be appreciated. 2FT & 2.6 ITB. No chips used as yet.
                Kelleher
                Van De Ven - Senesi - N.Williams
                Grealish - Mbuemo - Bruno - Semenyo - Gakpo
                Haaland - Watkins
                (Dorgu - Rodon - Marc Guiu)

                A. N.Wiliams - Calafiori/Timber
                B. Gakpo - ? (worried about his minutes going forward?)
                C.Anything else?

                Open Controls
                1. juicewagz
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Neco to Gabriel

                  Open Controls
              8. #1 Salah Hater
                • 1 Year
                51 mins ago

                A) Porro + Wood > Calafiori + Gyok (-4)
                B) Livramento + Gakpo > Gabriel + Eze (-4)
                C) Livramento + Gakpo + Wood > Gabriel, Sarr, Gyok (-8)

                Have had a very good start so can afford to take a hit this GW to plug up a few leaks.

                Open Controls
                1. nico05
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  A. Deffo not C -8 is too heavy imo

                  Open Controls
                  1. #1 Salah Hater
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Tend to agree but worried MLS will get a start sooner rather than later.

                    Open Controls
                2. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  WC if you still have it.

                  No sense in taking hits with so many transfers and chips available imo.

                  Open Controls
                  1. #1 Salah Hater
                    • 1 Year
                    27 mins ago

                    Went too aggressive and used GW3. Overall worked well as OR is great but now biting me a little.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      C is really good long term and removes 3 really poor assets so I'd lean towards that.

                      Open Controls
                      1. #1 Salah Hater
                        • 1 Year
                        1 min ago

                        Thanks mate. Yeah that's my thinking. Fairly confident at least 2 of them return to cover the hit this GW then after that I'm in good nick to roll next 6 GW's barring injuries.

                        Open Controls
              9. Make FPL Casual Again
                • 7 Years
                50 mins ago

                How do Gyok owners feel about him ranking in the middle of stats page 3 for points per match (and 9th place for strikers) ?

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 8 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  flat track bully

                  Open Controls
                2. Swerve
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  Haaland aside, who would you rather own up front?

                  Not sure which other forward is in particularly stunning form, so its a fixtures thing I suppose. I do not own him btw.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nomar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    I don’t have him either.

                    If he gets going again then probably Watkins (who I lost patience with and sold last week).

                    Isak doesn’t look worth the money at the moment, JP is a troll and I think Enzo is a better Chelsea pick. Equally I’d go Sarr over Mateta, Wood is probably going to be replace by Igor, and Gyokeres hasn’t looked convincing. Richarlison, you just know he’s going to get injured.

                    Woltemede or Thiago look decent on a WC.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Make FPL Casual Again
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Haaland/Pedro/Richarlison/Woltemade/Bowen all have far better points per match.....Mateta could be better value

                    Open Controls
                3. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Factor in opposition...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Make FPL Casual Again
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    He's a 1st choice 9m striker playing for league challengers

                    he's returned in only 2 games out 6, including a pen, and has faced NOF, MUN, LEEDS.

                    Open Controls
              10. gfcc20
                • 2 Years
                48 mins ago

                Any changes to this WC?
                Pope
                Gabriel Senesi Richards
                Saka Minteh Semenyo Sarr
                Haaland Gyokeres Mateta

                Dubs Anthony Anderson Mukiele

                Open Controls
                1. nico05
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  I like it, finely balanced team there mate

                  Open Controls
                2. Swerve
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  Think I prefer Xhaka to Anthony and bank the 0.5.

                  Open Controls
                  1. gfcc20
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Xhaka will be more consistent for sure but Anthony a bit more exciting

                    Open Controls
              11. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                47 mins ago

                Hoping to WC next week, so I think I may well be doing Wirtz to Rice this week.

                Obviously, once I sell him on he will score or assist, but enough is enough now.

                Open Controls
                1. Ser Davos
                  • 10 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Wirtz is in the Watkins/Rogers camp. Simple sell and no need for further discussion

                  Open Controls
              12. AC Pilkington
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                38 mins ago

                Which option is best to get Gyokores in?

                A) Sell J.Pedro but means having Dubravka as main keeper

                B) Sell Salah, able to get Gyok and Saka and keep Sanchez in goal

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 8 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  I'm going B. Chelsea have nice fixtures after Pool, so keeping Pedro and hoping he's fit.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ze_Austin
                    • 6 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Pool defence is a nice fixture atm

                    Open Controls
                2. Ze_Austin
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  B. Waiting until a Liverpool attacker stands out in this new system

                  Open Controls
              13. Babit1967
                • 9 Years
                34 mins ago

                1 ft guys tempted by Salah to Saka which frees up a lot of funds or would you save?

                Saka for Salah also frees up funds for Guiu to Gyokeres at some point.

                Pope (Dub)
                Gabriel Munoz Dorgu (Gund Esteve)
                Salah Kudus Grealish Reijnders Semenyo
                Haaland Mateta (Guiu)

                Open Controls
                1. Ze_Austin
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I'd do it

                  Open Controls
              14. CoracAld2831
                • 4 Years
                30 mins ago

                Sorry if posted already:

                Palmer could be out 3 months due to groin injury if he undergoes surgery:

                https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/chelsea-cole-palmer-injury-maresca-35995161

                Open Controls
                1. Ser Davos
                  • 10 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  oh blimey. Happy to have Enzo as a pick

                  Open Controls
                2. Ze_Austin
                  • 6 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  I just read the article, which annoyed me a bit

                  It's Ben Dinnery's guess of how long recovery will take *if* Palmer undergoes surgery, which Maresca already said they don't want to

                  Open Controls
              15. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                26 mins ago

                Tino Livramento is facing 6-8 weeks out after injuring his knee ligaments against Arsenal on Sunday.

                The Newcastle full-back had further scans yesterday, with #NUFC seeking a second opinion on the impact injury with William Saliba. Injury was not sustained on landing.

                The good news is Livramento hasn’t ruptured his ACL again, but he’s expected to be out for a 6-8 week rehab period — meaning he’s set to miss around 10 matches.

                https://x.com/SkySports_Keith/status/1973380129217724635?t=8gLJwf72c-qjB8UpemqfSA&s=19

                Open Controls
              16. Heskey Time
                • 11 Years
                21 mins ago

                Sell Evanilson or J. Pedro for Gyok this week?

                Open Controls
                1. Ze_Austin
                  • 6 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Roll

                  Open Controls
              17. Ser Davos
                • 10 Years
                19 mins ago

                Inclined to go Richards over Guehi, but could be one of those scenarios where Guehi keeps somehow nabbing attacking returns

                Open Controls
                1. Ze_Austin
                  • 6 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Guehi now, Richards in for someone else by GW10?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ser Davos
                    • 10 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    get both? Just Palace slots is all with Lacroix/Munoz/Sarr

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ze_Austin
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      And if Mateta gets some luck soon, he'd compete with Pedro in the template

                      Open Controls
              18. mitro
                • 11 Years
                19 mins ago

                On WC:
                A) Gyok + Sarr
                B) Mateta + Eze

                thanks 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 12 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                2. Heskey Time
                  • 11 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  A for sure

                  Open Controls
                3. Ze_Austin
                  • 6 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  A, because I'm not sure Eze is nailed yet

                  Open Controls
                4. Ser Davos
                  • 10 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Yeah, A. I feel like we're being funnelled into Gyokeres though

                  Open Controls
              19. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                8 mins ago

                A. Mbeumo Saka
                or
                B. Enzo Salah

                Open Controls
                1. Ze_Austin
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Enzo Saka, by some distance

                  Open Controls
              20. AC Pilkington
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                How do people feel about making Dubravka main starting keeper if it means being able to fit in Salah, Gyok and Haaland?

                Open Controls
              21. Jet5605
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Would you blow all 3 FT this GW with this team? Am already set on Livra > Gabriel. I could upgrade Grealish and/or Gakpo for Sarr & Minteh or should I just do one and keep 2FT for after the IB?

                Raya
                Senesi - Lacroix - Livramento
                Gakpo - Semenyo - Grealish - Reijnders
                Haaland - Gyok - Mateta
                Dubrav - Andersen - Gudmund - Paqueta

                Open Controls
              22. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Start Xavi(lee) or Reijnders(bre)?

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.