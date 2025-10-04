Dugout Discussion

Chelsea v Liverpool team news: Isak starts, Ekitike + Wirtz subs

4 October 2025 596 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Three down, one to go – and the final Premier League match of the day is the headline act.

Chelsea v Liverpool kicks off at 17:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Alexander Isak starts for Liverpool this evening, with Hugo Ekitike only among the substitutes.

There had been an injury scare surrounding Ekitike in midweek, although the striker himself suggested it was cramp.

Florian Wirtz, like Ekitike, drops out of the Liverpool side after the loss in Galatasaray.

In comes Conor Bradley, which means that Dominik Szoboszlai switches from right-back to his usual advanced central midfield role for tonight’s game.

And back after his midweek rest is Mohamed Salah, who ousts Jeremie Frimpong on the right wing.

Alexis Mac Allister also replaces Curtis Jones in the middle of the park, while Giorgi Mamardashvili deputises for the injured Alisson.

As for Chelsea, it’s the expected centre-half partnership of Josh Acheampong and Benoit Badiashile amid injuries and suspensions elsewhere.

Acheampong is in for the banned Trevoh Chalobah.

Joao Pedro and Reece James, both handed breathers against Benfica, are the two other changes from Tuesday night.

Facundo Buonanotte drops to the bench, while Tyrique George is not in the squad at all.

Alejandro Garnacho gets his first Premier League start for Chelsea, too, having impressed in midweek.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Acheampong, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, James, Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho, Pedro.

Subs: Jorgensen, Slonina, Hato, Emenalo, Lavia, Buonanotte, Gittens, Estevao, Guiu.

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Isak, Gakpo.

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Robertson, Frimpong, Jones, Ekitike, Chiesa, Wirtz.

  1. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Raya and VVD or Pope and Timber?

    1. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      P&T
      Feels like Raya has quite a low ceiling, not the biggest fan

      1. Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Surely top of the pile for CS come the end of the season and that will negate the potential save points?
        Was thinking if Timber is the better use of the 3rd Arsenal pick for the potential assists.
        Newcastle and Liverpool seem similar for CS

  2. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Free hit looking like a success purely on basis of not having Salah & Pedro blanks & still having the receipt for Gyokeres.

  3. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    I was thinking of captaining Pedro against the Ange ball next GW, but seems way too risky with how much he has returned to his last season troll version lately

  4. Dank Squid
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    End of last season, no premium player delivering. Now? Haaland. Saka was always underpriced/amazing value, might be able to match 10m if pens are still his.

    Too much money available, lack of premiums = template. 4.0/4.5 defs vs 5.0-5.5 mids. Fine details

    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      At the moment the full 15 man squad of the season is within budget
      That’s top places in every position
      With no more than 3 players per team
      Also leaves plenty of funds in the bank

  5. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Is eze the best arsenal mid/forward to own if can't afford saka?

