Chelsea v Liverpool team news: Isak starts, Ekitike + Wirtz subs

Three down, one to go – and the final Premier League match of the day is the headline act.

Chelsea v Liverpool kicks off at 17:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Alexander Isak starts for Liverpool this evening, with Hugo Ekitike only among the substitutes.

There had been an injury scare surrounding Ekitike in midweek, although the striker himself suggested it was cramp.

Florian Wirtz, like Ekitike, drops out of the Liverpool side after the loss in Galatasaray.

In comes Conor Bradley, which means that Dominik Szoboszlai switches from right-back to his usual advanced central midfield role for tonight’s game.

And back after his midweek rest is Mohamed Salah, who ousts Jeremie Frimpong on the right wing.

Alexis Mac Allister also replaces Curtis Jones in the middle of the park, while Giorgi Mamardashvili deputises for the injured Alisson.

As for Chelsea, it’s the expected centre-half partnership of Josh Acheampong and Benoit Badiashile amid injuries and suspensions elsewhere.

Acheampong is in for the banned Trevoh Chalobah.

Joao Pedro and Reece James, both handed breathers against Benfica, are the two other changes from Tuesday night.

Facundo Buonanotte drops to the bench, while Tyrique George is not in the squad at all.

Alejandro Garnacho gets his first Premier League start for Chelsea, too, having impressed in midweek.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Acheampong, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, James, Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho, Pedro.

Subs: Jorgensen, Slonina, Hato, Emenalo, Lavia, Buonanotte, Gittens, Estevao, Guiu.

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Isak, Gakpo.

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Robertson, Frimpong, Jones, Ekitike, Chiesa, Wirtz.

