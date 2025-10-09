FPL

Who are the best Chelsea players to buy in FPL?

9 October 2025 41 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
With Chelsea second on our Fixture Ticker over the next five Gameweeks, we thought we’d get a fan’s view of the Blues and their potential in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Step forward Captain Sensible author Tom, a regular at Stamford Bridge.

Before the start of the season, FPL managers had long earmarked Gameweek 9 as the time to invest in Chelsea players.

However, with Nottingham Forest’s poor form under Ange Postecoglou, it’s fair to classify the Gameweek 8 trip to the City Ground as an appealing fixture.

Between now and Gameweek 16, when the Blues host Everton at Stamford Bridge, Enzo Maresca’s men face just one of last season’s top four teams and play all three newly promoted clubs, as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers, who sit 20th in the table.

But which combination of ‘assets’ to go for?

Here, we take a look at Chelsea in more detail.

WHO ARE THE MOST-OWNED CHELSEA PLAYERS IN FPL?

PlayerPositionOwnership % (top 10k)Ownership % (overall)
Joao PedroFWD62.561.6
EnzoMID20.014.9
CaicedoMID19.813.9
CucurellaDEF4.621.9
SanchezGK2.814.8
PalmerMID1.611.6
ChalobahDEF1.07.4
Marc GuiuFWD0.17.7

Joao Pedro (£7.7m) was Chelsea’s most popular player among FPL’s top 10k heading into the Gameweek 7 deadline, per Live FPL.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) ranked second in ownership within this group (20.0%), followed by Moises Caicedo (£5.8m) at 19.8%, Marc Cucurella (£6.1m) at 4.6% and Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) at 2.8%.

Trevor Chalobah (£5.1m) and Marc Guiu (£4.3m) are minimally owned in the top 10K, but feature in around 7.0% of overall teams.

LATEST CHELSEA INJURY NEWS

Palmer injury latest + why Sanchez isn't flagged

Firstly, the good news.

Chalobah returns from suspension in Gameweek 8 after serving his one-match ban against Liverpool, while Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) has completed the concussion protocol and returned to training this week.

Furthermore, it’s been widely reported that Benoit Badiashile (£4.4m) and Josh Acheampong (£4.0m) were withdrawn against Liverpool as a precaution. The latter hasn’t even pulled out of England U21s duty.

If the initial diagnosis from Maresca is to be believed, then Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.4m) and Andrey Santos (£4.5m) could return in time for Gameweek 8. Despite withdrawing from the England squad, Reece James’ (£5.4m) injury is not thought to be of concern.

Most significantly, reports on Wednesday suggest Cole Palmer (£10.3m) will be out of action until at least Gameweek 10, although it appears the club have decided against going down the surgery route.

Liam Delap (£6.2m) and Dario Essugo (£4.4m) won’t return until at least the next international break while Levi Colwill (£4.8m) continues to recover from his long-term ACL injury.

DEFENSIVE ASSETS

A combination of injuries, suspensions and rotation has meant that nine different defenders have started at least once for the Blues across the first seven matches.

At this moment in time, it is very tricky to recommend a Chelsea centre-back in FPL.

Badiashile and Acheampong performed incredibly well against Liverpool, albeit with all the other options unavailable. The former in particular has impressed since his return from injury and is the most senior, naturally left-footed option in the squad.

From a Fantasy perspective, Chalobah has the most upside, providing he gets his place back. The Englishman has notched defensive contribution (DefCon) points in three of his six starts, the most of any Chelsea defender. He is also the biggest attacking threat, scoring twice already and bagging an assist.

That being said, no Chelsea fan would be shocked if two of Badiashile, Fofana and Tosin start against Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 8.

“If you can go with the same two, or change one after four or five games, it’s much better. The more you play together, the better the relationship gets.” – Enzo Maresca

However, don’t be surprised if a settled partnership emerges in the coming Gameweeks. As shown in the quote above, Maresca has spoken about the importance of consistency in the centre-back position. At the time of writing, though, it’s probably one to monitor as opposed to invest now.

Among the full-backs, Malo Gusto (£4.9m) and James are too unreliable for minutes to be considered, starting three and four games respectively so far. With Romeo Lavia (£4.9m) fit again, we could even see Caicedo pop up at right-back.

Cucurella is the most nailed defender at the club, starting six out of seven matches, returning two clean sheets and two assists. However, he is yet to hit the threshold for DefCon points and has been outscored by 23 defenders in Fantasy. In reality, the Euro 2024 winner probably isn’t worth the premium outlay.

With minutes concerns throughout the backline, all roads point to Sanchez if you want a Chelsea defensive asset. The Spaniard dropped in price following his red card at Old Trafford and now costs just £4.9m in FPL, that’s £0.8m cheaper than the more popular David Raya (£5.7m).

Yes, Maresca has promised Filip Jorgensen (£4.4m) some Premier League game time, but the Dane did little to impress against Lincoln City in the League Cup. Most managers will have Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) on the bench, ready to step in for the odd Sanchez rest anyway.

OFFENSIVE ASSETS

Enzo Fernandez, bought by over 140,000 FPL managers already this week, sits top for expected goal involvement (xGI), big chances and goal attempts among Chelsea attackers. The Argentinian has started every game for the Blues in all competitions, moving into a number 10 role in recent weeks. He also took a penalty in Palmer’s absence in Gameweek 3.

Caicedo is also being heavily bought ahead of Gameweek 8 after his 10-point haul against the champions. No player has racked up more than his 96 DefCons in 2025/26. A word of caution, though, Caicedo’s three goals have come from a tally of just 0.5 xG. While there is no doubt the Ecuadorian has exceptional potential for DefCon points, don’t be surprised if he doesn’t score again this season!

In contrast, Joao Pedro is being heavily sold after blanking for the third consecutive match, despite being the second-highest scoring forward in the game. Admittedly, the Brazilian has looked quiet, registering just two shots in four Gameweeks.

However, by his own and Maresca’s admission, Pedro has been playing through an injury. Left out of the Brazil squad, a week off comes at a great time ahead of Chelsea’s fixture swing. Another boost to Pedro’s Fantasy prospects is his Champions League suspension, making him a sure-starter in Gameweek 9 against Sunderland.

As for the wingers, Pedro Neto (£7.0m) is the only one to start every Premier League game, although Estevao (£6.5m) has nearly doubled the Portuguese’s xGI tally in two fewer starts. While the latter’s underlying data is very impressive, don’t be surprised if Maresca continues to ease the 18-year-old into life as a Chelsea player with managed minutes. In truth, none of the wide men can rival Fernandez as the midfielder of choice.

CONCLUSION

Penalty + set-piece takers so far

All things considered, in my opinion, the best Chelsea players in FPL right now are (in order) – Enzo Fernandez, Joao Pedro, Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella.

In my own team, I’m keen to buy Fernandez for Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m), provided he comes back from international duty unscathed. He faces a tight turnaround for next week’s trip to Nottingham Forest after Argentina’s friendly against Puerto Rico was rescheduled.

If I were on a Wildcard in Gameweek 8, I’d opt for Fernandez and Pedro while keeping the third spot free in case Palmer returns to fitness quicker than expected, or a reliable, cheap centre-back emerges, as I suspect one or two will.

Partnerships & Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.

  1. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Enzossential

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Enzossential crisis

      Open Controls
  2. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Caicedossential

    Open Controls
  3. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Chalobahssential

    Open Controls
    1. Gazwaz80
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Ezesential…

      Open Controls
    2. Gazwaz80
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Villa boys playing well again for England…

      Open Controls
  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Conclusion should at least highlight Caicedo as a good option.

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      The article highlights this well in the piece, I just mean to wrap things up he should be in the mix.

      Open Controls
  5. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Grealish to
    1. Sarr
    2. Enzo

    Open Controls
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  6. Slitherene
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Dubravka | Verbruggen
    Gabriel VdV Rodon
    Bruno Foden Semenyo Kudus
    Haaland Gyokeres Watkins
    | Konsa Neco Fodder

    1 FT, 0 ITB

    Can Bruno, Watkins --> Saka, JP/Bowen work for long term?

    Open Controls
  7. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Thoughts on Salah to Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Not with Man Utd coming up for Salah

      Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      I would, agree with comment on Salah & Utd fixture but Saka looks bang in form and Salah been miles off it for that £

      Open Controls
  8. Swerve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    I don't really rate Chelsea, tbh. I think the manager's not the best. Not sure I want anyone, but I do fear Pedro's ownership even though he'd not had a shot since about August.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I fear nothing, huzzah!

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Wish I didnt own Pedro.. Dont understand why all articles are saying hes a good pick. Just making up excuses for him when hes been terrible and stats back that up. Anyone else with those kind of stats would be ignored as a potential pick and rightly so.

      Open Controls
  9. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Last two places on WC,

    VDV > Chalobah or Alderete

    Reijnders > Caicedo or Xhaka

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Id go Alderete. Why you getting rid of Reijnders is he injured? Had a decent chance last GW, great value imo

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Scored for his country why get rid of mate?

        Open Controls
  10. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Any advice appreciated. 0.3 & 2FT. Full chip set left.
    Kelleher
    Van De Ven - N.Williams - Rodon
    Semenyo - Mbuemo - Bruno - Saka
    Haaland - Watkins
    Dorgu-Guiu-Grealish
    A. Downgrade Watkins and upgrade Neco - Timber
    B. Above + switch out Grealish for Sarr -4
    C. Anything else?

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      WC that lot

      Open Controls
    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I do appreciate your contribution here so will let you know, in danger of my life, that there are people here that will give you advice that will deliberately detriment your team.
      This community are not all good helpful people who want you to fly green arrows but are unfortunately your competitors that wish your demise.
      Pinch of salt and all that.

      Open Controls
  11. BR510
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    • BR510
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        pope/dub
        timber/calafiori/truffert/chalobah/rodon
        semenyo/saka/enzo/xhaka/longstaff
        haaland/isak/woltemade

        Is it too early for isak? Going for differential

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Too early imo. Nice team. Like the Ars Def double up

          Open Controls
          1. BR510
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              problem for me is lack of alternatives

              Bowen - too early in new manager stage and ml rival has him so no upside
              JP - Sold on wc - hasn't had a shot since august
              Wolt - have
              Mateta - Can't shoot - bad fixtures

              Open Controls
              1. The FPL Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Just have 2 up front and upgrade 4th mid

                Open Controls
        2. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Have been tinkering on a WC with Haaland, Salah and Saka. Is it even remotely viable?

          Petrovic Dubs
          Timber Richards Senesi Richards Rodon
          Salah Saka Semenyo Paq Caicedo
          Haaland Foster Guiu

          Play 451/541

          Open Controls
          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Second Richards is Andersen

            Open Controls
          2. The Night Trunker.
            • 2 Years
            23 mins ago

            Preferred the original one you offered, like it seems years ago now, and the considered answers you have been given on occasions have been at best cursory or ignored.
            I would suggest that you are just persevering with no intent of opinion but just to butter the mustard on here without any jam tbh.

            Open Controls
            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              10 mins ago

              I have landed on a WC squad, which is the one posted before this, but the mind still churns with possibilities and what ifs. This is a what if, an alternative reality if you will indulge me. You seem the type who knows all about alternative realities.

              Open Controls
              1. The Night Trunker.
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                OK, we're on the same page now.

                Open Controls
        3. ChicoAmigo
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Would you pick Pedro over Bowen or Woltemade?

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            53 mins ago

            No. I think Bowen would be my nr 1. No Europe, 90min man, talisman.

            Open Controls
          2. The Night Trunker.
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Wolt all day every day.

            Open Controls
        4. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          50 mins ago

          Botman or Trippier .1 short for Burn
          Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 2 Years
            49 mins ago

            Bot.

            Open Controls
            1. bso
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              11 mins ago

              Thanks mate.

              Open Controls
        5. The Night Trunker.
          • 2 Years
          31 mins ago

          Wish I owned Salah against Utd after IB.
          This is the worm turn innit?

          Open Controls
          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            We don’t know and I wouldn’t bet my money on Salah right now. Even if he scores there are so many cheaper options just as good (Enzo Semenyo Sarr Saka) plus great forwards and defenders who will get you more points.

            Open Controls

