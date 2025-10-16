Fantasy EFL Gameweek 12 is a big one, with all 24 Championship sides having a Double Gameweek following the international break. Reading, Notts County, Swindon Town and Northampton are also set to contest two fixtures, whilst the rest of the EFL will only play once.

After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from FPL Reactions, Danny G, Fantasy Feetz and Merlins, we have finalised our Gameweek 12 Scout Picks.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 12 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Leicester City’s starting ‘keeper Jakub Stolarczyk (G) is off to a strong start, keeping three clean sheets (+15) and recording 25 saves (+12) in his first nine games.

He plays Portsmouth (H) and Hull (A) in the Double Gameweek. Both sides have just three victories in nine games so far, with Pompey managing a mere eight goals in that period.

Stolarczyk certainly has haul potential this Gameweek, with a pair of clean sheets up for grabs.

DEFENDERS

Bobby Thomas (D) was our top expert pick in defence as he continues his hot streak. He has dominated at both ends of the pitch, combining five clean sheets (+25) with five goal contributions (+19) in nine games.

He now looks for his third consecutive double-digit haul, with bouts against Blackburn (H) and Portsmouth (A) in GW12. Both of these sides average fewer than one goal per game this season.

With an average of 7.7 Fantasy points and an 8.5% selection rate, Thomas is a must-have defender for your squads.

Jannik Vestergaard (D) joins the backline as he continues to impress in both attack and defence. He has coupled three clean sheets (+15) with two goals (+14) this season, not to mention his consistent defensive contributions.

Portsmouth and Hull are favourable opponents for this strong Leicester side, and two clean sheets are certainly possible for the Danish defender.

MIDFIELDERS

Unanimously selected by our experts, Sorba Thomas (M) captains our Gameweek 12 Scout Squad. He is off to a blistering start, registering three goals (+18) and four assists (+12) in nine matches.

Wrexham (H) and Millwall (A) are his upcoming opponents, two sides with inconsistent defensive records this year. The Red Dragons are particularly struggling as they sit at 18th in the division standings with 15 goals conceded already.

Barry Bannan (M) has been a bright spot for a weak Sheffield Wednesday side, managing four goal involvements (+18) and nine interceptions (+18) already. He joins Thomas with 25 key passes this season, the most in the division.

The Owls face Charlton Athletic (A) and Middlesbrough (H), who both boast impressive defensive records. However, with Bannan’s creativity and defensive work rate, he looks set to secure a respectable points total this Gameweek.

FORWARDS

Haji Wright (F) has been a crucial part of Coventry City’s flying start to the season, leading the Championship with eight goals to his name in nine games.

Blackburn and Portsmouth both sit in the bottom half of the table and have little hope of slowing down the dynamic forward.

With 10.1% ownership, your rank will take a huge blow if you do not select Wright, assuming he fulfils expectations and continues to dominate.

A more differential pick, Alassana Jatta (F), is another forward with haul potential in this Double Gameweek. He is coming off a 13-point performance where he provided a goal (+5), assist (+3), two shots on target (+2) and two key passes (+2).

Notts County face Barnet (A) and Swindon Town (A) across the next week.

Averaging 6.2 Fantasy points per game, Jatta is another excellent forward pick who is chosen by just 0.9% of Fantasy EFL managers.

CLUB PICKS

Leicester City are an obvious selection this Gameweek as they expect to win their fifth and sixth games of the season. Portsmouth have just one away victory and Hull have been exceptionally poor in defence with 1.8 goals conceded per match.

There is no better time to select Coventry City as they continue their red-hot form. The Sky Blues have scored 12 goals and conceded none across their last three games, resulting in 35 Fantasy points. Blackburn and Portsmouth seem like not much more than Coventry’s next victims, as Frank Lampard’s side look to add to their unrivalled 27-goal total.