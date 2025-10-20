Scout Picks - Bus Team

FPL Gameweek 9 early Scout Picks: Newcasle pair among three double-ups

20 October 2025 26 comments
avfc82 avfc82
We have put together an early draft of our Scout Picks for Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As ever, we will finalise our selection much closer to Friday’s deadline.

Naturally, plenty can change between now and then.

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations will help shape our final Scout Picks. The midweek European ties and the pre-match press conferences will also influence our thinking.  

But this ‘bus team’, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who will be under consideration.

ABOUT THE SCOUT PICKS ‘BUS TEAM’

Gameweek 8 Scout Picks

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 9 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 9 fixtures sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker.

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL Gameweek 6: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

Erling Haaland (£14.6m) currently sits atop the FPL points table after the opening nine Gameweeks. Having scored 11 times already, he has nearly doubled the goal output of any other player in the 2025/26 season so far.

Manchester City’s opponents, Aston Villa, are on an upward trajectory, having won five in a row in all competitions, but there won’t be any reservations about including Haaland in the Scout Picks.

An Arsenal defender seems likely, too.

Crystal Palace will offer a threat (they scored twice in this fixture last season), but Mikel Arteta’s side have conceded just three goals and five big chances in eight league matches this season. Therefore, an Arsenal defensive asset will once again be central to this week’s selection.

For now, we’ve settled on Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.3m), but a midweek breather for Jurrien Timber (£5.9m) and/or Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) would undoubtedly enhance their credentials.

Above: Teams sorted by big chances conceded (BC) in 2025/26

Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) produced his first assist of the season against Liverpool on Sunday, and the penalty-taking playmaker will surely be in the Scout Picks running alongside Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) this week. Manchester United face Brighton and Hove Albion, who are one of just three teams yet to keep a clean sheet.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are bottom for big chances conceded so far, so Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m) will fancy his chances. Additionally, defensive contribution (DefCon) magnet Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) is also included in the ‘bus team’. Will a new Forest manager, Sean Dyche perhaps, bring the bounce with them, however?

IN CONTENTION

Best £7.5m+ forwards for FPL 2025/26

Chelsea assets ought to be in the conversation this week, but they do face an opponent who may cause them a problem or two. Sunderland share the same record as Enzo Maresca’s team after the first eight matches, having won four, drawn two and lost two. They’ve also kept four clean sheets.

That said, with Malo Gusto (£4.9m) suspended, Reece James (£5.4m) is a possible candidate. He’s FPL’s joint-leading defender for goals and assists combined this season, and with Sunderland 18th for key passes conceded from their left flank, he will be pushing hard for inclusion.

Above: FPL’s leading defenders for attacking returns in 2025/26

Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m), provided he is fit, and Joao Pedro (£7.5m) are also in the mix; however, the Brazilian’s lack of goal threat, with only three shots in his last five matches, raises concerns. He should at least start, as he’ll miss Wednesday’s European tie against Ajax due to suspension.

Elsewhere, representation from Newcastle United seems likely. With doubts around Joachim Andersen’s (£4.5m) fitness, this could be a good time for Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) to face Fulham. The German has scored in four of his five Premier League starts since his move from VfB Stuttgart, and notably, no Newcastle player has had more shots in the box in that timeframe.

Additionally, Nick Pope (£5.2m), Dan Burn (£5.1m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) are of interest at the back.

In midfield, Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.4m) have both got strong cases this week. Saka was Arsenal’s most dangerous attacker at Craven Cottage on Saturday and now has 15 points in his last two matches, while Gakpo has five attacking returns in eight appearances this season. He’s also Liverpool’s leader for both shots and chances created in 2025/26.

At this early stage, it certainly feels like these two are ahead of others at Arsenal and Liverpool, such as Eberechi Eze (£7.6m), Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m), Mohamed Salah (£14.4m), Alexander Isak (£10.6m) and Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m).

Above: No FPL midfielder has registered more shots than Cody Gakpo in 2025/26

El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.4m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m) are on the radar against a Leeds United outfit that have scored just four goals on home turf so far. A poor West Ham United performance against Brentford on Monday could potentially boost the appeal of Leeds’ budget-friendly assets, however.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley is a tricky one to call. Vitor Pereira’s side are in really poor form, and given Jorgen Strand Larsen’s (£6.4m) fitness issues, which you can read more about here, it’s maybe likelier that a Clarets defender or Jaidon Anthony (£5.7m) make the Scout Picks cut.

THE LONGER SHOTS

FPL Gameweek 4 Free Hit: Pros, cons + best team

There probably won’t be too many takers in Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m), given Liverpool’s ropey recent form, but the Dutchman has at least produced DefCon points in three of his last four appearances.

In-form striker Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m) could feature, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Scout Squad panel view him, but this fixture at Arsenal is about as tough as it gets.

Danny Welbeck (£6.3m), Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m), Jack Grealish (£6.9m) and Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m) all have their merits, without being stand-out Scout Picks candidates.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United defenders carry some potential, but they probably won’t dislodge the options currently selected in our ‘bus team’.

GAMEWEEK 9 EARLY SCOUT PICKS

26 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    Welbeck at 6.3m is a bit tasty

    Only two difficult fixtures until GW21

    1. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      I was actually considering shifting him soon

    2. Jarnathan
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      I was thinking about Mateta to replace Joao P after Arsenal - but this might be the smarter move

    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      Do you not read the scout notes?

      I suggest you read Neale's write up on the Brighton Newcastle game before buying.

      1. chilli con kone
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        I did and it’s not put me off. Not concerned about low shot numbers it’s only the minutes risks that are worth considering but he’s also a very good price. Everyone kept saying the same thing last season but hes clearly improved with age. Hislegs haven’t gone and he presses really well. The 18 year old Greek kid will be a next season. Tzimas isn’t a better player than welbeck and neither is Rutter in the 9.

        I’d get Mateta ahead of him obviously but the 1.3m saving is quite nice and worth the punt imo. What if he does stay in form?

  2. Deer-in-headlights
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    On WC,

    A. Welbeck + Reijnders/Caceido
    B. Woltemade + Ndiaya

    Wissa lurking and potential rotation is making me nervous about Woltemade.

    1. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Scratch that. Should be:

      A. Welbeck + Ndiaye
      B. Woltemade + Reijnders/Caceido

    2. Jarnathan
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'm shifting Reijinders out - Xhaka looks to be a better low cost option but Sunderlands fixtures are going to get more difficult - still he's racking up defcons

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Why is scout's members area xG data incorrect?

    https://x.com/xGPhilosophy/status/1979963124682822085

    If Liverpool got over 3xG yesterday it changes everything about their assets. Scout had them below 3.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      This is the only source I've seen that had them over 3xG - everyone else says 2.6

  4. Pedersen
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Should I play Raya (CRY H) or Dubravka (WOL A) this coming GW?
    I don't like Rayas fixture...

    Open Controls
    1. Wenger_In
        18 mins ago

        No point really in having a top 3 GK if not gonna play him against mid table at home

      • Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        The whole point of having premiums imo is to play them every week with the knowledge that they can get something even in the tougher games

      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        On my BB I was starting Dub

        The overwhelming clean sheet odds shifted it to Raya

        Not that matters on BB but Dub got 9 and Raya 6

        He had no shots to save again so the clean sheet is safer but it's a lower ceiling if that applies to the keeper

        I've got Sarr and Mateta and I think that Palace might score, say 3-1 Arsenal or something so I'm happy to start Dub.

        That said, Wolves need to sort it out at home too.

    2. Meta12345
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      Salah to saka or give salah one last dance?

      1. Jarnathan
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Something wrong with Liverpool right now and Salah is in a slump. I'd get rid. I was thinking Eze for Reijinders but not 100% sold yet.

    3. Jarnathan
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      So I have Reijnders and have regularly played him - so the problem is that he's not getting Defcon points like Xhaka, but is too expensive for the bench. I'm thinking of Eze, but he hasn't particularly returned well, so its either Xhaka on the bench (Sunderlands fixtures are getting worse) or Eze with the view that Arsenals fixtures are improving....

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Eze will start scoring soon.

        You'd think he'd be well up for against Palace too.

    4. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Is this really a good gw for an Arsenal defender? I'm worried with my triple arsenal def...

      Open Controls
    5. Meta12345
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Andersen to timber for -4 or play esteve away to wolves?

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not a good gw to take a hit for timber

      2. Sting
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        play esteve

    6. balint84
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Gyokeres+Gakpo to Saka+Woltemade is a good move for free?

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'd rather have Gakpo than Saka

    7. Sting
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      i think the viable midfield pool has consolidated. we’re down to:

      main (pick up to 4): saka, bruno, mbeumo, semenyo, gakpo, enzo, ndiaye, rice, sarr, minteh, paqueta

      enablers (pick up to 1): xhaka, luis, KDH

      i think the likes of eze, grealish, kudus, foden, reijnders, simons, salah, rogers, gordon, king, stach don’t currently offer enough across either role

    8. have you seen cyan
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Loving the chaos at Forest. Relegation next.

