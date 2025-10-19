Scout Notes

FPL notes: Mukiele 17-pointer + Pereira on Strand Larsen’s fitness

19 October 2025 267 comments
avfc82 avfc82
A first Sunderland goal for Nordi Mukiele (£4.0m) helped secure victory for Regis Le Bris’ side on Saturday, as Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered their sixth defeat in eight league matches.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Stadium of Light.

MUKIELE IMPRESSES AT RIGHT-BACK

Nordi Mukiele opened his Sunderland account on Saturday and offered a real attacking threat from his position at right-back.

The 27-year-old, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, impressed throughout, linking up well with fellow full-back Trai Hume (£4.5m) to give the hosts the lead, with the goal coming from a sequence following a long throw.

Hume later struck the post himself after Mukiele’s long throw had been flicked on, before Chemsdine Talbi’s (£5.0m) low cross was turned into his own net by Ladislav Krejci (£4.5m).

Tactically, Dan Ballard’s (£4.6m) return to the starting XI saw Mukiele move to right-back, with Hume switching flanks to play on the left of the back four.

And with Reinildo Mandava (£4.0m) now free from suspension, Le Bris certainly has plenty of defensive options at his disposal.

“It wasn’t a new option because Trai played as a left-back last season, and probably before that too. Ballard deserved to play, and showed good qualities, especially against a strong striker like Strand Larsen. The balance was positive, and I think this back four showed good qualities. It was important to switch to a back five at the end, and we have different profiles and different options that allow us to do that. That kind of defensive flexibility is important.” – Regis Le Bris

As for Mukiele, he claimed 17 points in total, thanks to his goal, a clean sheet, defensive contribution (DefCon) points and the maximum bonus.

He is now just one point behind teammate Omar Alderete (£4.1m), who recovered from a knock to start, in the FPL defender rankings, despite having played 134 minutes fewer.

“He has really good energy. He is a good player with a specific profile. He always shows this energy to go forward. Sometimes we have to manage that energy.” – Regis Le Bris on Nordi Mukiele

Further forward, Granit Xhaka (£5.0m) dictated the tempo from the base of Sunderland’s midfield and earned DefCon points for the fifth time in eight matches (62.5% success rate).

With 101 in total, he is now only one DefCon shy of midfield leader Moises Caicedo (£5.8m).

Above: Midfielders sorted by defensive contributions in 2025/26

IN-FORM SUNDERLAND… BUT HAS THE BOAT SAILED?

Sunderland’s win on Saturday continues their fine start to the season – they have yet to lose at the Stadium of Light, winning three of their four home encounters.

They’ve also kept four clean sheets overall – the joint-third-most of any team.

“… we defended together, showed this togetherness again, this ability to suffer together, and get this clean sheet, which is positive.” – Regis Le Bris

Robin Roefs (£4.6m) didn’t have too many saves to make against Wolves, yet he played his part, bringing his points total to 48, which is at least five more than any other goalkeeper.

Fantasy investment may still come his way, although many may feel that the boat will have sailed, given the fixtures.

Sunderland host Everton at the start of November, but over the next eight Gameweeks, sit bottom of the Fixture Ticker.

PEREIRA ON STRAND LARSEN’S FITNESS

Winless Wolves remain rooted to the foot of the table, having failed to score in four of their eight matches so far.

While better after half-time at the Stadium of Light, they struggled to break down a resolute Sunderland defence, generating just 0.78 expected goals (xG), whilst failing to create a single big chance.

It means Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m) is yet to score a Premier League goal this season, as he continues to play with an injury.

“The problem of your Jorgen is he’s not working every day, in the last weeks he worked one or two times in the week, and it is difficult to get at his best level, because he cannot have two, three training sessions in a row, because he needs to control the pain on the tendon.

“But, this is a moment to forget the pain and he’s trying to help. He’s not the Jorgen I saw last season, pressing everybody, now he is struggling in the pressing, struggling to do he wants to do, to attack the space, but he’s trying. I need to defend him because he’s working not at the 100 per cent.” – Vitor Pereira on Jorgen Strand Larsen

Despite his own goal, it’s also worth noting that £4.5m defender Krejci produced another two shots at the Stadium of Light.

Since making his first league start in Gameweek 4, he’s now combined five goal attempts with four chances created.

267 Comments
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    Currently have Kudus first sub @ Everton. Who would you bench instead? Or leave it?

    Paqueta Ndiaye Semenyo Mbeumo

    Haaland Pedro Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Leeds are decent at home, so maybe Paqi

      Open Controls
  2. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Would you do this for free?
    - Gyokeres, Dorgu —> Woltemade, Gabriel (free)

    Or keep Gyokeres and just downgrade kudus/Ndiaye for Gabriel?

    Team:
    Sanchez
    Rodon Munoz Timber
    Bruno Semenyo Rejinders Kudus Ndiaye
    Haaland Gyokeres

    (Dubravka Mateta Dorgu Andersen)

    Open Controls
    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Have exactly enough £ for the moves, will be priced out if I don’t move today

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yes. Might do the same

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        (porro or Konsa out)

        Open Controls
    3. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yh I would first option. Gabriel is a rank killer

      Open Controls
    4. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  3. how now brown cow
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Porro Diouf
    Semenyo Reijnders Bruno Kudus
    Haaland Gyokeres Pedro

    Dubravka Elanga Rodon De Cuyper

    2ft, no money, and a few problems here.

    Not sure who to target right now - need to shift a few but the forwards are getting me annoyed.

    Should I just wc?

    Open Controls
  4. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Just did Gyok > Wolt to save 0.2m. Still have 1 FT - not sure on Saka and think I may go Bruno and use the extra cash to get Sarr and Enzo for Reijnders & Grealish in GW10/11

    Pope
    Gabriel - Timber - Senesi
    Gakpo - Semenyo - Paqueta - Grealish
    Haaland - Wolt - Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Crazy to sell Gyokeres if you dont buy Saka as a part of that deal imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I don't think so. I think Wolt matches or beats Gyok over the next few and is much cheaper allowing me to upgrade my mids to Sarr, Enzo etc.

        Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
  5. HD7
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    I will apreciate your advices here mates. Need a mini overhaul of my team:

    2 FT 0.0 ITB

    Konate, Salah to Gabriel, Saka are the obvious.
    Then I wonder who to buy in for Richarlison for a hit?
    Also should I make it -8 with VdV to James or someone else?

    Petrovic
    Richards Konate VdV
    Semenyo Rejnders Kudus Salah
    Richarlison Gyokeres Haaland

    Dubravka Gudmundsson King Esteve

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Have you still got wc? Like my team I think you have a lot of issues there.....

      Open Controls
  6. FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Which option do you prefer?

    A) Donnarumma, Diouf and Enzo
    B) Pope, Chalobah and Enzo
    C) Pope, Diouf and Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • 11 Years
      just now

      probably A

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B probably

      Open Controls
  7. Vasshin
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Who to start among
    A. Reijnders (v AVL A)
    B. Xhaka (v Che A)
    C. Munoz ( v Ars A)
    D. Esteve (v Wol A)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. how now brown cow
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      A just about

      Open Controls
    3. Pedersen
      • 7 Years
      just now

      D. Will probably get defcon

      Open Controls
  8. HD7
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Who would be your other strikers next to Haaland for the next couple of games?

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      No idea. That's the problem. Probably woltemade + 1

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      post arsenal its tough to look past mateta given the amount of big chances palace are creating. on understat they're team xG is almost 3 clear of United in second place. pino has come in and that attack just completely clicked

      Open Controls
  9. The Tinkerman
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Assuming Enzo is fit… Is this worth all 4 of my FTs? Switch to 352

    Andersen, Stach, Reijnders, Gyokores > 4.0, Enzo, Saka, Guiu

    Raya (Dubr)
    Gabriel, Gvardiol, Senesi (____, Mukiele)
    Bruno, Senenyo, Ndiaye, _____, (______)
    Haaland, JPedro, ______

    Open Controls
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      4.0 will prob be Rodon, I’ve got 4.2 to spend on that spot at current prices.

      Open Controls
    2. Pedersen
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would definitely make sure to have JP to Wolte or Mateta too

      Open Controls
    3. Halftime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I'm playing Dubr over Raya next week.

      Open Controls
  10. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Not sure what made me bring Mukiele in 5 minutes before the deadline but glad it paid off!

    Thoughts on the best move here to open a slot for Gabriel next week? 1 FT, 1.6 ITB.

    A. Gyokeres > Woltemede
    B. Raya > Pope
    C. Save and do both for free next week

    Dubravka
    Timber, Senesi, Gudmundsson
    Bruno, Gakpo, Semenyo, Grealish
    Haaland, Gyokeres, Pedro

    (Raya, Lacroix, Mukiele, King)

    Open Controls
  11. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Which one for the 7th attackers:
    A. Play Reijnders (avl), save FT
    B. Stach > Caicedo (SUN) and bench Reijnders

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      A. Sunderland aren’t as bad as people think defensively.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  12. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    WC 91 points midfield blanked boom

    Open Controls
  13. LC1
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Would you be bench boosting this next week;

    Dubravka(wol)
    Munoz(ars)
    King(new)
    Rodon(WHU)

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Ricky - it doesn\'t ta…
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      nah dont think so

      Open Controls
  14. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Isak to Joao Pedro?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Joao Pedro is the worst forward pick in the game

      Open Controls
    2. how now brown cow
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Is that my Joao Pedro who has blanked 4 games in a row?

      Open Controls
    3. Halftime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Isak to Wolte

      Open Controls
  15. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Feel like I have to give rejinders , salah & pedro more GW? Then have 2 transfers gw10 to ship 2 out?

    Open Controls
  16. Ricky - it doesn\'t ta…
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Mateta or Woltemade?

    Or do we just get sarr?

    Or a sarr and mateta double up?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Can’t see Palace score more than 0-1 goals against Arsenal

      Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Sarr and Mateta is viable after next gw

      Open Controls
  17. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    I feel like Gabriel is essential in this game.

    Sacrifice Saliba or Gyokeres to get him?

    I am not getting rid of Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Gyok looks obvious

      Open Controls
  18. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anyone doing JP > Mateta .2 swing?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      It's just .1 for me so I'll wait til after the Arse game

      Open Controls

