Scout Notes

FPL notes: Enzo injury latest + “very good” £4.3m forward

18 October 2025 106 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

What seemed like a routine 3-0 victory for Chelsea on Saturday was anything but – not that the harsh context of Nottingham Forest’s latest defeat was enough to save Ange Postecoglou.

We’ve already reflected on the Aussie’s sacking, so now we turn to more talking points from the Gameweek 8 curtain-raiser at the City Ground.

ENZO + CAICEDO LATEST

The Blues served up a disjointed performance in the first half, a sloppy display that was a pretty good advert for Moises Caicedo (£5.8m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m).

Andrey Santos (£4.5m), Romeo Lavia (£4.9m) and Alejandro Garnacho (£6.4m) failed to grasp their chances, all of them hooked at half-time.

Caicedo came off the bench at the interval to help steady the ship but Enzo was absent entirely, and there are no guarantees that he’ll be back for the midweek UEFA Champions League clash with Ajax. Chelsea’s Gameweek 9 fixture against Sunderland follows less than 72 hours after that.

“Enzo had small problem. A small problem that at the moment we are not able to say if he can be available for Ajax or not.” – Enzo Maresca

As for Caicedo, a fortnight without international football clearly wasn’t enough to cure whatever’s ailing him.

“Romeo’s plan was 45 minutes. Moi [Caicedo] cannot play 90 minutes, so the decision was to start with Moi or start with Romeo. And Romeo needs confidence, he needs a boost, he needs to start the game. So that was the plan.” – Enzo Maresca

MARESCA PRAISE FOR £4.3M GUIU – NOW, WILL HE START?

Also thrown on alongside Caicedo at half-time was Marc Guiu (£4.3m). The once-great hope from the budget forward pool has endured a frustrating start to the season, failing to contribute much at Sunderland before his loan spell was cut short. Back at Chelsea, he’s struggled for minutes.

A bright cameo in Gameweek 7 preceded this 45-minute run-out, his longest appearance of 2025/26 so far.

And he was very good, too. Giving Chelsea a focal point up front, he won the free-kick that Pedro Neto (£7.0m) scored – via a lay-off to deprive Guiu of an assist – to put the Blues 2-0 up. Guiu’s near-post dart also freed up space for Josh Acheampong (£3.9m) to nod in the opener from Neto’s cross.

Running the channels, holding up play, registering three shots and just generally annoying his markers, he also brought the best out of Joao Pedro (£7.6m), who looked far more effective as a ’10’ behind him.

“I think he [Guiu] was on for 15 minutes against Liverpool, fighting with van Dijk, Konate, Gravenberch, and he was very good. Today, after one minute of the second half, he won a corner against Morato. So we need that from Marc.” – Enzo Maresca

So, what chance of a Guiu start going forward? There were interesting quotes from Maresca after full-time:

“We planned the game expecting them back four, not back five. I think back four with Joao Pedro as a No.9 is better. With back five, Joao Pedro at No.9 is not… If you remember, West Ham away; back five, we played Liam Delap and Joao Pedro against a back five. So we expected them back four, but they were back five. And then after half-time, we changed.” – Enzo Maresca

Unfortunately, a look at the upcoming fixtures (we’ve stopped at Gameweek 12 as Liam Delap (£6.2m) may be back at that point) doesn’t particularly bode well. Two sides that have chiefly used a back four this season, and two sides that have moved away from a wing-back system in recent weeks:

The managers of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley could decide to revert to a back five for a tougher test against Chelsea, of course.

It’s not just Guiu owners but also those who have selected Pedro who will be hoping the striker starts.

Pedro’s one and only shot of the game came after Guiu was on. Even the big chance that Pedro created for Santos in the first half, before the £4.3m forward was introduced, also stemmed from the Brazilian striker dropping deeper. A line-leader, he’s not.

DEFENDER HAULS

Chelsea secured their third clean sheet of 2025/26 but they owed a lot to luck and profligate Forest finishing, gifting their hosts chance after chance in the first half.

Above: Forest’s missed chances by xG (the bigger the circle, the better the chance)

Marc Cucurella (£6.1m) banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the first time this season, while Acheampong and Reece James (£5.4m) secured double-digit hauls. It was James who rolled the ball to Neto for the latter’s goal, and the defender was on the scoresheet himself later in the game when volleying in a loose set piece.

All three Chelsea goals came from set plays.

Acheampong being available at £3.9m is eye-catching but Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) was rested for this game and Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.4m) was back from injury as a substitute, so we can’t guarantee minutes for the budget defender yet. Trevoh Chalobah (£5.1m), by contrast, has started every Premier League match he’s been available for this season.

“We need balance for Josh, because he’s obviously 19 and still developing, but he needs minutes to develop even more.” – Enzo Maresca

As for James, Maresca reckons he’s now fit enough to start three games a week – cue the injury…

“Now Reece is playing three games a week, he’s playing almost every game, he’s fit, he’s good. And we need to try to do exactly the same with Wes and with Romeo. I would love to have inside the pitch every game Romeo, Wes and Reece. But it’s not possible. It’s not possible, we need to manage them. And the main target this season is try to rotate and keep all of them fit.” – Enzo Maresca

James’ main positional rival, Malo Gusto (£4.9m), will be suspended in Gameweek 9 after a late red card. Gusto was once again operating in midfield on Saturday.

BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD FOR FOREST

So, then, no post-match Forest manager quotes for us to get our teeth into – not that it would have mattered anyway, as a new man will now come in with his own ideas over system and personnel.

There’s clearly a very good team lying dormant in there, as we saw last season.

Postecoglou can curse his luck, too: Forest wasted a hatful of chances, with Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.4m) twice firing wide in the first half, Neco Williams (£4.8m) blazing over from close range in the second half and substitute Igor Jesus (£5.8m) contriving to hit both bar and post with the same shot. When your luck’s out, your luck’s out.

The now ex-Forest boss curiously started with Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.2m) up front for this match, with Jesus and Chris Wood (£7.3m) benched. Awoniyi hadn’t even been in the previous six matchday squads, let alone the XI.

It matters little now, as it’s a clean slate under whoever becomes Forest’s third boss of 2025/26.

price change predictions
106 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. tucaoneo
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Inside you are two wolves. One is Gyokeres and one is Watkins.

    Open Controls
    1. Barkerov
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      And the one that plays poorly, is the one you start...

      Open Controls
    2. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      29 mins ago

      And Strand Larsen

      Open Controls
  2. Ser Davos
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Jaidon Anthony points have dried

    Guehi and Sunderland backline keep delivering. Sunderland have one decent hone fixture for the forseeable though

    Interrsting that Gvardiol was dropped. If I drop Raya I'm inclined to go Donnarumma over Pope possibly

    Open Controls
    1. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      Why lose the best keeper for a gamble?

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Who is the gamble? Donnarumma?

        Open Controls
    2. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      30 mins ago

      I'm currently rotating Burnley triple up and Sunderland triple up at the back from next week. It's been pretty good so far.

      Open Controls
  3. agueroooooney
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Donnaruma + Richarlison -> Pope + Woltemade?

    Have exact funds and no hit

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      31 mins ago

      Don't mind it. You definitely want Pope over Sanchez though?

      Open Controls
  4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Predicted total points from this lot tomorrow: VDV, VVD, Kudus, Gakpo and Richarlison?

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      32 mins ago

      21.

      Open Controls
  5. Slitherene
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Where's my Foden assist?

    Open Controls
    1. Lahm and Lallanas Llama
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Smashed to slitherenes probably

      Open Controls
  6. Edalock
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    What are we doing about Gyok and Pedro?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Selling Pedro as soon as possible. Will probably bench him vs Sunderland. Can’t score even his life depended on it.

      Open Controls
      1. Edalock
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Pedro to who?

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Bowen or Woltemade

          Open Controls
      2. BrockLanders
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Surely he gets one last hoorah

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Probably but Sunderland are no pushovers. Don’t trust the FDR. Just sick of seeing those 2 pointers tick over.

          Open Controls
          1. FF Scout
            • 15 Years
            19 mins ago

            Having 4m players with consistent Defcon is class.

            Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Gyok goes now, for Woltemade.

      Pedro gets Sunderland at home, then becomes Mateta once the trip to the Emirates is out of the way

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 8 Years
        54 mins ago

        Im keeping faith in Gyokeres for now.

        Open Controls
        1. Lahm and Lallanas Llama
          • 10 Years
          53 mins ago

          Same - people are overreacting as usual

          Open Controls
          1. Yes Ndidi
            • 6 Years
            44 mins ago

            Possibly, or it could be seeing absolutely nothing in him that passes the eye test and getting ahead of the pack again before they come to the same conclusion in a couple of weeks time. Not owning him doesn't scare me as much as it did when I bought him for Arsenal's nice run.

            Open Controls
            1. FF Scout
              • 15 Years
              21 mins ago

              Pedro looked better in the ten second half.

              Open Controls
          2. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            35 mins ago

            Definitely not overreacting, the guy cannot do anything!

            Open Controls
        2. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          18 mins ago

          I sold Gyökeres for Kroupi Jr, decided to create a plan with ends up with fourmium Haaland Salah Isak Saka

          Open Controls
    3. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      39 mins ago

      Croupi and Guiu, get Salah back?

      Open Controls
    4. John "Stumpy" Pep…
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Stay your hand with Pedro

      Open Controls
  7. BrockLanders
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Not sure who it was on here, but whoever mentioned getting Sunderlands Mukiele for me on WC!! Thank you so much. I've gone from 2.7m rank to 877k!!

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      53 mins ago

      Don't think it was me.

      Open Controls
    2. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      I looked at him for my WC but opted for the other guy instead

      Open Controls
  8. Yes Ndidi
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I'm seeing Dyche 5 to 4 on for the Forest job.

    Well done anyone who kept a Forest defender when us amateurs dropped them like a stone when Ange took over.

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      33 mins ago

      Mancini would be a better choice.

      Open Controls
      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        I don't think that matters to Marinakis

        Open Controls
        1. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          22 mins ago

          He should get Roy Keane in really.

          Open Controls
      2. WiredWeasel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Every time I see that name, I think of the guy who wrote the Pink Panther theme

        Open Controls
  9. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Raya and Munoz 1ft
    Or
    Pope and Timber 2ft
    ?

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      Tough

      Open Controls
    2. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      34 mins ago

      Go Pope and Timber then.

      Open Controls
      1. Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        Maybe poorly phrased.

        I would need to use two transfers to have pope and timber

        Currently have Raya

        Open Controls
        1. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          28 mins ago

          Who you taking out to get Munoz?

          Open Controls
          1. Hutchiniho
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            VVD

            Open Controls
            1. FF Scout
              • 15 Years
              6 mins ago

              VVD, you'll want him back in gw12. Would just leave it.

              Open Controls
              1. Hutchiniho
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                Thank you for the replies.
                Pool just not defending well atm.

                Open Controls
  10. FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    My plan was to do Romero to Andersen. Is Acheampong a viable option with the injuries to Colwill and Badiashile?

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      37 mins ago

      I don't think so. Most weeks it will be a Chalobah and Tosin I would think. Fofana taking a few mins here and there.

      Open Controls
  11. Viper
    • 15 Years
    58 mins ago

    Fitness dependant obviously, how does Gordon -> Enzo sound?

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      I think Gordon will do better in the coming weeks

      Open Controls
    2. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      37 mins ago

      Home game for Gordon next, surely you must have more pressing issues?

      Open Controls
  12. FF Scout
    • 15 Years
    55 mins ago

    93 (-12) with Isak and Diouf to play. Gw 6 and 8 really saving me from a shocking season.

    Open Controls
  13. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    VVD > Reece James? Been badly burnt before by his injuries though

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Tempted by a Chelsea defender. Chalobah a better pick?

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      48 mins ago

      Defo wait for midweek games with him!

      Open Controls
    3. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      36 mins ago

      I'd get Tosin for 4.4m.

      Open Controls
    4. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Munoz?

      Open Controls
  14. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    People were calling for Gyokeres to win the Ballon d’Or btw

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      35 mins ago

      We wanted him at Man Utd and got Sesko. That's looking awesome now. Arsenal would of been better with super Woltemade!

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        Woltemade had 1 goal in like 50 games, so can understand him going under the radar. Mad to spend a fortune on a striker and be begging for Havertz to get fit though

        Open Controls
        1. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          28 mins ago

          Havertz is miles better than Gyökeres :mrgreen:

          Open Controls
  15. Saka White Rice
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Rogers to Enzo tonight? Otherwise im priced out

    Open Controls
    1. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Might be out next game, not even on bench or travel today

      Open Controls
      1. Fat Frank
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Plus before Rogers, I always ask myself, if said player scores a hat trick would I still sell

        Open Controls
    2. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      27 mins ago

      No you can't do it, fluid on your knee doesn't sound amazing.

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      I know it's not the answer you want but it's already been stated the club aren't sure if Enzo is even going to bit fit for the midweek UCL match.

      Seems crazy to transfer in a player in that basis.

      Open Controls
  16. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    So as suspected, Def cons do affect BPS and bonus, Saka blanked today and got 2 bonus because of his 13 defcons.

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      What a great score with no return, love it.

      Open Controls
  17. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    72 plus Salah C left, not too bad I guess in the end

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      Very good indeed.

      Open Controls
  18. Koflok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Gyokeres to Woltemade surely?

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      I'm gonna say yes. That backheel was insane.

      Open Controls
  19. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Hey gents, just pondering some moves here.

    Raya
    Gabriel - Gvardiol - Senesi
    Semenyo - Reijnders - Bruno - Ndiaye
    Pedro - Haaland - Gyokeres
    _________________________________
    Dubravka: Romero: Stach: Gudmundsson

    3FT’s, 0.3 ITB

    I’m not struggling too badly, and rather happy around the 500k rank for now, but don’t want to remain too steady there, things need to change in areas.

    Gyokeres out is definitely happening, possibly for Woltemade. Pedro can get his last chance saloon against Sunderland. Palace assets can be worked in after Arsenal.

    So is Enzo or Ndiaye > Enzo making sense if fit?
    Or anything glaringly obvious here?

    Any insights much appreciated! Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      Ndaiye was good today. Think you shouldn't sell.

      I'd sell Reijnders and Gyökeres, get yourself Sarr in.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah maybe being a little too hasty with Ndiaye, pen taker also.
        Reijnders I certainly want rid of as well. Perhaps going early on a palace assets isn’t too bad in Sarr, who I do want any, cheers man!

        Open Controls
    2. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      I'd move Stach to Enzo instead of Ndiaye

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        Actually yeah good shout bud! Stach stinking things up, cheers!

        Open Controls
        1. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          17 mins ago

          True.

          Open Controls
      2. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        So could do Stach + Gyokeres > Enzo + Woltemade with 0.3 to spare

        Open Controls
        1. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          17 mins ago

          That's good in principal.

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            Cheers man, gonna do this then I reckon, I feel Enzo should be fine for next game but I’ll still wait on it.

            Open Controls
            1. FF Scout
              • 15 Years
              6 mins ago

              Yeah definitely wait till Friday.

              Open Controls
  20. The Tonberry
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Gyokeres, Xavi and VDV to Woltemade, Enzo, and Timber for a GW9 bench boost? Assuming Enzo is fit for next week of course...

    Raya Dubravka
    Gabriel Gvardiol Senesi VDV Rodon
    Semenyo Foden Xavi Ndiaye Stach
    Haaland JP Gyokeres

    4FT 0.4itb

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      23 mins ago

      Seems a solid enough plan.

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yep I like this route, sound imo.

      Open Controls
  21. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bank the price rises moving pope and timber in tonight
    Or
    Wait until after the European fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Wait

      Open Controls
      1. Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Makes sense

        Open Controls
    2. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm not as hot on Pope, I suspect Ben White will play in Europe this week. You could just wait and get Calafiori instead on Friday.

      Open Controls
      1. Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I’m not either tbh.
        Was just looking for a way to get Timber in.
        Would have to lose Saka otherwise
        It would give me the 0.5 to upgrade one of my 4.0 defender to Richards.

        Quite like Raya with Munoz though

        Open Controls
  22. Saka White Rice
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    I feel like I should wildcard this team? I feel like Salah have me an edge but I'm not sure anymore...since no Arsenal defense seems crazy

    0ITB

    Sanchez
    Porro Senesi Richards (Andersen Esteve)
    Salah Sarr Rogers Drewsbury Reijnders
    Haaland Woltemade Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Try and, save your WC until gw12.

      Open Controls
  23. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Josh Acheampong
    25 points in his 3 starts
    3.9m
    If only he were more nailed!

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wishful thinking.

      Open Controls
  24. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pedro to Mateta is a correct move or chasing points?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Giving JP Sunderland

      Open Controls
    2. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not this week against the best defence in the world.

      Open Controls
  25. JAC THE CAT
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Next week I have 3 Arsenal and 3 Crystal Palace.

    Is that a good week to free hit?

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not necessarily. Show team.

      Open Controls
      1. JAC THE CAT
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Raya
        Senesi - Timber - Munoz
        Saka - Sarr - Semenyo - Reijnders
        Haaland - Mateta - Pedro

        Dubravka - King - Alderete - Rondon

        Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      not sure it's worth it. which fixtures would you target?

      Open Controls
  26. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    palace fixtures after arsenal are pretty insane. sarr and mateta dbo up might be on the card. selling gyo for mateta would sure feel like a real upgrade.

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes but can it wait a week.

      Open Controls
    2. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you could only have one Sarr or Mateta?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        very very tough! i think you need to look at the other options you would get in mid or attack instead. it seems there are more mid options so mateta I think is very good to have up front plus he is on pens. I have sarr already and pretty excited by the dble up to be honest. I also have richards 🙂

        Open Controls
  27. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    will definitely wait 🙂

    Open Controls
  28. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Reijnders to Estevão?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.