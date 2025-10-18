Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 8: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

18 October 2025 104 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 8 action, our Scoreboard rounds up the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 8: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

Gameweek 8 DefCon
Gameweek 8 DefCon
Gameweek 8 DefCon
Gameweek 8 DefCon
Gameweek 8 DefCon
Gameweek 8 DefCon

GAMEWEEK 8: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

Fulham0 – 1Arsenal
Sunderland2 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City2 – 0Everton
Crystal Palace3 – 3Bournemouth
Burnley2 – 0Leeds United
Brighton and Hove Albion2 – 1Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest0 – 3Chelsea
