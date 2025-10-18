Postecoglou sacked + next Forest manager odds

To paraphrase David Brent: “Go and get the new Nottingham Forest manager Scout Report from last month”.

Yes, after only five league matches at the helm, Ange Postecoglou is gone.

It’s not a particularly surprising announcement, especially after Forest’s 3-0 defeat by Chelsea at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon.

But it was a merciless dismissal, coming just minutes after full-time.

Postecoglou’s 39-day tenure was the shortest managerial reign in Premier League history.

POSTECOGLOU SACKED: FOREST STATEMENT

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect. The club will make no further comment at this time.”

POSTECOGLOU’S FOREST RECORD

Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against League 5 0 1 4 1 10 Other competitions 3 0 1 2 6 8

WHO WILL REPLACE POSTECOGLOU?

According to the bookies, Sean Dyche is the odds-on favourite to take over.

The former Everton and Burnley boss was linked with the Forest job during the international break.

If it is the gravel-voiced head coach returning to Premier League management, there’d perhaps be renewed interest in Forest’s defenders – who are still without a clean sheet in 2025/26 – given his defensive record at his former clubs.

It’s far from a done deal, however:

Told contract length, at this stage, a potential issue with Sean Dyche replacing Ange Postecoglou at Nottingham Forest. #nffc — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) October 18, 2025

Marco Silva is next behind Dyche at 4/1 and 6/1 in places.

There’ll no doubt be shudders from the Forest fanbase at the sight of Steven Gerrard featuring quite high up in the odds, although the market is a fast-changing one.

FOREST’S UPCOMING FIXTURES

The next match is a tricky one, away at Bournemouth, and there won’t be many takers for Forest players immediately. Prospective Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m) captainers will also be a bit miffed that they didn’t get a crack at a Forest side under Postecoglou’s stewardship.

Thereafter, though, it’s a decent run for the Tricky Trees, with the exception of the Gameweek 12 trip to Anfield.

It gives the incoming manager some winnable tests to begin his reign with.