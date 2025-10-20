West Ham v Brentford team news: Diouf benched

Nuno Espirito Santo gets to manage West Ham United in a home game for the first time this evening.

Brentford are the visitors to the London Stadium, where the action gets underway at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Nuno has, surprisingly, made five changes to the West Ham starting line-up for tonight’s clash.

There are three notable alterations in defence, with Ollie Scarles, Jean-Clair Todibo and Kyle Walker-Peters brought into the line-up.

El Hadji Malick Diouf, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Aaron Wan-Bissaka drop to the bench.

It’s likely no coincidence that the three making way all featured for their countries over the international break, with the trio promoted to the team staying in London.

There are two changes further forward, too, with Tomas Soucek returning from a ban and Andy Irving coming into the engine room.

Niclas Fullkrug is injured and misses out, while Soungoutou Magassa is demoted to substitute duty.

It’s going to be a false nine up top tonight, then, with strikers Callum Wilson and Callum Marshall only on the bench.

The Brentford team news is less eventful.

In fact, Keith Andrews has made only one change to his side, and it’s an enforced alteration at that.

Dango Ouattara is recalled as Aaron Hickey misses out through injury.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Scarles, Kilman, Todibo, Walker-Peters, Soucek, Irving, Summerville, Fernandes, Paqueta, Bowen.

Subs: Hermansen, Malick Diouf, Mavropanos, Magassa, Wan-Bissaka, Rodriguez, Potts, Marshall, Wilson.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Van Den Berg, Collins, Ajer, Damsgaard, Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Ouattara, Thiago, Schade.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Carvalho, Onyeka, Janelt, Nelson, Lewis-Potter.

