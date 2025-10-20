Dugout Discussion

West Ham v Brentford team news: Diouf benched

20 October 2025 15 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Nuno Espirito Santo gets to manage West Ham United in a home game for the first time this evening.

Brentford are the visitors to the London Stadium, where the action gets underway at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Nuno has, surprisingly, made five changes to the West Ham starting line-up for tonight’s clash.

There are three notable alterations in defence, with Ollie Scarles, Jean-Clair Todibo and Kyle Walker-Peters brought into the line-up.

El Hadji Malick Diouf, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Aaron Wan-Bissaka drop to the bench.

It’s likely no coincidence that the three making way all featured for their countries over the international break, with the trio promoted to the team staying in London.

There are two changes further forward, too, with Tomas Soucek returning from a ban and Andy Irving coming into the engine room.

Niclas Fullkrug is injured and misses out, while Soungoutou Magassa is demoted to substitute duty.

It’s going to be a false nine up top tonight, then, with strikers Callum Wilson and Callum Marshall only on the bench.

The Brentford team news is less eventful.

In fact, Keith Andrews has made only one change to his side, and it’s an enforced alteration at that.

Dango Ouattara is recalled as Aaron Hickey misses out through injury.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Scarles, Kilman, Todibo, Walker-Peters, Soucek, Irving, Summerville, Fernandes, Paqueta, Bowen.

Subs: Hermansen, Malick Diouf, Mavropanos, Magassa, Wan-Bissaka, Rodriguez, Potts, Marshall, Wilson.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Van Den Berg, Collins, Ajer, Damsgaard, Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Ouattara, Thiago, Schade.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Carvalho, Onyeka, Janelt, Nelson, Lewis-Potter.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

15 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Swerve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    I don't like agreeing with Sam Matterface, but I do think the London Stadium is a terrible ground for West Ham. It never looks like a very intimidating place to visit for away sides, unlike Upton Park which was a nightmare.

    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      I loved Upton Park, the new stadium is soulless, in line with the new crest.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think everyone agrees it's not a good football stadium.

    3. LC1
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Couldn't agree more.. Awful stadium from a football fan perspective. Miles away from the pitch and no atmos.

      Might also not help that the only two times I've been there has been in the away end and we lost both times...

  2. F4L
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    paqueta at false 9 is interesting, but dc potential likely goes out the window

  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    A or B? Please

    A) Andersen to James
    B) Gordon to Gakpo

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A seems logical if Andersen is out injured

  4. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Diouf benched? 🙁

    1. Ribus
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yup.. picked him on wc for my bb this gw. Classic

      1. Supersonic_
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I played bench boost too, hoping he comes on and grabs 3 assists

  5. Gazwaz80
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Really tempted captaining Semenyo this weekend…

  6. Ribus
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is James pretty nailed even when some injured/suspended players are back?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      He's out best RB but no, not nailed. Maresca may choose to play Gusto there for whatever reason.

      1. Ribus
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. Would you still pick him short term for the good fixtures?

  7. Vazza
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Diouf likely to be rotation risk going forward? He was apparently pretty bad against Arsenal in the last game.

