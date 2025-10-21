RSL Fantasy Scout Squad: Our top Saudi League picks for Round 6

Just ahead of Friday’s deadline, our weekly Scout Squad piece tries to identify who will be the best Round 6 players of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy.

Looking at these fixtures in isolation, our team of Amer, Louis and Marc are discussing the best picks.

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST SAUDI LEAGUE PLAYERS FOR ROUND 6

Focusing only on the upcoming Round, the Scout Squad doesn’t require any medium-term planning.

AMER LOUIS MARC GK Edouard Mendy Edouard Mendy Edouard Mendy Marcelo Grohe Mailson Santos Marcelo Grohe Nawaf Al Aqidi Koen Casteels Juan Pablo Cozzani DEF Theo Hernandez Mohamed Simakan Theo Hernandez Ali Majrashi Ali Majrashi Ali Majrashi Inigo Martinez Waleed Al Ahmed Inigo Martinez Mohammed Mahzari Francisco Calvo Mohammed Mahzari Mohammed Al Shamat Mohammed Al Shamat Mohammed Al Shamat MID Joao Felix Joao Felix Joao Felix Sadio Mane Julian Quinones Julian Quinones Riyad Mahrez Musa Barrow Musa Barrow Yannick Carrasco Georginio Wijnaldum Yannick Carrasco John Buckley Ruben Neves John Buckley FWD Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Ivan Toney Ivan Toney Ivan Toney Mateo Retegui Mateo Retegui Mateo Retegui Roger Martinez Darwin Nunez Roger Martinez Ramiro Enrique Joshua King Joshua King

THREE PICKS: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney, Mateo Retegui, Joao Felix, Ali Majrashi, Mohammed Al Shamat, Edouard Mendy

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney, Mateo Retegui, Joao Felix, Ali Majrashi, Mohammed Al Shamat, Edouard Mendy TWO PICKS: Roger Martinez, Joshua King, Julian Quinones, Musa Barrow, Yannick Carrasco, John Buckley, Theo Hernandez, Inigo Martinez, Mohammed Mahzari, Marcelo Grohe

AMER SAID…

Defence

The highest-scoring goalkeeper so far, Edouard Mendy, has a great chance to clean sheet against this weak Al Najmah.

Over at Al Nassr, Nawaf Al Aqidi started last time and seems to be their main contender. Opponents Al Hazem are one of the lowest-scoring teams.

As tough as the Clasico match will be versus Al Ittihard, Theo Hernandez keeps performing at a very high attacking level. He’s starting to feel like a must-have, regardless of fixture.

Meanwhile, my preferred Al Nassr defender is Inigo Martinez. As well as clean sheet potential, he contributes offensively at set-pieces, is an accurate passer and is strong for defensive actions.

Despite some rotation in previous matches, Mohammed Al Shamat has been impressive in attack. Both he and Hernandez are the joint-second best defenders for total points (42).

A cheaper pick from Al Taawoun’s backline is Mohammed Mahzari. He’ll be confident of keeping Al Fayha at bay, but sometimes joins attacks. I think he’s a solid, under-the-radar choice.

Attackers

Joao Felix is an easy pick, as the league’s top scorer who has already collected two hat-tricks.

Another former Premier League attacker, Sadio Mane, makes my squad. Three assists last week puts him on seven attacking returns from five matches, yet his ownership is just 6.6%. Notably, he’s scored in each of his last three against Al Hazem.

Elsewhere, John Buckley is another in superb form. He leads Al Kholood’s attacking threat against Al Riyadh – the team that’s conceded most often. Furthermore, they allowed seven big chances last time.

Al Najmah did the same, so I’ll also select Riyad Mahrez as an excellent choice.

Nobody has unleashed more shots than Cristiano Ronaldo, while Ramiro Enrique is in great form, ending each of the last three matches with a double-digit tally.

Despite a quiet Round 5 performance, Mateo Retegui feels highly likely to score past Al Okhdood this time.

Over at third-placed Al Taawoun, frontman Roger Martinez netted in three of his last four matches, assisting two others.

LOUIS SAID…

Edouard Mendy feels like the standout stopper when about to face the last-placed side. I also back Al Taawoun’s Mailson and Al Qadsiah’s Koen Casteels in their own good fixtures.

I still prefer Mohamed Simakan over fellow Al Nassr defenders, joined here by the two recent goals of Waleed Al Ahmed, hoping to grab another versus ropey Al Fayha. Francisco Calvo has potential, too.

Because of Al Nassr’s relentlessness, it’s hard not to select Joao Felix. He’s averaged 15.6 points per match and is an incredible Fantasy bargain.

I like Georginio Wijnaldum and Ruben Neves, and won’t be put off by Al Taawoun’s Musa Barrow claiming no more than an assist in the 6-1 victory over Damac.

Up front, penalty-taking Ivan Toney has four goals, and Joshua King is fresh from a hat-trick, about to begin another highly appealing fixture.

Although poor last time, Al Qadsiah’s Mateo Retegui is still a great option. Plus, Al Hilal’s scoring form could overcome champions Al Ittihad, led by Darwin Nunez.

MARC SAID…

I agree with Amer and Louis on quite a few of these picks. Defender Ali Majrashy is in excellent form, grabbing 33 points in his latest two outings. He offers an attacking threat and looks good for a clean sheet this time.

Mohammad Al Shamat has a plum home fixture against Al Okhdood, straight after last week’s pair of assists. Not only that, I back Cristiano Ronaldo to recover from the penalty miss.

Goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe is very good at stopping shots and, like Yannick Carrasco, gets to host Damac, who’ve conceded 2.8 goals per game. The latter is set for a fun time, as he’s outstanding for both shooting and creativity.

So far, the second-best midfielder has been Julian Quinones. He scored 20 times last season and already has more goals than matches, due to last week’s hat-trick.

Both he and Ivan Toney have particularly attractive matches. The former Brentford man goes head-to-head with a defence yet to experience clean sheet success.

