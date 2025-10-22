FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 8

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 8, a time when more than 289,000 Bench Boosts were played.

Here, we report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the Live Hall of Fame and many other FFS community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Cam MacFadyen is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) and has risen to 139th overall. Activating his Bench Boost, in came double-digit hauls from captain Erling Haaland (£m), Jean-Philippe Mateta (£m) and Gabriel Magalhães (£m).

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Fellow Bench Boosters Bobby Styles and Daniel Linder are the new names on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and have risen to joint 627th worldwide. Bobby had double-digit scores from captain Haaland, Mateta, Gabriel, Nordi Mukiele (£m) and Daniel Muñoz (£m).

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 8 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (code skotto) was 55 after hits, with 90 teams eliminated.

It means that 1,037 are going through to Gameweek 9.

This season’s safety scores so far are 41, 32, 32, 49, 34, 42, 53 and 55, after hits. The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams that were in the danger zone.

Keith Ledger was the highest scorer, having activated his Bench Boost and profited from Jean-Philippe Mateta’s (£m) hat-trick. He came 9,780th in 2020/21.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

The allocation of teams in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues (code s947au) to the correct Leagues and Divisions, taking account of promotions, relegations, dropouts and new entries, is not yet complete, so don’t leave the Entry League.

Fixtures will be backdated to start in Gameweek 1.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Tuesday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 8 but, unlike the Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,100 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 11 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, Gameweek 8 chip and current overall ranks in brackets) are as follows:

1st (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 716k)

(OR 716k) 2nd (4th) John Walsh (OR 375k)

(OR 375k) 3rd (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 2.498m)

(OR 2.498m) 4th (21st) Anoop K (Bench Boost, OR 24k)

(Bench Boost, OR 24k) 5th (5th) -elevenify.com (OR 752k)

(OR 752k) 6th (6th) Rob Mayes (Bench Boost, OR 336k)

(Bench Boost, OR 336k) 7th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 853k)

(OR 853k) 8th (22nd) Uzair Rizwan (OR 117k)

(OR 117k) 9th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 917k)

(OR 917k) 10th (12th) Mark Hurst (Bench Boost, 393k)

(Bench Boost, 393k) 11th (13th) Jovan Popović (OR 455k)

Since the Gameweek 7 update, Anoop K has moved up four places, and Mark Hurst (who came 65th in 2012/13, has another three top 900 finishes alongside five more inside the top 8k) is back in the top 10 for the first time this season. Yet Jovan Popović drops to 11th.

Four of the Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the liver version:

14th (9th) Michael Giovanni (Bench Boost, 1.028m)

(Bench Boost, 1.028m) 15th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 3.394m)

(OR 3.394m) 19th (7th) Gideon Moss (Wildcard, OR 2.411m)

(Wildcard, OR 2.411m) 72nd (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 3.833m)

The only other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Keith Ledger (727th), Chris Atkinson (844th) and Tarek Balbaa (12th).

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Chris Atkinson (RMT Professor) leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a sixth week.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

J Martin (Pilot Flame) stays in control the FFScout Family mini-league for a third week.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Back to Bobby Styles, he’s the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000. He came 3,170th in 2011/12.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi Oja is in the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) for a second week and rises to 941st overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Michael Day is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b). He came 85th in 2009/10, 116th in 2014/15 and boasts another three top 9k finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Michael also sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Another mention for Chris Atkinson, leader of Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a sixth week.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2018/19 FPL Champion Adam Levy moves top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League after playing his Bench Boost and getting double-digits from captain Haaland, Mateta and Gabriel.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Tarek Balbaa is the new leader of Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame. Another Bench Booster, he has accumulated 10 finishes in the top 9k, two of which inside the best 900, putting him 65th in our Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Anoop K is in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league, thanks to a 101-point Bench Boost. He’s had had six top 10k finishes.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for a third week and is now 3,191st overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Elsewhere, Gwyn Liam Llewellyn has reached the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league, having previously led after Gameweek 5.

FPLPaul01 is level with him on points, but has made more transfers.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Ahmad Umar is the new leader of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), a Wildcard was played, but they’ve slipped to 104th here.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Josh Turner is the new number one manager of FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5). With such a restriction, this is one of just eight teams from the league that are inside the global top two million.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Finton Kiely is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y), rising to 2,931st overall after playing his Bench Boost.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.