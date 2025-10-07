FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 7

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 7.

Here, we report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the Live Hall of Fame and many other FFS community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Luke Boshier is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) and has risen to 381st overall. He ended 2012/13 in 9,749th place.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Soham Khadikar is the new name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and sits 992nd worldwide.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 7 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (code skotto) was 53 after hits, with 83 teams eliminated.

It means that 1,100 are going through to Gameweek 8. Entry has reopened for those who have passed all the post-hit safety scores so far (listed here – 41, 32, 32, 49, 34, 42 and 53). The LMS leaderboard shows the highest scores, plus teams that were in the danger zone.

John Hamilton-Ward was the highest scorer, having played his Bench Boost and accumulated double-digit hauls from Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m), Mohammed Kudus (£6.7m) and Declan Rice (£6.5m). Although his bench only contributed 10 points.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Teams in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues (code s947au) have not yet been allocated to Leagues and Divisions, so don’t leave the Entry League.

It is hoped that this will be resolved during the international break, with fixtures backdated to start in Gameweek 1.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Monday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 7 but, unlike the Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,015 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 12 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, Gameweek 7 chip and current overall ranks in brackets) are as follows:

1st (2nd) Tom Dollimore (Bench Boost, OR 868k)

(Bench Boost, OR 868k) 2nd (1st) Ben Crellin (Bench Boost, OR 2.774m)

(Bench Boost, OR 2.774m) 3rd (4th) John Walsh (OR 1.084m)

(OR 1.084m) 4th (5th) -elevenify.com (Bench Boost, OR 1.401m)

(Bench Boost, OR 1.401m) 5th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 1.033m)

(OR 1.033m) 6th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 908k)

(OR 908k) 7th (8th) Fabio Borges (OR 830k)

(OR 830k) 8th (21st) Anoop K (OR 220k)

(OR 220k) 9th (22nd) Uzair Rizwan (OR 248k)

(OR 248k) 10th (13th) Jovan Popovic (Bench Boost, OR 466k)

(Bench Boost, OR 466k) 11th (26th) Pro- (OR 264k)

(OR 264k) 12th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 3.756m)

Since the Gameweek 6 update, Tom Dollimore (six successive top 12k finishes, two of which were in the top 400) has overtaken Ben Crellin to become the new number one.

We’ve also seen Fábio Borges drop four places, Uzair Rizwan move up one place and Jovan Popović (who came 260th in 2018/19 and has also had another three top 5k finishes) enter the top 10. But Pro- and Abinav C have dropped to 11th and 12th.

Another three Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

19th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 2.127m)

(OR 2.127m) 22nd (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 3.797m)

(OR 3.797m) 58th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 4.414m)

The only other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Chris Atkinson (678th) and Milan Mihajlovic (139th).

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Chris Atkinson (RMT Professor) leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a fifth week and is now 9,633rd overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

J Martin (Pilot Flame) stays in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a second week.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Olavi Oja is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) and has risen to 2,739th overall. He’s had five top 7k finishes.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi is also in the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Ryan Carmichael leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) for a second week.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Whereas Joe Paskell sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a third successive week.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Back to Chris Atkinson, he leads Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a fifth week.

The team listed in second place (not shown here) is an interloper with no previous FPL history.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

For a second week, 2022/23 FPL Champion Ali Jahangarov (FPLGunz) stays top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Milan Mihajlovic is the new leader of Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q). He came 576th in 2014/15, boasts another three top 8k finishes, and is 462nd in our Career Hall of Fame.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Stephen Kovassy is in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a fifth successive time.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for a second week and has risen to 2,811th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Elsewhere, FPL Paul01 has reached the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league. Wildcard usage has brought a rise to 4,020th.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Stoyan Kolarov leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league for a second week.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it is now 97th in the league.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Andrew Coulter is the new number one manager of FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5). With such a restriction, this is one of just six teams inside the global top two million.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Graham Phillips is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y), rising to 2,890th overall.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

