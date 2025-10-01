FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 6

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 6, when the 750,713 Wildcarders slightly outnumbered the 715,943 who placed Triple Captain on Erling Haaland (£14.4m).

Here, we report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the Live Hall of Fame and many other FFS community mini-leagues.

All current mini-league leaders captained Haaland (apart from Keith Silvester, from the No Salah No Haaland mini-league), while most of them used the chip on him. Last week, nobody in the FFS Live Hall of Fame top 10 even owned the Norwegian, but the current lot now all have him.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Oluwakayode Babawale entered as the leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) and he’s shot up to 352nd overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Robert Turner remains on top of the Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a second week and sits 510th worldwide.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 6 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (code skotto) was 42 after hits, with 78 teams eliminated.

It means that 1,183 are going through to Gameweek 7. Entry will reopen after Gameweek 7.

Charles Bompay was the highest scorer, thanks to double-digit hauls from Triple Captain Haaland, Gabriel Magalhães (£6.2m) and Michael Keane (£4.5m). He came 8,044th in 2013/14.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest scores after taking all points hits into account, as well as the teams inside the danger zone.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Teams in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues (code s947au) have not yet been allocated to Leagues and Divisions, so don’t leave the Entry League.

It is hoped that this will be resolved during the upcoming international break, with fixtures backdated to start in Gameweek 1.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Wednesday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 6 but, unlike the Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

54,958 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top managers (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, Gameweek 6 chip and current overall ranks in brackets) are as follows:

1st (1st) Ben Crellin (Wildcard, Overall Rank 2.831m)

(Wildcard, Overall Rank 2.831m) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (Wildcard, OR 1.769m)

(Wildcard, OR 1.769m) 3rd (8th) Fábio Borges (Triple Captain Haaland, OR 497k)

(Triple Captain Haaland, OR 497k) 4th (4th) John Walsh (Wildcard, OR 1.554m)

(Wildcard, OR 1.554m) 5th (5th) elevenify.com (Triple Captain Haaland, OR 1.413m)

(Triple Captain Haaland, OR 1.413m) 6th (-) Harry Daniels (Wildcard, OR 1.211m)

(Wildcard, OR 1.211m) 7th (6th) Rob Mayes (Wildcard, OR 1.474m)

(Wildcard, OR 1.474m) 8th (21st) Anoop K (Triple Captain Haaland, OR 236k)

(Triple Captain Haaland, OR 236k) 9th (26th) Pro (Triple Captain Haaland, OR 221k)

(Triple Captain Haaland, OR 221k) 10th (22nd) Uzair Rizwan (Triple Captain Haaland, OR 326k)

(Triple Captain Haaland, OR 326k) 11th (3rd) Abinav C (Wildcard, OR 4.509m)

Since the Gameweek 5 update, Fábio Borges has swapped places with elevenify.com, Anoop K has regained his place in the top 10, Pro (formerly known as FPL Pro) has moved up one place and Uzair Rizwan (whose last two seasons both ended in the top 8k) is a new top 10 entry. But Abinav C and Łukasz Woźniak have dropped to 11th and 22nd.

Another three Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

15th (9th) Michael Giovanni (Wildcard, OR 2.097m)

(Wildcard, OR 2.097m) 21st (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 3.866m)

(OR 3.866m) 22nd (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (Free Hit, OR 2.165m)

The only other leaders featured in this article ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Chris Atkinson (592nd), Roberto Losito (845th) and Johnny Brosnan (102nd).

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Chris Atkinson (RMT Professor) leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a fourth week and is up to 2,852nd overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

J Martin (Pilot Flame) has taken control of the FFScout Family mini-league. He came 9,488th in 2021/22.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Roberto Losito (HuttonDressedAsLahm) leads for a sixth week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Tyler Logan takes the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk). He’s had two top 9k finishes.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Ryan Carmichael is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b). He came 372nd in 2015/16.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Joe Paskell sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a second week.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Back to Chris Atkinson, he leads Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a fourth week.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2022/23 FPL Champion Ali Jahangarov (FPLGunz) moves to the top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League. He came 215th in 2021/22.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Johnny Brosnan leads for a sixth week in Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Stephen Kovassy is in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a fourth successive time.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings is the new leader of my Opening Day League and has risen to 9,013th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Elsewhere, Jan Remi Nilsen has returned to the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 3 and 4.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Stoyan Kolarov is the new leader of this Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league.

After successfully using Triple Captain on Haaland, the Scout community team (Scout PFT) is back up to 105th in the league and has broken into the overall top two million.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Keith Silvester is the new number one manager in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5). With such a restriction, this is the sole team inside the global top two million.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Konadu Graham leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a third week, rising to 1,601st overall.

