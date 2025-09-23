FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 5

Welcome to this round-up of the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues after Gameweek 5, when Erling Haaland again outscored the popular choice, Mo Salah.

All the current mini-league leaders apart from Johnny Brosnan, Ben Broadhurst and Kostas Tselios now own Haaland, but Kevin Ou and Matthew Martyniak were the only ones to captain him this week. Eight of the leaders owned both Haaland and Salah and chose to captain Salah, but others captained a variety of differentials. It was a different story with the top twelve in the FFS Live Hall of Fame though, as we shall see later.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Wendy Colledge leads our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code ql9e6k) for a second week and is now 248th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Robert Turner is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league (which is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the View League Codes link on the FFS Home Page when signed in) and has risen to 126th overall.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 5 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (league code skotto) was 34 after hits. 92 teams will be removed, leaving 1,246 to go through to Gameweek 6. Entry is currently open, the scores needed after hits being 41, 32, 32, 49 and 34.

Barry Sutton was the highest scorer of the Gameweek after playing his Bench Boost.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest scores after the deduction of hit points as well as the teams that were in the danger zone.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

It looks as if there will be about 10,500 teams in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues (league code s947au) this season, so there will be ten Leagues again, and the number of Divisions in League 10 should increase to about 14.

Teams have not yet been allocated to Leagues and Divisions, so don’t leave the Entry League – I don’t know whether or not entry is still open. The fixtures will be backdated to start in Gameweek 1.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again this afternoon (Monday 22nd September) and is now based on results up to the end of Gameweek 5 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

54,867 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The top twelve (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 4.143m).

2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 3.191m).

3rd (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 2.630m).

4th (4th) John Walsh (OR 3.147m).

5th (8th) Fábio Borges (Bench Boost, OR 1.114m).

6th (-) Harry Daniels (Bench Boost, OR 2.091m).

7th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 2.661m).

8th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 5.916m).

9th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (Bench Boost, OR 1.466m).

10th (26th) FPL Pro (Bench Boost, OR 531k).

11th (21st) Anoop K (OR 654k).

12th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 4.263m).

Since the Gameweek 4 update, Fábio Borges, Harry Daniels and Rob Mayes have all overtaken Abinav C; Łukasz Woźniak has returned to the top ten; FPL Pro (who came 339th in 2023/24 following two earlier top 7k finishes) is a new top ten entry; and Anoop K and Gideon Moss have dropped to eleventh and twelfth.

Four of the twelve played their Bench Boosts this week – the other eight haven’t played theirs yet (Most of the mini-league leaders played theirs earlier, many of them in Gameweek 1). Anoop K was the only one of the twelve to own Haaland, but all twelve captained Salah.

One more Career Hall of Fame top tenner is also no longer that high in the Live Hall of Fame:

16th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 3.769m).

The only other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Chris Atkinson (866th), Roberto Losito (887th) and Johnny Brosnan (106th).

MODS & CONS

Chris Atkinson (RMT Professor) leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a third week.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

FPL Mihir is the new leader of the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Roberto Losito (HuttonDressedAsLahm) leads my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 6axmwm) for a fifth week and is now 2,144th overall.

This league is only for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi Oja leads my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code tm6cxk) for a fourth week.

This league is only for teams with two or more previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Kevin Ou leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code rcxj6b) for a fourth week.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Joe Paskell is the new leader of Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code abwcxs) after playing his Bench Boost. He has had three top 4k finishes, two of them in the top 600.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Back to Chris Atkinson, who leads Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code 5xdeje) for a third week.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2012/13 FPL Champion Matthew Martyniak leads Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a fifth week.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Johnny Brosnan leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code 2c2m2q) for a fifth week..This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Stephen Kovassy leads Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a third week.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Ben Broadhurst has regained the lead in my Opening Day League, having previously led after Gameweek 3.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Gwyn Liam Llewellyn is the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league and has risen to 8,624th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Tony Mehmet has regained the lead in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league, having previously led after Gameweek 1.

The Scout community team (Scout PFT) has slipped to 127th in the league and dropped out of the overall top three million.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Kostas Tselios leads FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (league code vnwit5) for a second week. The team listed in second place by FPL (not shown here) owned and captained Haaland on a Free Hit in Gameweek 2.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Konadu Graham leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code vqc49y) for a second week and is now 4,303rd overall.

GET INVOLVED

