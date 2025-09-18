FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 4

Welcome to this round-up of the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues after Gameweek 4, when 936,058 Wildcards were played and Erling Haaland again outscored Mohamed Salah.

All the current mini-league leaders apart from Petter Falk, Johnny Brosnan and Kostas Tselios now own Haaland (though only half of them owned him from the start) – but none of the top nine in the FFS Live Hall of Fame do, and they are all struggling outside the top two million.

Johnny’s captains (Salah 8, Gyokeres 12, Bruno 10 and Salah 9) and Kostas’s (Ekitike 11, Gyokeres 12, Joao Pedro 9 and 9) both scored more points than they would have done if they had perma-captained Haaland (13, 2, 9 and 13) or Salah (8, 5, 3 and 9), but not as many as Wendy Colledge’s captains (Haaland 13, Pickford 15, Haaland 9 and 13) or Roberto Losito’s (Haaland 13, Gyokeres 12, Bruno 10 and Semenyo 13).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Wendy Colledge is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code ql9e6k) and has risen to 57th overall thanks to double-digit hauls from captain Erling Haaland, Mickey van de Ven, Antoine Semenyo and Moisés Caicedo.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Wendy is also the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league (which is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the View League Codes link on the FFS Home Page when signed in).

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 4 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (league code skotto) was 49 after hits. 81 teams will be removed, leaving 1,312 to go through to Gameweek 5. Entry has now re-opened, the scores needed after hits being 41, 32, 32 and 49.

John Forshaw was the highest scorer of the Gameweek, thanks to double-digit hauls from captain Haaland, van de Ven, Semenyo and Cristian Romero. He came 396th in 2020/21 following two earlier top 8k finishes.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest scores after the deduction of hit points, as well as the teams that were in the danger zone.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

It looks as if there will be about 10,500 teams in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues (league code s947au) this season, so there will be ten Leagues again, and the number of Divisions in League 10 should increase to about 14. It isn’t clear whether or not it is still possible for more teams to enter.

The teams have not been allocated to Leagues and Divisions yet, so don’t leave the Entry League. When they have been, the fixtures will be backdated to start in Gameweek 1.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again this afternoon (Monday 15th September) and is now based on results up to the end of Gameweek 4 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

54,741 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The top ten (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 6.620m)

2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 4.289m)

3rd (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 2.945m)

4th (4th) John Walsh (OR 3,422m)

5th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 4.865m)

6th (8th) Fábio Borges (Wildcard, OR 2.822m)

7th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 4.763m)

8th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 4.352m)

9th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 4.865m)

10th (21st) Anoop K (Wildcard, OR 1.659m)

Since the Gameweek 3 update, – elevenify.com has moved up two places, Fábio Borges has moved up one place, and Anoop K (who has had six top 10k finishes) has replaced Simon MacNair (who drops to 13th) in the top ten.

Fábio Borges and Anoop K both played their Wildcards.

Two Career Hall of Fame top tenners are no longer that high in the Live Hall of Fame:

14th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 5.105m)

16th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (Wildcard, OR 4.561m)

The only other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Chris Atkinson (962nd), Roberto Losito (963rd) and Johnny Brosnan (103rd).

MODS & CONS

Chris Atkinson (RMT Professor) leads for a second week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Petter Falk leads for a third week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Roberto Losito (HuttonDressedAsLahm) leads for a fourth week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 6axmwm) after playing his Wildcard and is now 1,231st overall.

This league is only for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi Oja leads for a third week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code tm6cxk) after following his Gameweek 3 Wildcard with a Bench Boost and has risen to 1,810th overall.

This league is only for teams with two or more previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Kevin Ou leads for a third week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code rcxj6b).

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Nigel Chubb leads for a second week in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code abwcxs).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Back to Chris Atkinson, who leads for a second week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code 5xdeje).

The team listed in second place by FPL (not shown here) is an interloper with no previous seasons history.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2012/13 FPL Champion Matthew Martyniak leads for a fourth week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Johnny Brosnan leads for a fourth week in Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code 2c2m2q).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Stephen Kovassy leads for a second week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Back to Kevin Ou who has regained the lead in my Opening Day League, having previously led after Gameweek 2.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jan Remi Nilsen leads for a second week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league and has risen to 5,847th overall after playing his Wildcard.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Martin King leads for a second week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league after following his Gameweek 3 Bench Boost with a Free Hit.

The Scout community team (Scout PFT) has slipped to 105th in the league.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Kostas Tselios and Jaak Dye were the only managers in the top ten of FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (league code vnwit5) to still own neither Salah nor Haaland. Kostas captained Joao Pedro and Jaak captained Viktor Gyökeres.The other eight all brought in and captained either Salah or Haaland this week and have been removed.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Konadu Graham is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code vqc49y) after Triple Captaining Mo Salah and has shot up to 2,132nd overall. Double-digit hauls came from van de Ven, Haaland, Semenyo and Caicedo.

GET INVOLVED

