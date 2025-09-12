Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 4 Scout Picks: Liverpool triple-up against Burnley

12 September 2025 552 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

With the first international break of the 2025/26 season finally behind us, it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks.

We considered the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale (Editor), Tom (Deputy Editor), Sam (General Manager) and Marc (Staff Writer) before coming up with our final team.

As ever, there are certain restrictions for our picks:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 4 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

3m team news:

Due to the lack of convincing £4.5m goalkeepers on offer in Gameweek 4, we’ve opted for Nick Pope (£5.0m) as Newcastle United prepare to host Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pope has already picked up 18 points this season, aided by two clean sheets in three matches. During this period, Newcastle have conceded only 1.58 expected goals (xG), which is the lowest tally in the league. As for Wolves, Vitor Pereira’s men are the only top-flight team yet to pick up a point this season. They will also be without Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m) for the trip to St James’ Park.

DEFENDERS

Best defender replacements for injured Konsa in FPL 7

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

552 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Do people not naturally post their RMT’s with most expensive to least expensive assets left to right? Just me?

    Open Controls
    1. Dank Squid
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      I hope so.

      Debatable (fixtures) - the cheapest players should always be benched when a BB team is revealed to the general public.

      Open Controls
  2. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Which option:
    On WC

    A) Pope & Gabriel
    B) Raya & Cucurella
    C) Raya & Gabriel

    Worried rotation will bite with Cucurella during this busy period. A & C seem the safest options
    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  3. StingRay
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thoughts on these 2 WC teams. Which team is better & why pls:

    TEAM A:

    Raya, Dúbravka
    Chalobah, Richards, Senesi, Estève, Gudmundsson
    Salah, Enzo, Semenyo, Reijnders, L.Paquetà
    João Pedro, Haaland, Richarlison

    Or

    TEAM B:

    Raya, Dúbravka
    Chalobah, Richards, Senesi, Estève, Van de Ven
    Salah, Enzo, Semenyo, Reijnders, L.Paquetà
    João Pedro, Haaland, Thiago

    Basically onevteam is stronger in defence than attack = Gud->VdV & Rich->Thiago.

    I like a combined team of Salah & Haaland team.

    Open Controls
  4. JT_RJ
      just now

      Which 3 assets would you bench this GW?

      Van Dijk-Gabriel-Guehi-Senesi-Van de Ven
      Gakpo-Kudus-Grealish-Semenyo-Paqueta
      Haaland-Mateta-Watkins

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.