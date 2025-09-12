FPL Gameweek 4 Scout Picks: Liverpool triple-up against Burnley

With the first international break of the 2025/26 season finally behind us, it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks.

We considered the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale (Editor), Tom (Deputy Editor), Sam (General Manager) and Marc (Staff Writer) before coming up with our final team.

As ever, there are certain restrictions for our picks:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 4 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Due to the lack of convincing £4.5m goalkeepers on offer in Gameweek 4, we’ve opted for Nick Pope (£5.0m) as Newcastle United prepare to host Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pope has already picked up 18 points this season, aided by two clean sheets in three matches. During this period, Newcastle have conceded only 1.58 expected goals (xG), which is the lowest tally in the league. As for Wolves, Vitor Pereira’s men are the only top-flight team yet to pick up a point this season. They will also be without Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m) for the trip to St James’ Park.

DEFENDERS